Be pampered with a new season of culinary experiences across 4 countries, with Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards

The finest dining experiences aren’t about price tags or silverware – they’re about access. It’s the privilege of tasting rare seasonal ingredients, slipping past the velvet rope into the city’s most sought-after restaurants, or discovering a bespoke menu inspired by personal stories from the chefs themselves. That’s what Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards is all about.
Exclusively for select UOB cardmembers in the region, including UOB Reserve cardmembers in Singapore, this year-long dining programme offers priority access to Asia’s top restaurants. With a new lineup introduced every quarter, guests enjoy an intimate dining experience featuring a curated full-course menu with exclusive dishes – plus a complimentary seat for one guest with every paying diner. To further enhance the occasion, each meal is paired with a glass of Robert Parker Wine Advocate wine rated 95+ and above.
Start your epicurean journey at home before exploring other destinations in the region. This season, the spotlight includes two celebrated restaurants in Indonesia, promising an unforgettable experience for discerning diners and travelling gastronomes alike.
PERSONAL HISTORIES ON THE PLATE
Great storytelling often begins with personal memories, and at two of Singapore’s most esteemed restaurants, nostalgia is at the heart of their creations.
At Odette, chef Julien Royer draws from childhood recollections of gifting his mother hand-plucked tufts of meadowsweet every spring. Inspired by this tradition, he presents a UOB-exclusive dish that pairs hand-dived scallops with pearly Paimpol beans and Bouchot mussels, all subtly infused with the floral notes of meadowsweet, specially flown in for the occasion. This seamless blend of refined technique, whimsical produce and heartfelt inspiration is a hallmark of the three-Michelin-star institution.
Meanwhile, at Born, chef Zor Tan reflects on his journey as a chef, son, husband and father. For his UOB-exclusive dish, he revisits memories of his first job in a sushi restaurant and his early fascination with one particular ingredient – amaebi (sweet shrimp). The one-Michelin-star restaurant owner transforms it into a tartare, balancing its creamy sweetness with a side of pickled green horn chilli vinaigrette and compressed Japanese cucumbers for a refreshing crunch.
WHERE HERITAGE MEETS INNOVATION
With a culinary legacy as bold as its spices, Indonesia’s dynamic dining scene is globally revered. Visionary chefs continue to reimagine tradition, distilling their roots into inventive experiences that captivate and inspire. While the Michelin Guide has yet to arrive in Indonesia, its top restaurants earn their prestige through Asia’s 50 Best, a recognition of the country’s most outstanding dining destinations.
Among them is August in Jakarta, where chef Hans Christian and restaurateur Budi Cahyadi showcase a deep respect for ingredients through their thoughtful dishes. A highlight on the curated UOB menu is the maitake mushroom dish, featuring locally cultivated mushrooms from a family farm in Lembang. Slow-basted in tamarind and soy glaze, they are served over slipper lobster and ‘menthik susu’ rice porridge, allowing their umami to infuse every bite.
In Bali, Locavore NXT – also recognised on Asia’s 50 Best – is renowned for its pioneering approach to sustainability and local flavours. The restaurant is a hive of innovation, with koji fermenting in lab saunas and house-raised bees producing acidic honey reminiscent of vinaigrette. Its UOB-exclusive dish showcases duck leg, its rich, aromatic meat elevated with Balinese mole and the subtle bitterness of papaya flowers, creating a bold yet balanced flavour experience.
A TASTE OF MICHELIN-STARRED MASTERY
To the north of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand offer three standout dining experiences this quarter.
In Kuala Lumpur, one-Michelin-starred Restaurant DC illuminates the city’s fine dining scene with French techniques rooted in Malaysian flavours. For the curated UOB menu, chef Darren Chin presents a foie gras poché in consommé. Equally delightful is his tribute to his Thai heritage through his wife, showcased in a grilled turbot dish paired with Choo Chee red curry sauce, Bue Kee wild rice from Chiang Mai and wing beans from a Malaysian farm.
For those venturing into Thailand, Sushi Masato and Chef’s Table at Lebua promise exceptional dining in the heart of Bangkok.
At Sushi Masato, chef Masato Shimizu’s omakase mastery – honed over years in Japan and New York – has earned him Michelin recognition. His sushi bar is a temple of precision, where the freshest ingredients meet impeccable technique.
At two-Michelin-star Chef’s Table at Lebua, contemporary French cuisine takes centre stage. Here, executive chef Vincent Thierry crafts an exclusive dish featuring Brittany lobster and plump grilled oysters, their oceanic brininess heightened by the delicate acidity of green apple aged for 100 days.
Whether savouring innovative culinary concepts or catching a glimpse of personal stories behind each dish, enjoy priority access to the finest dining experiences in the region with Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards.
