Bowmore Appellations: Where whisky meets wine casks for infinite layers of flavours

Bowmore’s legacy goes beyond its pioneering roots. The distillery continues to push the boundaries of whisky making with new innovative expressions. This creative spirit shines through in the Bowmore Appellations, an exclusive collaboration with acclaimed wine-producing regions to create whiskies layered with flavours in every sip.

A COLLABORATION BORN FROM TRADITION AND EXPLORATION

At Bowmore, maturation is regarded as a cornerstone of whisky making, with each cask chosen with intent. Every batch rests for at least nine years, allowing the whisky to evolve slowly and gain a smooth, expressive character. Rather than using new casks, which can overwhelm the delicate single malt, the distillery turns to ex-American oak bourbon and ex-sherry barrels, known for their mellow ageing and nuanced flavours that create multi-dimensional profiles.

For the Appellations collection, Bowmore has handpicked barrels that previously held fine wines from Burgundy, Bordeaux and Portugal’s Douro Valley – highlighting the synergy between Bowmore’s Islay roots and European terroirs. Wine, with its rich sugars, leaves a pronounced imprint on the wood, a characteristic Bowmore has harnessed. By finishing the whisky in wine casks during the final stage, Bowmore achieves a balanced complexity that enhances, rather than overwhelms, the whisky.

The result is a lineup of four expressions, each offering a unique flavour profile, from vibrant and zesty to smooth and caramel-like. Their exceptional qualities have secured the Appellations collection a permanent place in Bowmore’s portfolio, accompanied by a refreshed livery that reflects this evolution in craftsmanship.