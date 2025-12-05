brand studio Advertorial
Avatr 11: The all-electric SUV born from intelligent design and innovation
Test-drive the car at the luxury EV brand’s sleek new showroom at Alexandra Road.
When leaders in their fields come together, the results can exceed what any one of them might achieve alone.
Avatr – one of China’s most luxurious electric vehicle (EV) brands – is the product of a three-way collaboration among state-owned carmaker Changan Automotive, the world’s largest battery manufacturer and battery innovation company Contemporary Amperex Technology Company (CATL), and technology firm Huawei.
Positioning itself as a sophisticated, technology-driven EV brand, Avatr blends advanced light detection and ranging capabilities with immersive infotainment systems and a design-first approach – qualities embodied in two of its flagship models.
DRIVING INTO THE FUTURE
The Avatr 11 sports utility vehicle (SUV) and the limited-edition Avatr 012 are both designed with a sharp focus on form, function and user experience.
The Avatr 11’s streamlined, futuristic design is the work of the brand’s chief design officer and executive vice president Nader Faghihzadeh. Known for his earlier work with BMW, the Munich-based designer seeks to forge deep, emotional bonds with Avatr customers through design language that appeals to both head and heart.
“We design future elegance you can feel,” shared Mr Faghihzadeh, whose creations have earned him several awards, including the prestigious 2024 Red Dot Design Award.
The Avatr 012 – a limited-edition model with just 700 units globally – is a collaboration between Mr Faghihzadeh and fashion designer Kim Jones, celebrated for his creative direction at Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Dior Homme. The result is a model that expresses design ambition through both automotive and fashion sensibilities.
A MOVING SCULPTURE
The Avatr 11 embodies Mr Faghihzadeh’s “emotive luxury” ethos. The mid-sized SUV follows the golden ratio often found in supercars, creating a silhouette with proportions that naturally please the eye.
Riding on 21- or 22-inch wheels, the Avatr 11 pairs a coupe-style roofline with frameless doors to achieve a clean, athletic profile. Canary yellow Brembo brakes offer a striking visual accent while delivering the performance needed to slow this swift, silent EV.
At the rear, the design marries sedan poise with SUV stature, crowned by an adaptive spoiler that deploys during dynamic driving to enhance aerodynamics and stability.
The distinctive F-shaped headlights signal a preview of the promise within: two variants, both engineered to deliver responsive, torque-rich performance expected from a high-performance EV.
COOL EXTERIOR, WARM INTERIOR
Step inside and the vibe shifts to refinement and calm. Supple Nappa leather seats – ventilated and antibacterial, with built-in massage functions and reclining to NASA-inspired, zero-gravity positions – offer comfort and well-being.
Acoustic glass and a 25-speaker Meridian sound system turn the cabin into a rolling sound studio. Drivers can also create their desired ambience by selecting from a palette of 256 hues to match mood with moment.
Multiple displays offer infotainment and vehicle controls, from a 360-degree camera to hazard detection alerts. Onboard systems support self-parking and automated lane changes, while adaptive cruise control and other semi-autonomous functions allow the car to respond intelligently to road conditions.
Rear passengers are not left out. They enjoy ventilated seats, dedicated air vents and expansive views through a panoramic glass roof.
POWER AND PERFORMANCE
The Avatr 11 comes in two versions: the Standard Range powered by a 90kWh battery and the Long Range, which steps up to 116kWh. Both support super charging – taking the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in just 15 minutes for the Standard Range, and 25 minutes for the Long Range.
Performance remains consistent across both versions. The Standard Range accelerates from 0 to 100kmh in 6.6 seconds while the Long Range version clocks in at 6.9 seconds. Each delivers 230kW of power and 350Nm of torque, offering smooth, responsive drive quality typical of high-end EVs.
A full charge provides up to 475km of range for the Standard version and 600km with the Long Range – enough to last a week of regular use. Storage is practical too, with a 490L boot and a useable 95L front trunk for weekend bags or road trip essentials.
SANCTUARY OF MODERN LUXURY
The new Avatr showroom in Singapore is designed as a showcase of intelligent design and modern luxury, offering a multi-sensory introduction to the brand’s refined approach to electric mobility.
Beyond the test drives, visitors can unwind over coffee and light bites at the Meridian Cafe, created in collaboration with Meridian, Avatr’s premium in-car audio partner.
Tucked behind the main showroom is the Avatr lounge, which is reserved for Avatr owners and private events. The lounge features a full-service bar and offers an intimate environment for gatherings and vehicle handover experiences.
“The arrival of Avatr in Singapore reflects Premium Automobiles’ vision to shape the future of mobility here,” said Mr Hadi Widjaja Tanaga, president of Premium Automobiles Group. “The Avatr 11 marks the beginning of a new class of EVs – one that is intelligent, immersive and unapologetically exclusive.”
Be among the first to experience the Avatr 11 at Avatr’s showroom, located at 281 Alexandra Road, Level 4.