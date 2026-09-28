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Beyond banking: How HSBC Premier Elite serves the aspirations of Singapore’s affluent
For high net worth clients with international lives, the preferential banking service offers specialised wealth solutions, cross-border support and lifestyle privileges in one seamless experience.
For those who have built significant wealth, financial success is rarely the end point. It is the foundation for broader aspirations – supporting family, growing a business, safeguarding health and shaping a legacy.
As wealth priorities become more holistic, expectations of banking are changing too. Investment products and trusted advice remain important, but many clients are seeking a long-term partner that can connect expertise, opportunities and support around their purpose and pace.
For HSBC Premier Elite, supporting this shift means recognising that clients’ priorities are no longer shaped by any single product or service. Available to clients with a total relationship balance of at least S$1.2 million or equivalent, Premier Elite brings together tailored advisory solutions, market intelligence, health and wellness privileges, lifestyle benefits and seamless cross-border support across HSBC’s international network.
NAVIGATING COMPLEXITY WITH CONFIDENCE
For high net worth individuals, wealth decisions are increasingly shaped by more than market performance alone. Assets may be held across jurisdictions, businesses may operate in multiple markets and family priorities may extend across generations.
“Affluent clients in Singapore expect a high-touch service that connects the dots and helps them make confident decisions across wealth and lifestyle,” said Ms Ashmita Acharya, head of international wealth and premier banking, HSBC Singapore. “This includes specialist advisory that considers more complex circumstances, including family dynamics, and regulatory nuances across multiple markets. This is where we come in.”
One way HSBC Premier Elite addresses this need is by making private bank-level Chief Investment Office insights available to its elite clients. These include specialist market views, and invite-only outlook forums and investment discussions that help clients assess emerging risks and opportunities.
Dedicated relationship managers and seasoned wealth specialists can then tailor these perspectives into strategies that reflect each client’s objectives and risk appetite. For eligible clients, this may include investment products limited to accredited investors, as well as wealth solutions such as structured products, fixed income, premium financing and Lombard lending, where suitable.
That support goes beyond investment decisions. In one case, a client wanted to start his succession planning early for the next generation while preserving liquidity for a business. A team of specialists arranged financing against the client’s existing investments, enabling legacy planning to proceed without tying up capital needed to run the business.
ACCESS DESIGNED TO STAND APART
Wealth planning is only part of the relationship. HSBC Premier Elite gives clients access to experiences and privileges that complement their lifestyles and interests.
“Affluent clients are discerning, internationally mobile and value access to exceptional experiences that match their wealth and lifestyle aspirations,” said Ms Acharya. “Premier Elite privileges reflect these preferences and elevate their wealth journey in meaningful ways.”
Recent examples include entry to the VIP HSBC Hex Suite – an invite-only hospitality venue overlooking Sentosa Golf Club’s 18th green during the HSBC Women’s World Championship – international guest chef takeover sessions with Burnt Ends and curated concert experiences.
Through HSBC’s Premier Mastercard Credit Card, Premier Elite clients can enjoy benefits such as six complimentary golf games a year, unlimited airport lounge access, complimentary limousine rides, dedicated concierge services and Michelin dining offers.
Premier Elite clients also gain access to closed-door events, which offer a more intimate setting to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and professionals.
HEALTH AS A MEASURE OF WELL-BEING
For many affluent individuals, long-term planning encompasses more than finances. As people live longer and remain active later in life, preventive care and timely medical support are becoming a bigger part of how they plan for the future.
HSBC has seen this shift in its own customer spending. Over the past five years, the number of customers making health-related transactions on HSBC credit cards has risen by 35 per cent.
“We are seeing our affluent clients take an increasingly holistic view of wealth, looking beyond financial outcomes to live their wealth through health, wellness and longevity,” said Ms Acharya. “Our recently enhanced Premier Elite privileges offer clients access to a comprehensive suite of health and wellness services under a single integrated banking proposition, strengthened by our healthcare partnerships in Singapore and across Asia.”
HSBC Premier Elite’s healthcare and wellness privileges include a 24/7 health concierge service that can help arrange private medical appointments and related support, including a second medical opinion, across key Asian markets.
Through HSBC’s partners, clients can tap a regional network of more than 45,000 clinicians and healthcare professionals, alongside expedited care coordination, health screening and wellness-related privileges.
BANKING FOR A WIDER WORLD
Many affluent clients now live, work and invest across borders. Their businesses span multiple markets, family members may live overseas and assets are often held in different jurisdictions.
HSBC Premier Elite supports these needs with global money transfers, fee-free cash withdrawals from HSBC ATMs worldwide, emergency encashment and worldwide premier status and privileges.
A key feature is HSBC’s Global View service, which gives clients a comprehensive overview of all their eligible HSBC accounts around the world on a single consolidated platform. Credit history portability across selected countries and global recognition status matching can also help clients establish banking relationships when they relocate or expand into new markets.
“Singapore is one of the world’s leading wealth hubs and our clients here expect deep expertise and seamless, elevated experiences that can meet them where they are,” said Ms Acharya. “Our Premier Elite proposition reflects our commitment to supporting affluent clients in the areas that matter most, while offering them personalised, expert advisory they can trust across borders, generations and life stages.”
Explore HSBC Premier Elite’s dedicated banking service and tailored privileges. Terms and conditions apply.