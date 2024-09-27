Of courage, chateau and cognac: The story behind Martell Chanteloup XXO

Sitting in the heart of Cognac, France, within picturesque grounds is Chateau de Chanteloup. The family estate, while striking in its neo-medieval architecture, is iconic for another reason – it is the soul of Maison Martell.

Since its founding in 1715 by Jean Martell, Maison Martell has consistently redefined the art of cognac-making. Known for its innovative approach to terroir, blending and cask aging, Martell remains unique for its use of the traditional double-distillation method to craft eaux-de-vie.

For nearly two centuries, the mansion has been a witness to the craftsmanship of nine generations of master blenders. Today, cellar master Christophe Valtaud honours this rich legacy with Martell Chanteloup XXO, a tribute to the chateau’s historic role.

THE BEDROCK OF EXCELLENCE

With the creation of Martell Chanteloup XXO, the brand’s heritage is woven into every drop. Valtaud, with his expertise in terroir, aging and blending, crafts a cognac that pushes the limits of all three.

Drawing inspiration from the rarest spirits stored in the mansion’s private reserves, Valtaud handpicks eaux-de-vie aged for a minimum of 14 years. Even more remarkable is the selection of 450 distinct spirits for this tribute blend, a feat made possible by Valtaud’s keen understanding of each spirit’s character and how their flavours harmonise.

Showcasing Martell’s ongoing exploration of terroir, Chanteloup XXO features eaux-de-vie from four of the finest crus: Borderies, Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne and Fins Bois. Bringing these diverse profiles together requires finesse and Valtaud’s bold commitment to this challenge reflects the same daring spirit that Jean Martell embodied over 300 years ago when he first launched the house.

CRUS OF DISTINCTION