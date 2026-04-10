4 reasons District 15 remains one of Singapore’s most coveted neighbourhoods

Singapore’s District 15 has a character that few neighbourhoods can match. Covering Joo Chiat, Katong, Marine Parade and East Coast Park, it is known for homes that stand the test of time, schools that generations return to and a gentler pace of life uncommon in urban districts.

What draws families here is rarely just one thing. It is the ease of walking children to school while staying within reach of the city. It is the familiarity of landed streets and low-rise estates, set alongside newer condominiums designed for modern living. Increasingly, it is also about having more space at home, within a neighbourhood that caters to both young and old.

These qualities continue to shape new homes in the area, with an emphasis on privacy, liveability and proximity to everyday amenities.

OLD-WORLD CHARM

Long before it became shorthand for coastal luxury, District 15 was defined by its streetscape. Much of that remains, with conserved shophouses, pre-war facades and colonial-era architecture lending a nostalgic appeal. The atmosphere is relaxed, echoing the seaside villages of yesteryear.

Breezy strolls take residents past heritage storefronts, long-standing eateries and quiet residential pockets. Even as new developments are introduced, they sit within this established setting, preserving the east coast’s lived-in yet evolving identity.

One example is Amber House, a new freehold boutique condominium by Far East Organization at Amber Gardens. Inspired by the stately villas and bungalows that once stood here, it is elevated about 12m above street level on grand columns.