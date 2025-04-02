Dolce & Gabbana x SMEG: A taste of Italian craft, served in style
The Blu Mediterraneo collection brings the beauty of Italy’s southern coast into the heart of the home.
The beauty of Italian design lies in its ability to elevate the everyday into something extraordinary. In Southern Italy, few things capture this spirit more vividly than maiolica – an art form that has, for centuries, brought coastal scenes and stylised flourishes to life across homes, sculptures and landmarks.
With the launch of its Blu Mediterraneo collection, Dolce & Gabbana distils this ethos into a celebration of la dolce vita (the sweet life). Inspired by maiolica motifs and the deep blues of the ocean, the fashion house’s collaboration with SMEG transforms household appliances into works of art.
A TOUCH OF ITALIAN RENAISSANCE
You’ll find it in the sculptures of Puglia, the dinnerware of Naples and even on the staircases of Sicily. Maiolica – or majolica – is a tin-glazed earthenware known for its luminous white finish, an ideal canvas for striking hand-painted designs.
Popularised in the 16th century, this versatile medium became a visual hallmark of Southern Italy, adorning everything from palaces and churches to humble ceramics. Over time, its elaborate patterns and decorative style became woven into the region’s cultural identity.
Dolce & Gabbana has long drawn inspiration from this heritage, translating painterly scenes into breathtaking prints. Its latest partnership with SMEG continues this tradition, reimagining the art form across various kitchen appliances. The Blu Mediterraneo collection showcases a blue-and-white palette, inspired by the ebb and flow of waves along Italy’s southern coasts. Designers Matteo Bazzicalupo and Raffaella Mangiarotti of deepdesign delved into historic maiolica scrollwork, adapting its fluid, ornamental beauty onto SMEG’s iconic appliances.
Each pattern is thoughtfully placed to accentuate the form of the appliance. Floral motifs, geometric patterns and ornate arabesques capture the artistry of hand-painted Sicilian ceramics. Set against SMEG’s signature retro silhouettes, the glossy finish takes on a porcelain-like quality, evoking the rich allure of traditional pottery.
OCEANIC MORNING BLISS
What’s your morning ritual? A steaming cup of coffee, a crisp slice of toast? With Dolce & Gabbana’s Blu Mediterraneo collection, even the simplest moments become a celebration.
The sleek kettle, adorned with scalloped geometry and delicate floral graphics, is finished with a hand-drawn ribbon at its base, proudly stamped with “Made in Italy”. Meanwhile, the two-slice toaster touts graceful arabesque patterns that wrap around its curved form, crowned with its own Dolce & Gabbana label – a subtle signature of luxury.
But the true showstopper? A free-standing fridge that transforms SMEG’s signature 1950s-style silhouette into a grand artistic canvas. Framed by classic maiolica motifs, its panels depict evocative scenes from the Italian coast: A lighthouse standing watch over the shoreline, and ancient ruins standing still in time on the freezer door.
MOMENTS WITH DESIGNER FLAIR
In Italy, a midday espresso isn’t just a habit – it’s a ritual. Now, that cherished experience can be recreated at home with the Blu Mediterraneo espresso machine, designed to brew everything from single and double shots to long blacks and cappuccinos.
Frilly motifs and vine-like swirls make this one of the most intricate pieces in the collection. Set against SMEG’s curved silhouette, the espresso machine is a statement piece for any home barista setup. Pair it with the matching coffee grinder and milk frother – an essential for crafting lattes and macchiatos with velvety foam.
For those who like their coffee station fully stocked, the Blu Mediterraneo bar fridge is the perfect companion. A compact counterpart to the collection’s full-sized refrigerator, it keeps milk, fruit and other staples fresh while adding a touch of Mediterranean charm. Its smaller size makes it a versatile addition beyond the kitchen, elevating a stylish home bar, guest lounge or even an office space with its exquisite maiolica patterns.
With Blu Mediterraneo, Dolce & Gabbana and SMEG bring together craftsmanship and fine engineering, turning everyday rituals into a journey to Italy’s sun-drenched southern coast.
