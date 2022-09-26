Come home to The Distillery: The Macallan honours its bucolic Speyside heritage with a tribute bottle

Sitting upon an emerald parcel of land by the River Spey in Scotland is the sprawling 485-acre Macallan Estate. It is there a close-knit community grew, tending to the lands since 1543 and ushering in a new age of scotch whiskies with the building of a distillery in 1824.

“Being part of the 200-year history and heritage of whisky-making at The Macallan Distillery is a truly unique experience,” said Ms Polly Logan, whisky maker at The Macallan. “Every day, we have the privilege of working in the most remarkable location, knowing that we still use the same time-honoured skills and traditions employed by generations of our predecessors, and at the same time, building on their legacy for the future.”

To celebrate its heritage, the estate has planned a limited release of fine single malt whiskies. The Macallan Home Collection – The Distillery is the first, a bottle that pays homage to the distinctive distillery in its beautiful surrounds as well as the community that has carved a global scotch brand with an impeccable reputation.



A WELCOME TOAST

