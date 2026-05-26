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Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB: Dining experiences shaped by curiosity and craft
Select UOB cardmembers can enjoy curated full-course menus by acclaimed chefs across Asia, featuring signature dishes and off-menu creations paired with a glass of champagne, and a caviar gift set to take home.
Every memorable meal begins with curiosity. In the kitchen, it may start with a seasonal ingredient, a flavour from memory or a technique taken in a new direction. Guided by instinct and experience, chefs turn these moments into dishes that feel thoughtful and personal.
At Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB, this spirit of exploration comes through in full-course experiences curated quarterly for the programme. Across the region, award-winning chefs present off-menu creations alongside signature dishes, paired with a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé Champagne that brings a fresh, elegant note to the meal.
This season adds an extra touch of indulgence. In addition to priority access and exclusive rates for two diners, select UOB cardmembers and their guests will each receive a Kaluga Queen caviar gift set. The set includes Osetra caviar, a mother-of-pearl tasting spoon and a bespoke opener – a keepsake that extends the dining experience beyond the table.
(Video: UOB)
FROM SEA TO PLATE
At three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Zen, chef Bjorn Frantzen’s detail-driven approach comes to life in Singapore, home to his only outpost in Southeast Asia. With chef de cuisine Kelvin Ng overseeing the kitchen, the restaurant combines Nordic cuisine and French techniques with Japanese ingredients and subtle Southeast Asian influences.
For Asia’s Finest Tables, Restaurant Zen presents Marron a la Minute. Australian crayfish is gently poached, then finished over charcoal for a light smokiness and paired with a bright sea buckthorn kosho beurre blanc. A second dish features a silky chawanmushi made with 100-day aged pork dashi. Topped with Frantzen Selection caviar, it balances savoury depth with a touch of brininess.
At Na Oh, chef Corey Lee brings an exclusive one-night-only dinner to Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB. Chef Lee is the first Korean to earn three Michelin stars, an accolade awarded to his San Francisco restaurant Benu. Na Oh – his first project in Southeast Asia – offers a modern interpretation of Korean cuisine.
His mulhwe (cold soup) combines seasonal seafood with chilled white kimchi broth for a clean, refreshing umami. A second course features river eel glazed with a gochujang-based sauce, grilled over charcoal and served with crisp lettuce. A third course offers chicken porridge with abalone from Korea’s Wando Island, accompanied by an assortment of banchan.
LAYERED EXPRESSIONS OF FLAVOUR
Across the causeway, two Kuala Lumpur restaurants offer unique perspectives on contemporary dining.
At Hide – named among Tatler Dining Malaysia’s Best 20 Restaurants in 2025 – chef Shaun Ng runs a 10-seat space with an intimate feel. His beef tartare is enriched with 63°C egg yolk and a savoury herb dressing, then topped with a tempura-fried betel leaf. Its peppery note cuts through the richness of the meat for a balanced finish.
The crustacean course features Canadian lobster poached in garlic oil and finished over binchotan charcoal. It is served with red pepper curry, pickled habanero gel and a light foam, creating an interplay of warmth, acidity and texture.
Lead chef Guillaume Depoortere heads the kitchen at Molina, guided by chef Sidney Schutte of Amsterdam’s two-Michelin-starred Spectrum. Molina, which retained its one Michelin star in this year’s Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang, blends Northern European influences with classic French techniques and Asian ingredients.
Chef Depoortere’s UOB-exclusive asparagus dish plays on texture. A crisp kataifi cracker, made from shredded phyllo dough threads, is layered with codium seaweed and topped with a savoury snow of sheep’s yogurt and huacatay, a Peruvian herb also known as black mint. His foie gras course pairs a caramelised isomalt and parmesan sphere with beetroot and cherry. Sweetness and acidity balance the richness, while roasted sunflower seeds and tonka bean introduce a nutty note.
ROOTED IN PLACE AND TRADITION
In Bangkok, one-Michelin-starred Coda reinterprets familiar Thai flavours in a contemporary style. Chef Supasit “Tap” Kokpol’s first course draws on the flavours of tom yum, with lobster ravioli served in a rich bisque infused with galangal. The dish brings together citrusy notes and the natural sweetness of the shellfish.
His chicken dish, delicately seasoned, is served with toasted chilli and fragrant rice crackers that give it a distinctly Thai character.
At one-Michelin-starred Wana Yook, chef Chalee Kader leans into Thai ingredients and regional traditions. His grilled jasmine wagyu from Khonkaen is served with mangosteen, salted coconut cream, caramelised fish sauce and toasted neem flowers. A second dish features slow-poached goby fish with grilled pickled termite mushrooms and bamboo shoots, bringing out both earthy and fresh notes.
Among Jakarta’s modern dining rooms, Su Ma offers a contemporary Chinese and Korean culinary experience in an intimate open-kitchen space. Led by chefs Brendon Chen and Ryan Kim, the restaurant blends a range of cultural influences, an approach that earned them a Gold Award at Prestige Gourmet Awards 2026.
Their dish, Shan Bei, features Hokkaido scallop roasted in butter, complemented by caramelised cauliflower, mint-dressed snow peas and a dried squid sauce. The second dish moves into dessert, with aged lemon lifted by jasmine espuma. Vanilla sponge and rum compote add softness and depth for a layered finish.
These seven restaurants reflect a culinary scene shaped by curiosity, craft and a strong sense of place. Through Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB, diners gain priority access to some of the region’s most sought-after dining experiences.
Reservations open on May 26, noon. Secure your table now.
Terms and conditions apply. This programme is applicable only to UOB Reserve cardmembers in Singapore, UOB Visa Infinite Metal or Zenith cardmembers in Malaysia, UOB Reserve or Infinite cardmembers in Thailand, and UOB Zenith cardmembers in Indonesia.