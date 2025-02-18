Be pampered with a new season of culinary experiences across 4 countries, with Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards

The finest dining experiences aren’t about price tags or silverware – they’re about access. It’s the privilege of tasting rare seasonal ingredients, slipping past the velvet rope into the city’s most sought-after restaurants, or discovering a bespoke menu inspired by personal stories from the chefs themselves. That’s what Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards is all about.

Exclusively for select UOB cardmembers in the region, including UOB Reserve cardmembers in Singapore, this year-long dining programme offers priority access to Asia’s top restaurants. With a new lineup introduced every quarter, guests enjoy an intimate dining experience featuring a curated full-course menu with exclusive dishes – plus a complimentary seat for one guest with every paying diner. To further enhance the occasion, each meal is paired with a glass of Robert Parker Wine Advocate wine rated 95+ and above.