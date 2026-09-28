Beyond banking: How HSBC Premier Elite serves the aspirations of Singapore’s affluent

Wealth planning is only part of the relationship. HSBC Premier Elite gives clients access to experiences and privileges that complement their lifestyles and interests.

“Affluent clients are discerning, internationally mobile and value access to exceptional experiences that match their wealth and lifestyle aspirations,” said Ms Acharya. “Premier Elite privileges reflect these preferences and elevate their wealth journey in meaningful ways.”

Recent examples include entry to the VIP HSBC Hex Suite – an invite-only hospitality venue overlooking Sentosa Golf Club’s 18th green during the HSBC Women’s World Championship – international guest chef takeover sessions with Burnt Ends and curated concert experiences.

Through HSBC’s Premier Mastercard Credit Card, Premier Elite clients can enjoy benefits such as six complimentary golf games a year, unlimited airport lounge access, complimentary limousine rides, dedicated concierge services and Michelin dining offers.

Premier Elite clients also gain access to closed-door events, which offer a more intimate setting to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and professionals.

HEALTH AS A MEASURE OF WELL-BEING

For many affluent individuals, long-term planning encompasses more than finances. As people live longer and remain active later in life, preventive care and timely medical support are becoming a bigger part of how they plan for the future.

HSBC has seen this shift in its own customer spending. Over the past five years, the number of customers making health-related transactions on HSBC credit cards has risen by 35 per cent.

“We are seeing our affluent clients take an increasingly holistic view of wealth, looking beyond financial outcomes to live their wealth through health, wellness and longevity,” said Ms Acharya. “Our recently enhanced Premier Elite privileges offer clients access to a comprehensive suite of health and wellness services under a single integrated banking proposition, strengthened by our healthcare partnerships in Singapore and across Asia.”

HSBC Premier Elite’s healthcare and wellness privileges include a 24/7 health concierge service that can help arrange private medical appointments and related support, including a second medical opinion, across key Asian markets.

Through HSBC’s partners, clients can tap a regional network of more than 45,000 clinicians and healthcare professionals, alongside expedited care coordination, health screening and wellness-related privileges.

BANKING FOR A WIDER WORLD