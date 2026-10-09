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Drive a Porsche on Singapore’s first permanent handling track
Opening in April 2027, Porsche Experience Centre Singapore will offer a 2km circuit alongside dining, exhibitions and events for drivers and non-drivers alike.
Picture this: You are behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3, one of the brand’s most track-focused models. Ahead, there is open tarmac, with no traffic lights or everyday traffic to contend with. After putting the car through its paces, you walk away with a smile on your face. You did not even need to buy the car.
From next year, drivers will be able to drive a Porsche on a dedicated track at Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Singapore. The first permanent facility of its kind in the country, it will also showcase Porsche’s latest models and its motorsport heritage.
PUSHING THE LIMITS – SAFELY
Allowing for speeds of up to 200kmh on its main straight, the 18-corner track layout will also give drivers room to refine their skills and practise braking techniques, cornering lines and other aspects of car control that cannot be safely explored on public roads.
A low-friction course will demonstrate how weight transfer affects a car’s handling and teach drivers to manage oversteer and understeer. In the dynamic area, drivers will practise emergency braking and other manoeuvres, while a drift circle will teach them how to control a car in a slide.
Another feature is what Porsche calls a track drive-through – a first for Porsche Experience Centres. Instead of simply running around the building, the circuit cuts directly through it. For drivers, this creates a tunnel-like section of the track, while visitors inside can watch Porsche vehicles speed through the facility.
The circuit will also feature a steeped banked curve, where drivers can experience lateral forces of up to 1.4G – a sideways force equivalent to about 1.4 times their body weight.
All driving sessions at the centre will be supervised by Porsche-certified instructors.
HERITAGE MEETS ELECTRIC
While Porsche is known for its motorsport pedigree, electric vehicles have become a growing part of its line-up. At PEC Singapore, visitors will be able to drive electric models such as the Taycan Turbo GT, Macan Turbo Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric alongside the brand’s hybrid and petrol-powered cars including the 911 range.
The mix reflects Porsche’s aim of bringing together contrasts: heritage and innovation, passion and precision, sportiness and safety, sustainability and performance, as well as exclusiveness and inclusiveness.
A REGIONAL DESTINATION FOR PORSCHE
PEC Singapore will be Porsche’s 11th such facility worldwide and the first designed to serve the wider Southeast Asian region. It is located minutes from Changi Airport.
Mr Ragnar Schulte, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific, said: “PEC Singapore will mark a milestone for Porsche in the region and set new benchmarks with many unique and world-first features. This development reflects the spirit of innovation and passion that defines Porsche, and we are excited to see this vision come to life.”
Porsche Asia Pacific, which marks 25 years in the region in 2026, said it expects the centre to create new jobs. The company described the project as a significant investment in Singapore and a sign of its long-term commitment to the region.
MORE THAN A DRIVING CIRCUIT
There will be activities beyond the track, too. PEC Singapore will host Cars & Coffee gatherings, club activities, exhibitions and owner experiences. It will also feature dining options, simulator labs, vintage car exhibitions, a kids area and community spaces.
For those less familiar with Porsche, Mr Schulte said PEC Singapore is intended to make the brand feel “more accessible, more human and more exciting than they might have imagined”.
“For many guests, Porsche begins as a dream shaped by legendary cars, motorsport success and decades of innovation. At PEC Singapore, that dream becomes reality. Here, visitors can experience firsthand the precision, performance and emotion that define the brand, not by looking at Porsche, but by driving it,” said Mr Marc Beil, head of PEC Singapore.
Porsche also wants the centre to show that experiencing the brand does not necessarily mean owning one of its cars. It envisages PEC Singapore as a place to discover the broader culture around Porsche, extending beyond owners and enthusiasts to families, with activities for both drivers and non-drivers.
Experiences at PEC Singapore will start from S$300 (US$235), with reservations opening in April 2027.
Pre-bookings are now available through the Porsche Experience Centre Singapore website.