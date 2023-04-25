The Continuum: A worthy family heirloom
Nestled in a cultural oasis at the edge of the city, this awe-inspiring luxury condominium is the largest freehold new-launch estate in the east.
A family heritage comprises many things, but foremost are the priceless memories we form with our loved ones every day.
Cutting a striking silhouette against the city skyline, The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway on Thiam Siew Avenue is a unique freehold development that honours enduring legacies and treasured moments. With its elegant form, thoughtful amenities and prime location, it’s an impressive contender for one’s forever home.
TWIN SITES, TIMELESS LUXURY
With two stunning sites comprising three blocks each, connected by a private pedestrian bridge, The Continuum is a work of architectural ingenuity.
Ample spaces abound for relaxation and recreation. Each site touts its own infinity pool, cabanas and jacuzzi. With an array of health and wellness facilities at your doorstep, including Vichy showers, state-of-the-art gyms, an aqua-gym and a multi-use Social Room for yoga or Pilates, there won’t be a need to travel far to keep in tip-top shape.
Other facilities worthy of a five-star resort include two clubhouses with playgrounds: A modern glass house and a conservation bungalow. The latter has a garden in front, along with a foyer, library and club room. Lush green boulevards and walkways connect the clubhouses.
Take the lift up to one of the two roof gardens and you’ll discover even more luxurious features truly befitting the “high” life. With a sky bar, sky club, grill decks, swing deck and hammock lawn, it will be a cinch for residents to play the consummate host.
NATURE, CULTURE AND CITY LIVING IN YOUR BACKYARD
In Singapore, location is everything and The Continuum isn’t for want in this respect.
Located on the city fringe within the coveted District 15, the property sits at the intersection of vibrant city life and idyllic living.
With the central business district, Orchard Road and the Paya Lebar district a short drive from home, residents enjoy quick access to Singapore’s most prominent business and lifestyle hubs.
At the same time, having schools like Haig Girls' School, Kong Hwa School and Tanjong Katong Girls' School within 1km of home is a boon for busy parents.
The development’s proximity to the Katong and East Coast neighbourhoods also places seaside eats, outdoor adventures and culture-rich sites at close quarters. From evenings with the family cycling at East Coast Park to weekends exploring the charming heritage shophouses of Joo Chiat with one’s partner, there’s something for everyone to live their best lives in the eclectic backyard of The Continuum.
OF FORM AND FUNCTION
Grand amenities and exceptional location aside, the interiors of The Continuum are adorned with one of two finishing styles to suit varying tastes and family sizes.
The Signature Collection, comprising two- to -four-bedroom apartments, is tailor-made for young families. Light neutral tones evoke a sense of serenity, accentuated by stone patterns and woodgrain finishes.
Multi-generational families may take their pick from three- to -five-bedroom options in the Prestige Collection, which marries bold, modernist design and sophisticated furnishings. All apartments in this collection come with its own private lift.
Regardless of your choice, each apartment comes generously furnished with appliances and fixtures from esteemed makers such as Frank, Assa Abloy, SPIN and Samsung.
For added convenience, The Continuum is equipped with integrated smart systems that allow one to easily manage a variety of functions, from guest access and apartment utilities to facility bookings and security.
LIVE GREEN
The Continuum bears the prestigious Green Mark Platinum certification – a rating that demonstrates excellence in environmental performance and sustainable design. It is also a best-in-class performing Green Mark Building in the Super Low Energy category, achieving over 60 per cent energy savings via the use of renewable energy and other intelligent energy management strategies.
What’s more, thoughtful features such as a ceiling fan in each unit, e-waste bins as well as electric vehicle chargers in the carpark make it easy for residents to make more sustainable choices.
With its forward-looking sustainable architecture, The Continuum is a home that offers something special for everyone. In the present, it is a sanctuary for those in pursuit of elevated, green living. In time, it transforms into a priceless heirloom for generations to come.
Find out more about The Continuum or call 6311 9555 to book an exclusive viewing appointment.