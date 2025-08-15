Celebrating 55 years of Range Rover with its first showcase in Singapore

For over five decades, Range Rover has expressed its vision of contemporary craftsmanship through breathtaking, modernist design and innovative engineering capability. From Aug 16 to Aug 31, this journey comes to life at Level 1 Atrium, Ion Orchard, where the Range Rover Showcase welcomes the public into an immersive space that blends innovation with the brand’s distinctive design ethos.



Building on the invitation-only Range Rover House events, this marks the first time the brand is offering an engaging experience to a wider audience in Asia, open to all. The showcase follows a series of defining appearances in 2025 – from its first global brand installation at Milan Design Week to a curated experience at The Championships, Wimbledon, where it served as the tournament’s official vehicle partner.

Open daily from 10am to 10pm, the Range Rover Showcase provides visitors with a deeper appreciation of the brand’s origins and continuous evolution.

STEP INTO THE STORY