Avatr 11: The all-electric SUV born from intelligent design and innovation

A MOVING SCULPTURE

The Avatr 11 embodies Mr Faghihzadeh’s “emotive luxury” ethos. The mid-sized SUV follows the golden ratio often found in supercars, creating a silhouette with proportions that naturally please the eye.

Riding on 21- or 22-inch wheels, the Avatr 11 pairs a coupe-style roofline with frameless doors to achieve a clean, athletic profile. Canary yellow Brembo brakes offer a striking visual accent while delivering the performance needed to slow this swift, silent EV.

At the rear, the design marries sedan poise with SUV stature, crowned by an adaptive spoiler that deploys during dynamic driving to enhance aerodynamics and stability.

The distinctive F-shaped headlights signal a preview of the promise within: two variants, both engineered to deliver responsive, torque-rich performance expected from a high-performance EV.

COOL EXTERIOR, WARM INTERIOR

Step inside and the vibe shifts to refinement and calm. Supple Nappa leather seats – ventilated and antibacterial, with built-in massage functions and reclining to NASA-inspired, zero-gravity positions – offer comfort and well-being.

Acoustic glass and a 25-speaker Meridian sound system turn the cabin into a rolling sound studio. Drivers can also create their desired ambience by selecting from a palette of 256 hues to match mood with moment.

Multiple displays offer infotainment and vehicle controls, from a 360-degree camera to hazard detection alerts. Onboard systems support self-parking and automated lane changes, while adaptive cruise control and other semi-autonomous functions allow the car to respond intelligently to road conditions.

Rear passengers are not left out. They enjoy ventilated seats, dedicated air vents and expansive views through a panoramic glass roof.





