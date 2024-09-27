Of courage, chateau and cognac: The story behind Martell Chanteloup XXO
A bold expression arrives with 450 aged eaux-de-vie gathered from four fine crus.
Sitting in the heart of Cognac, France, within picturesque grounds is Chateau de Chanteloup. The family estate, while striking in its neo-medieval architecture, is iconic for another reason – it is the soul of Maison Martell.
Since its founding in 1715 by Jean Martell, Maison Martell has consistently redefined the art of cognac-making. Known for its innovative approach to terroir, blending and cask aging, Martell remains unique for its use of the traditional double-distillation method to craft eaux-de-vie.
For nearly two centuries, the mansion has been a witness to the craftsmanship of nine generations of master blenders. Today, cellar master Christophe Valtaud honours this rich legacy with Martell Chanteloup XXO, a tribute to the chateau’s historic role.
THE BEDROCK OF EXCELLENCE
With the creation of Martell Chanteloup XXO, the brand’s heritage is woven into every drop. Valtaud, with his expertise in terroir, aging and blending, crafts a cognac that pushes the limits of all three.
Drawing inspiration from the rarest spirits stored in the mansion’s private reserves, Valtaud handpicks eaux-de-vie aged for a minimum of 14 years. Even more remarkable is the selection of 450 distinct spirits for this tribute blend, a feat made possible by Valtaud’s keen understanding of each spirit’s character and how their flavours harmonise.
Showcasing Martell’s ongoing exploration of terroir, Chanteloup XXO features eaux-de-vie from four of the finest crus: Borderies, Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne and Fins Bois. Bringing these diverse profiles together requires finesse and Valtaud’s bold commitment to this challenge reflects the same daring spirit that Jean Martell embodied over 300 years ago when he first launched the house.
CRUS OF DISTINCTION
So, why these four crus? While other vineyards might produce excellent eaux-de-vie, it’s the precise mix of terroir, microclimate, grape variety and traditional farming methods in these four regions that makes them uniquely suited for creating high-quality cognac.
Take Fins Bois, for example. The eaux-de-vie from this region are known for their freshness and lightness, thanks to the reddish clay and limestone soils. They carry aromatic notes of fresh fruits like pear and peach, and to maintain their refined profile, they are aged for 10 to 20 years.
Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne, close in geography and soil composition, are prized for their aging potential, which often exceeds 40 years. These eaux-de-vie start with floral nuances that evolve into ripe red fruits, accented by nutty undertones and subtle spice.
Then, there’s Borderies, the smallest of the four crus, representing just 5 per cent of cognac vineyards. Nurtured in heavy clay and limestone, the eaux-de-vie are elegant and aromatic, with notes of flowers and candied fruit. These spirits age beautifully between 20 and 30 years, and remain a signature of Maison Martell.
Valtaud skilfully unites the best from each cru, highlighting their most distinctive traits. The result is Martell Chanteloup XXO, an unconventional blend that promises to surprise even the most seasoned connoisseurs.
A MASTERPIECE REVEALED
Martell Chanteloup XXO greets the eye with a deep amber hue, its shimmering highlights hinting at the luxurious complexity within. On the nose, it unfolds seasonal aromas – honey, vine peach and apricot, enhanced by fig, almonds and walnuts. This intense fruitiness carries through to the palate, delivering a lush body and a long finish.
Such a cognac deserves an equally refined presentation. The bottle, sleek and curvaceous, is adorned with graceful silver volutes inspired by the wrought-iron gates of the Chanteloup cellar – a nod to the mansion’s heritage. Contrasting accents of gold and silver further highlight the craftsmanship behind the cognac.
With its bold vision, Martell Chanteloup XXO is yet another milestone edition for the discerning collector – one who appreciates the daring spirit of its makers.
Embrace the smooth complexity of Martell Chanteloup XXO, now available at participating outlets including Cellarbration, High House, FairPrice Finest Clarke Quay, FairPrice Finest Centrepoint and the Pernod Ricard Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.