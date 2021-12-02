The Atelier: A bespoke freehold development in the Newton-Novena enclave

With an extensive selection of facilities interspersed across three landscaped decks, The Atelier is a veritable recreation haven for every age group.

Looking for a change in scenery while working or learning from home? Working professionals and students can head up to the study pods at Inspire @ 18 for an uplift in spirit.

After a long day, reinvigorate yourself by taking a swim in the 48m Aura Lap Pool framed with lush greenery, or by having an endorphin-releasing cardio workout at Serenity Fitness.

Parents who prefer a little less vigour and a little more chill can opt for a dip in the Sensory Pool while watching the little ones explore Kids Splash and Tree Top Adventure nearby.

Residents will also appreciate the personal touch at The Atelier’s complimentary** concierge arrangements such as the porter, lounge, parcel and postal services, as well as access to refreshments, e-bicycle rentals and transportation arrangements.

COMPREHENSIVE AMENITIES AND MORE

Thanks to The Atelier’s central location, residents can access Newton MRT Interchange within minutes on foot. Those preferring to commute by car can reach the Central Expressway in three minutes, while the Pan Island Expressway is just five minutes away.

A few streets down the road, a plethora of food and retail options at malls such as Square 2, Velocity and United Square stand ready to satisfy food cravings and shopping needs. For bona fide shopaholics, look no further than the famed shopping belt at Orchard Road that is five minutes away by car.

The Atelier is situated a stone’s throw away from Novena’s numerous medical centres and specialist clinics, giving residents access to world-class health services – even more so when Health City Novena is completed by 2030.

Parents who take a holistic approach to their children’s development will be heartened by the raft of enrichment centres and recreation options in Novena that complements The Atelier’s proximity to good schools.

BUILT TO LAST