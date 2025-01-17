Crafting gold in the clouds: The enigmatic world of Zacapa rum

Zacapa’s story began in 1976, when the rum was created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the town it is named after. Nestled 112km from Guatemala City, Zacapa derives its name from the Nahuatl word meaning “on the river of grass”, reflecting the verdant landscapes that surround it.

At Zacapa, Vasquez is at the heart of the operation. Her role spans the entire production spectrum – overseeing quality control, classifying rums and keeping a close eye on market trends. She also leads research into new technologies and experiments with production processes, from exploring barrel types to refining maturation techniques.

What distinguishes Vasquez is her ability to blend modern technology with the artisanal heritage that defines Zacapa. “Zacapa is a rum produced in Guatemala, a unique country with diversity in terms of culture, ethnicity and environment,” she shared. By combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative tools, Vasquez transforms Zacapa into a sophisticated expression of Guatemala’s rich history.

Among her many responsibilities, Vasquez takes on one particularly distinctive task: Selecting the sugarcane for Ron Zacapa. “The difference starts from the quality of sugarcane grown at home to produce the virgin honey,” she said. Unlike most rums made from molasses, Zacapa uses the first press of virgin sugarcane, harvested from volcanic, mineral-rich soil, to create its signature sweet and smooth character.

AGED ABOVE THE CLOUDS