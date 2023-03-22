The card that's tailored for those who enjoy the finer things in life

Whether it’s for a romantic sojourn in Paris, an adventure-filled family vacation in Sydney or a tranquil beachside escape in Bali, The Platinum Card is your reliable travel companion.

Among the card’s new rewards is S$200 in credits a year (with minimum S$600 spend on eligible flight purchases) that you can put towards booking flights with Singapore Airlines and Scoot, along with bonus Membership Rewards points that amount to five points for every S$1.60 spent with the two airlines.

The best part? Points never expire, enabling you to redeem them at your convenience.

What’s more, there’s no need to dread late flight departures or long airport layovers, thanks to unlimited complimentary access at more than 1,200 Priority Pass lounge locations around the globe. You and your supplementary cardmember* can invite one guest each, which means up to four people can wait for their flight in comfort away from the hubbub.

The Platinum Card also grants you and up to two companions* unlimited access to The Centurion Lounge, an exclusive pre-flight experience for Platinum and Centurion cardmembers. Enjoy premium wines and cocktails, seasonally inspired food and thoughtfully designed spaces ideal for work or relaxation.

#2 REVEL IN LUXURIOUS HOSPITALITY, THE WORLD OVER