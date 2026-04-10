brand studio Advertorial
4 reasons District 15 remains one of Singapore’s most coveted neighbourhoods
With its timeless character, modern conveniences and expansive homes, this eastern enclave continues to draw families seeking charm, comfort and connection.
Singapore’s District 15 has a character that few neighbourhoods can match. Covering Joo Chiat, Katong, Marine Parade and East Coast Park, it is known for homes that stand the test of time, schools that generations return to and a gentler pace of life uncommon in urban districts.
What draws families here is rarely just one thing. It is the ease of walking children to school while staying within reach of the city. It is the familiarity of landed streets and low-rise estates, set alongside newer condominiums designed for modern living. Increasingly, it is also about having more space at home, within a neighbourhood that caters to both young and old.
These qualities continue to shape new homes in the area, with an emphasis on privacy, liveability and proximity to everyday amenities.
OLD-WORLD CHARM
Long before it became shorthand for coastal luxury, District 15 was defined by its streetscape. Much of that remains, with conserved shophouses, pre-war facades and colonial-era architecture lending a nostalgic appeal. The atmosphere is relaxed, echoing the seaside villages of yesteryear.
Breezy strolls take residents past heritage storefronts, long-standing eateries and quiet residential pockets. Even as new developments are introduced, they sit within this established setting, preserving the east coast’s lived-in yet evolving identity.
One example is Amber House, a new freehold boutique condominium by Far East Organization at Amber Gardens. Inspired by the stately villas and bungalows that once stood here, it is elevated about 12m above street level on grand columns.
MORE SPACE, MORE WAYS TO LIVE
Another factor contributing to District 15’s period charm is its low-density setting. A significant portion of the area comprises landed properties and low-rise apartments. Market observers note that the district has one of the highest concentrations of boutique condominiums in the country.
Residential projects here tend to be smaller in scale, offering a greater sense of exclusivity and community. Developments often feature fewer units and more spacious layouts, reflecting the breathing room found across the neighbourhood.
Demand for larger homes is expected to rise as Singapore’s population ages. According to the Family Trends Report 2025, about 80 per cent of elderly residents aged 65 and above live with their spouse and/or children, underscoring the prevalence of multi-generational households. In such arrangements, space becomes essential – offering both privacy and flexibility to accommodate varied routines under one roof.
DISTRICT 15’S APPEAL ACROSS GENERATIONS
One of District 15’s strengths is how well it serves residents at different life stages.
For working adults, major roads and public transport lines keep the city centre and central business district accessible. The presence of established schools in the area, such as Dunman High School and Victoria Junior College, is a big draw for families, making it easier to balance work and home life.
Seniors, too, find the east coast easy to navigate. Leisurely walks along the beach, coffee with friends at popular cafes, and proximity to shopping malls such as Katong V and Parkway Parade encourage an active lifestyle.
As multi-generational living becomes more common, tenure may also matter more to families planning for the long term. Freehold properties ensure ownership can be passed down to future generations. In land-scarce Singapore, industry observers expect new freehold and 999-year leasehold condos to become increasingly limited, with much of the existing supply concentrated in a handful of districts – including District 15.
A REFINED TAKE ON FAMILY LIVING
Against this backdrop, Amber House stands out as a rare addition to the tightly held Amber Road enclave, a short distance from schools, amenities and transport options. The freehold boutique condominium comprises 105 units across 16 storeys, with spacious interiors defined by clean lines, open floor plans and calming tones.
Homes range from two- to four-bedroom units (635 sq ft to 1,744 sq ft), including larger three- and four-bedroom premium layouts with generous balconies. The four-bedroom premium units also feature a private lift lobby, walk-in wardrobe and a second balcony off the master suite for greater privacy.
Two levels of facilities – including a pets’ corner, garden lounge, two pavilions, two function rooms that can be combined into a larger social space for gatherings, three pools and a fitness room – add to the offering.
SHAPING LUXURY LIVING IN THE EAST
Amber House joins Far East Organization’s other luxury condos in District 15, such as Silversea and The Bayshore – both recipients of the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards.
For right-sizers seeking a manageable space, and for families planning ahead, District 15 offers a balanced proposition. It is a neighbourhood where daily conveniences are close at hand, scale feels measured and homes are designed with longevity in mind.
Amber House presents a limited collection of freehold residences in District 15 designed for contemporary living in a well-connected, sought-after neighbourhood. Available layouts include two-bedroom apartments from S$2.03 million*, three-bedroom units from S$3.02 million*, three-bedroom plus study units from S$3.64 million* and four-bedroom premium residences from S$5.20 million*.
*Prices are subject to change without prior notice.
For more information on Amber House, call 6534 8000 or WhatsApp 9712 2344. The sales gallery at 37 Marine Parade Road is open daily from 9am to 6pm.