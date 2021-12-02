BMW iX: The ride of the future that breaks all the rules

There has never been a car like the BMW iX, a full-electric Sports Activity Vehicle that encompasses luxury, efficiency and performance. Then again, there has never been a BMW like the iX. It’s a flagship electric vehicle for the brand, an exciting car built from the ground up to offer the very best way to drive into the age of sustainable mobility.

It’s also a technological flagship for the manufacturer, showcasing technologies that include BMW iDrive and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

BMW iDrive enables occupants to interact with the BMW iX in a new way. Its curved instrument display consists of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster for drivers and a 14.9-inch central display for passengers. The system’s intelligent digital assistant responds to voice commands and hand gestures to control the car’s functions. For instance, a simple voice command lets you adjust the clarity of the car’s panoramic roof.

The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System features hidden speakers that are finished in the same material as the upholstery so they blend into the car’s interior. Equipped with near-field speaker technology, the speakers are designed to be placed closer to the listener for a more direct, pure sound that doesn’t bounce off other interior surfaces in the vehicle.

BMW is also rolling out 5G partnerships with mobile providers for advanced connectivity features like the personal eSIM. Where available, this helps the BMW iX interact with the driver’s arsenal of connected devices, turning the car into the ultimate mobile device. It also makes inter-vehicle communications possible without the need for additional communications infrastructure. In the future, this could allow similarly equipped cars to share data about traffic and road conditions.

A NEW CAR, INSPIRED BY TRADITION