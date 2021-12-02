The Atelier: A bespoke freehold development in the Newton-Novena enclave
Located in District 9, the city centre property offers homeowners an opportunity to design and customise their living space.
Self-expression is an important value when it comes to your home. Where you choose to live should ideally reflect your lifestyle and personality, and is a natural extension of who you are. The Atelier offers premium homes that are customisable to suit the needs of discerning individuals and their families.
Located within 1km* to distinguished schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Anglo-Chinese School (Barker), St Joseph’s Institution Junior and St Margaret’s Primary School, The Atelier is ideal for families seeking a robust academic foundation for their school-going children. Moreover, its freehold status serves as a launchpad for legacy building.
A thoughtful synthesis of elegance, convenience and individuality in the prime District 9, The Atelier is where residents can relish having a hand in creating and living in their ideal home.
EMPOWERING RESIDENTS WITH CHOICE
With carefully curated living spaces that support a raft of customisations both large and small, The Atelier comprises 120 bespoke one- to four-bedroom apartments.
Ranging in size from 549 sq ft to 1,496 sq ft, The Atelier is designed with great attention to detail – prioritising originality, exclusivity and above all, quality. Every unit offers a premium home experience with a spacious living room, functional kitchen, commodious bedrooms and luxurious bathrooms.
Layered and interspersed with indoor and outdoor zones, each home is curated to ensure utmost privacy.
Whether you’re a professional with a penchant for clean lines, a family unit who wishes to have distinct living spaces, or a retiree who prefers a streamlined living environment, you can participate in designing a home that meets your unique requirements, thanks to The Atelier’s complimentary** layout customisation service.
Homeowners can look forward to amalgamating rooms, transforming outdoor spaces to indoor variants, selecting colour schemes and the like.
DREAM HOMES ARE MADE OF THESE
Beyond the varying design choices and possibilities, apartments at The Atelier share a common air of elegance. The combination of matte black Italian fittings from Gessi, French appliances by De Dietrich and sanitary wares from Villeroy & Boch makes for top-notch homes.
Heading out for the evening? Residents can rest assured that their dwellings are protected by a smart home living set-up that features a digital lockset and central controls for lighting, air conditioning and water heating systems.
Residents who often have friends and family over can do so with ease using The Atelier’s smart technology inclusions. Facilities can be booked using an app, with visitors entering the compound seamlessly via a unique QR code or car plate recognition.
This technology is also present in traditionally offline features such as contactless access to the compound and letterbox via smartphone. With face recognition and wave buttons installed at the lift lobbies, residents can look forward to entering and exiting their homes with convenience and peace of mind.
RESORT-LIKE FACILITIES AT YOUR DOORSTEP
With an extensive selection of facilities interspersed across three landscaped decks, The Atelier is a veritable recreation haven for every age group.
Looking for a change in scenery while working or learning from home? Working professionals and students can head up to the study pods at Inspire @ 18 for an uplift in spirit.
After a long day, reinvigorate yourself by taking a swim in the 48m Aura Lap Pool framed with lush greenery, or by having an endorphin-releasing cardio workout at Serenity Fitness.
Parents who prefer a little less vigour and a little more chill can opt for a dip in the Sensory Pool while watching the little ones explore Kids Splash and Tree Top Adventure nearby.
Residents will also appreciate the personal touch at The Atelier’s complimentary** concierge arrangements such as the porter, lounge, parcel and postal services, as well as access to refreshments, e-bicycle rentals and transportation arrangements.
COMPREHENSIVE AMENITIES AND MORE
Thanks to The Atelier’s central location, residents can access Newton MRT Interchange within minutes on foot. Those preferring to commute by car can reach the Central Expressway in three minutes, while the Pan Island Expressway is just five minutes away.
A few streets down the road, a plethora of food and retail options at malls such as Square 2, Velocity and United Square stand ready to satisfy food cravings and shopping needs. For bona fide shopaholics, look no further than the famed shopping belt at Orchard Road that is five minutes away by car.
The Atelier is situated a stone’s throw away from Novena’s numerous medical centres and specialist clinics, giving residents access to world-class health services – even more so when Health City Novena is completed by 2030.
Parents who take a holistic approach to their children’s development will be heartened by the raft of enrichment centres and recreation options in Novena that complements The Atelier’s proximity to good schools.
BUILT TO LAST
The Atelier sees the convenience of city living and luxury homes come together in one stunning freehold development.
In land-scarce Singapore, The Atelier is a precious asset where you can begin a new legacy for generations to come – a home for families to live and grow in.
The Atelier is developed by Bukit Sembawang Estates, which has half a century’s worth of expertise in developing quality homes with great value. Its track record is evident from choice developments under its belt, such as landed properties Nim Collection and Luxus Hills at Seletar Hills Estate.
Avail yourself to the complimentary** layout customisation option and other promotional discounts for limited time only. Call or WhatsApp 8500 0333/8800 0333 to book an exclusive viewing appointment or visit The Atelier homepage.
*Distances are based on estimate.
**Terms and conditions apply.