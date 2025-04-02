Dolce & Gabbana x SMEG: A taste of Italian craft, served in style

You’ll find it in the sculptures of Puglia, the dinnerware of Naples and even on the staircases of Sicily. Maiolica – or majolica – is a tin-glazed earthenware known for its luminous white finish, an ideal canvas for striking hand-painted designs.

Popularised in the 16th century, this versatile medium became a visual hallmark of Southern Italy, adorning everything from palaces and churches to humble ceramics. Over time, its elaborate patterns and decorative style became woven into the region’s cultural identity.

Dolce & Gabbana has long drawn inspiration from this heritage, translating painterly scenes into breathtaking prints. Its latest partnership with SMEG continues this tradition, reimagining the art form across various kitchen appliances. The Blu Mediterraneo collection showcases a blue-and-white palette, inspired by the ebb and flow of waves along Italy’s southern coasts. Designers Matteo Bazzicalupo and Raffaella Mangiarotti of deepdesign delved into historic maiolica scrollwork, adapting its fluid, ornamental beauty onto SMEG’s iconic appliances.

Each pattern is thoughtfully placed to accentuate the form of the appliance. Floral motifs, geometric patterns and ornate arabesques capture the artistry of hand-painted Sicilian ceramics. Set against SMEG’s signature retro silhouettes, the glossy finish takes on a porcelain-like quality, evoking the rich allure of traditional pottery.

