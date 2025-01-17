Crafting gold in the clouds: The enigmatic world of Zacapa rum
From volcanic sugarcane fields to high-altitude aging, master blender Lorena Vasquez reveals how Zacapa redefines luxury rum with Guatemalan heritage and bold innovation.
The best stories often begin with an unexpected twist. For Lorena Vasquez, that twist was her leap from pharmaceutical chemistry and food science to crafting luxury rums with the close-knit community at Ron Zacapa. Originally from Nicaragua, Vasquez made Guatemala her home in the 1970s. Since joining Zacapa in 1984 as master blender, she has become a trailblazer in the world of premium rum.
Drawing on the brand’s unique Guatemalan roots and Solera system aging method, Vasquez embraced its artisanal practices, working closely with her team to refine and enhance the rum’s quality. What began as a small-batch tribute has evolved into a rum renowned worldwide. On Dec 12, 2024, Singapore welcomed Ron Zacapa, with its debut celebrated at Sushisamba, Sugarhall and other fine establishments.
FROM SMALL-BATCH LEGACY TO GLOBAL ICON
Zacapa’s story began in 1976, when the rum was created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the town it is named after. Nestled 112km from Guatemala City, Zacapa derives its name from the Nahuatl word meaning “on the river of grass”, reflecting the verdant landscapes that surround it.
At Zacapa, Vasquez is at the heart of the operation. Her role spans the entire production spectrum – overseeing quality control, classifying rums and keeping a close eye on market trends. She also leads research into new technologies and experiments with production processes, from exploring barrel types to refining maturation techniques.
What distinguishes Vasquez is her ability to blend modern technology with the artisanal heritage that defines Zacapa. “Zacapa is a rum produced in Guatemala, a unique country with diversity in terms of culture, ethnicity and environment,” she shared. By combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative tools, Vasquez transforms Zacapa into a sophisticated expression of Guatemala’s rich history.
Among her many responsibilities, Vasquez takes on one particularly distinctive task: Selecting the sugarcane for Ron Zacapa. “The difference starts from the quality of sugarcane grown at home to produce the virgin honey,” she said. Unlike most rums made from molasses, Zacapa uses the first press of virgin sugarcane, harvested from volcanic, mineral-rich soil, to create its signature sweet and smooth character.
AGED ABOVE THE CLOUDS
The magic doesn’t end there. Vasquez points to several other elements that define Zacapa’s quality. “Fermentation and distillation are unique to Ron Zacapa, as is the aging at high altitudes in the house above the clouds and the Solera system adapted by Zacapa,” she explained.
The journey begins with the use of a specific strain of pineapple yeast during fermentation, which brings out delicate aromas and flavours in the sugarcane juice. After distillation, the spirit is aged in select casks using the traditional Solera system, a method introduced by the Spanish over 500 years ago. Vasquez has adapted this process, blending barrels that once held whiskey, sherry and fine wines to craft a rum with nuance and depth.
Her boldest innovation, however, lies in the decision to move Zacapa’s aging process to the highlands of Quetzaltenango. At an altitude of 2,300m, the cool, moist air of this “house above the clouds” allows the rum to mature slowly, developing its celebrated complexity and depth. Each bottle of Zacapa is adorned with a handwoven petate band of dried palm leaves, a nod to the Mayan legacy dating back to 1400 BC and an emblem of the people and place that shape this rum.
A TOAST TO GUATEMALAN GOLD
Two standout expressions exemplify Vasquez’s pursuit of perfection: Zacapa XO and Zacapa No 23. Reflecting on her approach to blending, Vasquez shared: “The first thing we define is the profile we are looking for in the rum, and then we look for the best barrels that will help us achieve the desired aromas and flavours.”
Zacapa XO is a blend of reserve rums, aged 10 to 25 years, nurtured in barrels that once cradled American whiskey, sherry, Pedro Ximenez wine and French oak cognac. Each sip is an invitation to explore layers of toasted oak, burnt caramel and marzipan, culminating in notes of dried mango, raspberry and a hint of ginger. Enjoyed neat or on the rocks, its deep palate unfurls silky waves of dark cherry, chocolate and prunes, balanced with aromatic clove, vanilla and cinnamon.
Zacapa No 23 offers a lighter yet equally compelling experience. Made from rums aged six to 23 years, the versatile spirit is designed for cocktails. Its gentle bouquet of caramel, vanilla, cacao and butterscotch mingles with notes of toasted hazelnut, Brazil nuts and hints of dried pineapple. American whiskey casks contribute sweet, dried fruit and apricot, while smoky oak, nutmeg, leather and tobacco round out its profile. Brighter and more playful than the XO, it remains complex and full-bodied, making it a staple for mixologists.
For Zacapa’s Singapore debut, Vasquez created exclusive cocktails inspired by Asian heritage, blending tradition with experimentation. The signature Zacapa XO Cloud’s Cradle features Zacapa XO elevated by savoury soy sauce and orange bitters, topped with a whimsical floating cloud. The Zacapa 23 Highlands pairs No 23 with jasmine tea for a floral, refreshing twist.
Classics get a Guatemalan makeover, too. The El Zegroni reimagines the negroni with Zacapa No 23, Italian vermouth and herbal aperitif. For coffee lovers, the El Guatemalan Espresso delivers a robust kick of caffeine, while the El Sour offers zesty simplicity with fresh lemon juice and syrup. These cocktails are Vasquez’s invitation to experience rum through a fresh lens, celebrating Zacapa’s craft while challenging conventions.
Raise a glass to the luxury of Ron Zacapa, now available at Sushisamba, Sugarhall and other select venues in Singapore.
