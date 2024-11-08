Bowmore Appellations: Where whisky meets wine casks for infinite layers of flavours
Whisky enthusiasts can explore the newest collection at a pop-up in Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 departure transit area.
Of the five whisky-making regions in Scotland, Islay is perhaps the most distinct, renowned globally for its uniquely smoky Scotch. The bold flavours produced by this small island – peaty, salty and intense – are as dramatic as the rugged coastal landscape that shapes them.
At the heart of this heritage is Bowmore, the first licensed distillery on Islay. Since 1779, it has been crafting limited batches of single malt Scotch whisky, celebrated for its fruity notes and smouldering complexity – all from its vantage point overlooking the wild Atlantic from the shores of Lochindaal.
Bowmore’s legacy goes beyond its pioneering roots. The distillery continues to push the boundaries of whisky making with new innovative expressions. This creative spirit shines through in the Bowmore Appellations, an exclusive collaboration with acclaimed wine-producing regions to create whiskies layered with flavours in every sip.
A COLLABORATION BORN FROM TRADITION AND EXPLORATION
At Bowmore, maturation is regarded as a cornerstone of whisky making, with each cask chosen with intent. Every batch rests for at least nine years, allowing the whisky to evolve slowly and gain a smooth, expressive character. Rather than using new casks, which can overwhelm the delicate single malt, the distillery turns to ex-American oak bourbon and ex-sherry barrels, known for their mellow ageing and nuanced flavours that create multi-dimensional profiles.
For the Appellations collection, Bowmore has handpicked barrels that previously held fine wines from Burgundy, Bordeaux and Portugal’s Douro Valley – highlighting the synergy between Bowmore’s Islay roots and European terroirs. Wine, with its rich sugars, leaves a pronounced imprint on the wood, a characteristic Bowmore has harnessed. By finishing the whisky in wine casks during the final stage, Bowmore achieves a balanced complexity that enhances, rather than overwhelms, the whisky.
The result is a lineup of four expressions, each offering a unique flavour profile, from vibrant and zesty to smooth and caramel-like. Their exceptional qualities have secured the Appellations collection a permanent place in Bowmore’s portfolio, accompanied by a refreshed livery that reflects this evolution in craftsmanship.
The Bowmore 14 Year Old is finished in Bordeaux casks from France, where red wines like Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc contribute their natural complexity. This whisky offers sips layered with spice, fruit and dark chocolate, while Bowmore’s signature saltiness shines through for an irresistible finish.
The Bowmore 16 Year Old is shaped by the ripe sweetness of ruby port casks from Douro Valley, the world’s oldest demarcated wine region. This deep golden whisky opens with notes of blackcurrants, fennel seeds and walnuts, evolving on the palate to reveal rich layers of ripeness, softened by a sweet and smoky finish.
The Bowmore 19 Year Old is finished in French oak Pinot Noir barrels from Burgundy, delivering a luxurious profile. Soft aromas of Turkish delight, chopped nuts and sweet dates give way to green apples, honey and creamy brioche, with a subtle smoke weaving through each sip.
The collection’s oldest expression, the Bowmore 22 Year Old, matures first in American oak ex-bourbon casks before a refined finish in French oak Sauternes casks. This opulent whisky offers a mix of heathery peat, honey and citrus, complemented by a medley of green grapes, baked apple, butterscotch and vanilla.
FIRST STOP: SINGAPORE CHANGI AIRPORT
Bowmore has launched the Appellations collection as a travel retail exclusive. In Asia, these bottles will be available only at Lotte Duty Free in Singapore Changi Airport throughout November.
To celebrate the launch, a special pop-up at Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 departure transit area opened on Nov 1. Immersive displays with video storytelling will take guests through Bowmore’s history, showcasing vintage expressions like the 25 Year Old and the Timeless 33 Year Old. Afterward, visitors can sample the Appellations collection at a dedicated bar, exploring the complex layers of each whisky.
Expert ambassadors will guide guests through the intricate flavours, and those interested can make purchases on the spot. Special gift sets, featuring whisky glasses, American Tourister luggage and more, offer ideal options for thoughtful presents. With its premium whiskies and bespoke gifting choices, the Bowmore Appellations pop-up is a must-visit for travellers passing through Terminal 1 this November.