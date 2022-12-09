Behind the chef’s jacket: Getting to know these Michelin-starred visionaries

Being recognised by the Michelin Guide is akin to receiving a culinary badge of honour. The chefs who helm these celebrated restaurants often become the living embodiment of their establishments, the menus they create and the dining experiences they masterfully engineer. But one often forgets that a chef’s journey to acclaim doesn’t happen overnight – it is one that is hard-earned.

Chef-owners Christophe Lerouy and Rishi Naleendra are exemplars of this sentiment. Neither set out to become chefs, but both have become household names, recognised for their novel approaches to food and dining.

Lerouy’s eponymous, one-Michelin-starred restaurant is the place to go for carte blanche – which means blank slate – French cuisine. With culinary freedom as its compass, the restaurant dishes out a different menu daily, spotlighting the freshest ingredients.

Similarly, Naleendra brings his own brand of cross-cultural cuisine to the fore at the two-Michelin-starred Cloudstreet. He melds inspiration from his Sri Lankan heritage and Australian upbringing, turning his personal story into dishes he hopes convey a sense of home.

Both chefs have curated menus for the Gastronomic Dining Collection, jointly presented by Michelin Guide Singapore and Citi ULTIMA. Here’s a closer look at the path Lerouy and Naleendra have taken to get to where they are today.

SHARING LIFE’S FLAVOURS ON A PLATE