Beyond luxury gourmet: Johnnie Walker Blue Label re-imagines the future of fine dining

The epicurean expedition coincided with the 8th-anniversary celebration of Cure, a one-Michelin-starred restaurant helmed by Walsh, located at Keong Saik Road. This felicitous timing made Cure the ideal venue to present the conceptual meal, themed “Air. Land. Sea.”

Finnish chef Viljanen brought his wealth of experience as the chef-patron at two-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment Chapter One in Dublin, Ireland; while Moriarty is a TV host, author and chef who recently worked at two-Michelin-starred Greenhouse in Dublin and is also Diageo’s chef in residence.

“As we came together to envision fine dining in 200 years, we started reflecting on ingredient availability, changes in the food chain, evolving luxury perceptions, wild and plant-based options, and the impact of technology on ingredients,” said Walsh.

The chefs’ ardent curiosity mirrors that of the artisans at Johnnie Walker Blue Label, who are persistently in pursuit of remarkable flavour. Just as the blend of aged whiskies reflects a mix of investigation and investment (only one in 10,000 casks makes the cut for Johnnie Walker Blue Label), these chefs applied the same measure of adroit calculation in crafting their menu, handpicking ingredients and techniques that may achieve rarefied status in the future.

“We want to celebrate the heirloom ingredients and techniques – real treasures that might be with us already, but overlooked, yet will withstand the test of time and become extremely valuable as the world around us changes,” explained Walsh.