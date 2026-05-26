Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB: Dining experiences shaped by curiosity and craft

Every memorable meal begins with curiosity. In the kitchen, it may start with a seasonal ingredient, a flavour from memory or a technique taken in a new direction. Guided by instinct and experience, chefs turn these moments into dishes that feel thoughtful and personal.

At Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB, this spirit of exploration comes through in full-course experiences curated quarterly for the programme. Across the region, award-winning chefs present off-menu creations alongside signature dishes, paired with a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé Champagne that brings a fresh, elegant note to the meal.

This season adds an extra touch of indulgence. In addition to priority access and exclusive rates for two diners, select UOB cardmembers and their guests will each receive a Kaluga Queen caviar gift set. The set includes Osetra caviar, a mother-of-pearl tasting spoon and a bespoke opener – a keepsake that extends the dining experience beyond the table.