Aurea: An iconic residential development rooted in culture and urban renewal

Along a stretch of Beach Road noted for its architecture and layered histories, a new residential development is taking shape. Aurea stands beside the conserved Golden Mile Complex (now renamed as The Golden Mile) – Singapore’s first large-scale strata-titled building to be officially gazetted – and marks a new chapter in a precinct long defined by both preservation and reinvention.

The evolution of The Golden Mile, from its beginnings as a modernist “linear city” to its recent conservation, continues to define the character of the precinct. Aurea builds on this legacy, drawing from the past while looking toward the future.

Connected directly via an elevated link bridge to The Golden Mile – which will house retail, offices and medical suites – Aurea is part of a growing mixed-use community that blends privacy with urban convenience.

A NEIGHBOURHOOD IN TRANSITION

Located at the southeastern edge of Downtown Core, Aurea sits at the intersection of heritage and renewal. The Golden Mile remains a landmark in this evolving precinct – a national icon whose Brutalist facade and modernist origins have shaped Beach Road’s identity for over five decades. Its ongoing restoration is set to bring new life into the area, with public access expected by the third quarter of 2029.

Surrounding this is a wider transformation guided by long-term urban strategies. To the north, the Kallang Alive Master Plan will revitalise the Singapore Sports Hub as a lifestyle and events destination. Nearby, the Kampong Bugis redevelopment is set to introduce a sustainable, pedestrian-friendly waterfront district. Closer to the city centre, the Ophir-Rochor Corridor continues to grow as a hub for mixed-use developments, reinforcing the precinct’s role as a connected urban enclave.

URBAN EASE WITH A CULTURAL LENS

Aurea’s location offers a rare blend of city-edge convenience and cultural depth. A short walk away, Kampong Gelam remains a vibrant expression of Singapore’s heritage – anchored by the gold-domed Sultan Mosque and surrounded by textile traders, independent boutiques and street art galleries like Gelam Gallery.

Dining options nearby range from heritage hawker fare at Golden Mile Food Centre to brunch and coffee spots like Earlybird and % Arabica on Arab Street. On Haji Lane, Bar Stories is a discreet cocktail bar offering bespoke tipples, while Chix Hot Chicken brings Nashville-style fried chicken to the mix.

Retail and everyday amenities are close at hand, with Suntec City, Bugis, Raffles City, Marina Bay Sands and Orchard Road all within easy reach.

The area is well-served by public and private transport, with Nicoll Highway MRT (Circle Line) a short walk away and the East Coast Parkway, Marina Coastal Expressway and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway close by. The upcoming North-South Corridor, Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor, will further boost connectivity.

Despite its proximity to the city, green spaces remain close. Kallang Riverside Park provides a tranquil waterfront escape, while larger recreational spaces such as Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Sports Hub allow for weekend unwinding or active days out.

A PRIVATE ADDRESS IN THE SKY