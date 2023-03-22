The card that's tailored for those who enjoy the finer things in life
Renowned fashion designer Oscar de la Renta once said: “Luxury to me is not about buying expensive things; it’s about living in a way where you appreciate things.” This ethos might well be what led American Express to launch a suite of new covetable benefits for its Platinum Card – all focused on elevating the moments that matter.
Recognise that it’s the small things that take experiences from good to great? Here are four reasons why The Platinum Card is for you.
#1 TAKE TO THE SKIES IN COMFORT AND STYLE
Whether it’s for a romantic sojourn in Paris, an adventure-filled family vacation in Sydney or a tranquil beachside escape in Bali, The Platinum Card is your reliable travel companion.
Among the card’s new rewards is S$200 in credits a year (with minimum S$600 spend on eligible flight purchases) that you can put towards booking flights with Singapore Airlines and Scoot, along with bonus Membership Rewards points that amount to five points for every S$1.60 spent with the two airlines.
The best part? Points never expire, enabling you to redeem them at your convenience.
What’s more, there’s no need to dread late flight departures or long airport layovers, thanks to unlimited complimentary access at more than 1,200 Priority Pass lounge locations around the globe. You and your supplementary cardmember* can invite one guest each, which means up to four people can wait for their flight in comfort away from the hubbub.
The Platinum Card also grants you and up to two companions* unlimited access to The Centurion Lounge, an exclusive pre-flight experience for Platinum and Centurion cardmembers. Enjoy premium wines and cocktails, seasonally inspired food and thoughtfully designed spaces ideal for work or relaxation.
#2 REVEL IN LUXURIOUS HOSPITALITY, THE WORLD OVER
The ideal accommodation experience is all about attentive service, superior amenities and special touches – be it inspiring design elements or sumptuous hotel breakfasts.
With The Platinum Card, you can get S$800 in benefits* at more than 1,300 Fine Hotels + Resorts properties worldwide, such as the serene Aman Tokyo, The Connaught in London’s swanky Mayfair district and The Ritz-Carlton New York that overlooks the lush greenery of Central Park.
On top of daily breakfast for two and US$100 (S$135) in experience credits (varies by property), cardmembers are guaranteed a 4pm check-out.
What's more, you don't have to accummulate hotel night stays to gain access to the premium tiers of leading hotel loyalty programmes. The Platinum Card gives you an instant upgrade to Radisson Rewards Premium Status, Pan Pacific DISCOVERY Platinum Status, Marriot Bonvoy Gold Elite Status as well as Hilton Honors Gold Status. The latter, for instance, comes with perks like space-available room upgrades and the option to check in and choose your room prior to your stay with the Hilton Honors app.
#3 SAVOUR FINE-DINING TREATS AND REJUVENATING SPA TREATMENTS
Quality time with family spent over an unhurried meal surely counts as among life's greatest pleasures. With S$400 in credits a year – S$200 locally and S$200 overseas – to spend at over 1,400 restaurants in 20 countries, you can look forward to more epicurean moments with those closest to your heart.
One participating Michelin-starred venue in Singapore is Zén, where you can savour a tasting menu featuring creative Japanese-influenced Nordic dishes. Further afield, spend your credits at celebrated establishments like Bangkok's Paste, which serves up elevated Thai cuisine, or experience Guy Savoy's inspired spin on classic French fare at his eponymous restaurant in Paris.
And because self-care is always a good idea, you now have more reasons to treat yourself to a renewing massage, nourishing hair treatment or restoring facial with S$400 in credits (with minimum S$600 spend in a single transaction on eligible purchases) to spend at the likes of Adeva Spa, Spa Rael and The Ultimate in Singapore. Prefer to kick back with a glass of Bordeaux in hand? You have the flexibility of using these credits on a selection of premium wines handpicked by Grand Cru Wine Concierge.
#4 SHOP DESIGNER BRANDS AND ENJOY OTHER PERKS
As any discerning fashionista knows, quality trumps quantity. With S$150 in credits to spend on a curated collection of designer items at NET-A-PORTER or MR PORTER (coming soon in March 2023), you can purchase that designer bag or ready-to-wear outfit you saw on the runway.
You can also tap into the 10Xcelerator by Membership Rewards programme that lets you earn 10 Membership Rewards points for every S$1.60 spent at participating luxury labels like Tag Heuer, Miele and Manolo Blahnik.
The Platinum Card takes care of life's everyday necessities, too. Cardmembers now get up to S$17 per month to spend at over 10 popular entertainment brands. You can watch your favourite movies, series and documentaries across select streaming services, keep abreast of current affairs with news publications or nab concert tickets to your desired performances.
Other benefits include free weekend parking at Great World shopping mall, exclusive golf privileges and complimentary access to Tower Club Singapore, where you can host a business lunch, enjoy a cocktail at the bar or work up a sweat at the fitness centre.
Ready to elevate your experiences? Take advantage of new and long-standing rewards to enrich your travels, savour fine-dining cuisine and revel in luxurious hospitality with The Platinum Card from American Express.
New to American Express? Apply now and receive up to 123,750 Membership Rewards points upon annual fee payment and a minimum spend of S$15,000 within the first three months of card approval – enough to redeem a return Business Class trip to Hong Kong or Taiwan based on Singapore Airlines Business Saver Awards (as of February 2023). This offer is valid until Apr 30, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.