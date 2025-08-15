Celebrating 55 years of Range Rover with its first showcase in Singapore
Step into an immersive journey where timeless design meets quiet confidence and modern luxury.
For over five decades, Range Rover has expressed its vision of contemporary craftsmanship through breathtaking, modernist design and innovative engineering capability. From Aug 16 to Aug 31, this journey comes to life at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, where the Range Rover Showcase welcomes the public into an immersive space that blends innovation with the brand’s distinctive design ethos.
Building on the invitation-only Range Rover House events, this marks the first time the brand is offering an engaging experience to a wider audience in Asia, open to all. The showcase follows a series of defining appearances in 2025 – from its first global brand installation at Milan Design Week to a curated experience at The Championships, Wimbledon, where it served as the tournament’s official vehicle partner.
Open daily from 10am to 10pm, the Range Rover Showcase provides visitors with a deeper appreciation of the brand’s origins and continuous evolution.
STEP INTO THE STORY
The Range Rover Showcase unfolds across three curated chapters, each revealing a different facet of the brand. Among the highlights is a creative collaboration with local pastry artisan Patisserie Woo – translating distinctive elements of each Range Rover into a unique collection of confectionery creations.
Together, these chapters invite visitors to experience the brand through fresh perspectives and multisensory encounters.
INNOVATION IN MOTION
Now in its fifth generation, Range Rover combines progressive design with understated elegance. From its signature silhouette to its streamlined interior, the emphasis is on proportion and poise. Iconic cues – from the falling roofline to the strong waistline and rising sill – define a profile that is purposeful and instantly recognisable. Comfort-enhancing features such as Cabin Air Purification Pro underscore a considered approach to well-being and everyday ease.
Whether traversing city streets or conquering rugged terrain, Range Rover is built for leaders of today, offering a first-class driving experience that blends a calm, contemporary sanctuary with a commanding presence. This August, the Range Rover Showcase in Singapore offers a window into the quiet confidence and refined capability that continue to set it apart.
Want a closer look at the details behind the design? Discover the Range Rover Showcase at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, from Aug 16 to Aug 31, 10am to 10pm. Complimentary on-site registration is required – approach a brand ambassador to secure your 20-minute slot.