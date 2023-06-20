Experience a century of passionate Japanese whisky-making with the House of Suntory

Enter The Awakening to understand the intrinsic role played by nature in shaping the exceptional quality that defines the House of Suntory. Guests are welcomed with an evocative mix of scents, sights and sounds found in Japan’s natural environment, while erected displays reveal the connection between these elemental forces and the essence embodied within each Suntory bottle. Embark on an odyssey alongside founder Shinjiro Torii to realise his vision of creating the quintessential Japanese spirit to please the delicate palate of his people.

Delve into the chronicles of the Yamazaki distillery’s construction, the fine ingredients that comprise its prized liquids, and the profiles of each whisky – made all the more delectable as you savour a welcome drink in hand before heading to your next encounter, The Boom.

Walking down a walkway, witness the evolution of Japanese bar culture from 1950 to 1969 with a tapestry of iconic Suntory advertisements, artwork and historic panels. Discover how the Japanese highball, so cherished by locals, is now a hallmark entry embraced by prestigious bars around the globe. Every snapshot transports you through a wondrous time-travel tunnel, seamlessly blending with interactive video elements that call out to the electric billboards so synonymous with Japan in the 1950s.

CELEBRATED IN ART AND CULTURE



In Sofia Coppola’s cinematic masterpiece Lost in Translation, Bill Murray’s character Bob Harris invoked much mirth in the legendary Suntory Time scene. This timeless moment now serves as a catalyst for an extraordinary collaboration within the exhibition.

At The Screening Room, guests can watch a private screening of 100 years of Suntory Whisky – a tribute piece by the Hollywood auteur herself. The manifesto film dives into the brand’s unyielding vision that has shaped the essence of its whisky-making legacy and revisits the meaning of the classic scene through the eyes of the director.

Guests will also be the first in the world to preview the first part of the mini docu-series, The Nature and Spirit of Japan – this time directed by another Coppola family member, Roman Coppola. The series encapsulates the principles explored throughout the exhibition and stars another luminary – Keanu Reeves, a fixture in numerous iconic advertisements for Suntory whisky in the 90s.