The Continuum: A worthy family heirloom

In Singapore, location is everything and The Continuum isn’t for want in this respect.

Located on the city fringe within the coveted District 15, the property sits at the intersection of vibrant city life and idyllic living.

With the central business district, Orchard Road and the Paya Lebar district a short drive from home, residents enjoy quick access to Singapore’s most prominent business and lifestyle hubs.

At the same time, having schools like Haig Girls' School, Kong Hwa School and Tanjong Katong Girls' School within 1km of home is a boon for busy parents.

The development’s proximity to the Katong and East Coast neighbourhoods also places seaside eats, outdoor adventures and culture-rich sites at close quarters. From evenings with the family cycling at East Coast Park to weekends exploring the charming heritage shophouses of Joo Chiat with one’s partner, there’s something for everyone to live their best lives in the eclectic backyard of The Continuum.

OF FORM AND FUNCTION