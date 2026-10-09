Drive a Porsche on Singapore’s first permanent handling track

Picture this: You are behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3, one of the brand’s most track-focused models. Ahead, there is open tarmac, with no traffic lights or everyday traffic to contend with. After putting the car through its paces, you walk away with a smile on your face. You did not even need to buy the car.

From next year, drivers will be able to drive a Porsche on a dedicated track at Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Singapore. The first permanent facility of its kind in the country, it will also showcase Porsche’s latest models and its motorsport heritage.

PUSHING THE LIMITS – SAFELY

Allowing for speeds of up to 200kmh on its main straight, the 18-corner track layout will also give drivers room to refine their skills and practise braking techniques, cornering lines and other aspects of car control that cannot be safely explored on public roads.