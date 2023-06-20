Experience a century of passionate Japanese whisky-making with the House of Suntory
Discover 100 years of the pioneering Japanese spirit at ArtScience Museum, savour a series of dinner collaborations with celebrated chefs, and enjoy exclusive retail offerings at an outpost at Changi Airport.
Nestled serenely amid two undulating mountains in Shimamoto stands the illustrious if nondescript Suntory Yamazaki Distillery. The red-bricked facade holds within it rows upon rows of the world-famous Japanese whisky – all fed by three local springs that imbue them with a distinctive quality.
For whisky aficionados, a pilgrimage to these grounds holds the promise of unravelling the secrets concealed within the acclaimed bottles. This is, after all, the birthplace of revered brands such as Yamazaki, Hibiki and Hakushu. Yet, the answer lies not in grandiosity or ostentation, but in the unassuming virtues of monozukuri craftsmanship, meticulous processes and an unwavering pursuit of perfection.
If one has yet to visit this enshrined institution, there’s good news. In celebration of a century of Japanese whisky-making, the House of Suntory is journeying beyond its homeland to Singapore and inviting guests to partake in a series of memorable encounters. These include an exhibition at the ArtScience Museum, culinary collaborations with top chefs and exclusive retail offerings at an outpost at Changi Airport.
TRAVEL THROUGH TIME
Priced at S$80, whisky lovers can experience The Legacy Continues: 100 Years of Suntory Whisky Innovation at the ArtScience Museum from Jul 13 to 17, an exhibition that unveils the rich heritage and enduring legacy of the House.
Enter The Awakening to understand the intrinsic role played by nature in shaping the exceptional quality that defines the House of Suntory. Guests are welcomed with an evocative mix of scents, sights and sounds found in Japan’s natural environment, while erected displays reveal the connection between these elemental forces and the essence embodied within each Suntory bottle. Embark on an odyssey alongside founder Shinjiro Torii to realise his vision of creating the quintessential Japanese spirit to please the delicate palate of his people.
Delve into the chronicles of the Yamazaki distillery’s construction, the fine ingredients that comprise its prized liquids, and the profiles of each whisky – made all the more delectable as you savour a welcome drink in hand before heading to your next encounter, The Boom.
Walking down a walkway, witness the evolution of Japanese bar culture from 1950 to 1969 with a tapestry of iconic Suntory advertisements, artwork and historic panels. Discover how the Japanese highball, so cherished by locals, is now a hallmark entry embraced by prestigious bars around the globe. Every snapshot transports you through a wondrous time-travel tunnel, seamlessly blending with interactive video elements that call out to the electric billboards so synonymous with Japan in the 1950s.
CELEBRATED IN ART AND CULTURE
In Sofia Coppola’s cinematic masterpiece Lost in Translation, Bill Murray’s character Bob Harris invoked much mirth in the legendary Suntory Time scene. This timeless moment now serves as a catalyst for an extraordinary collaboration within the exhibition.
At The Screening Room, guests can watch a private screening of 100 years of Suntory Whisky – a tribute piece by the Hollywood auteur herself. The manifesto film dives into the brand’s unyielding vision that has shaped the essence of its whisky-making legacy and revisits the meaning of the classic scene through the eyes of the director.
Guests will also be the first in the world to preview the first part of the mini docu-series, The Nature and Spirit of Japan – this time directed by another Coppola family member, Roman Coppola. The series encapsulates the principles explored throughout the exhibition and stars another luminary – Keanu Reeves, a fixture in numerous iconic advertisements for Suntory whisky in the 90s.
This is when guests can visit the apex of the exhibit – The Bar. Featuring a pared-down design reminiscent of Tokyo’s listening bars, this serene space welcomes up to 30 patrons to retreat to their seats, where a symphony of visual projections and performances paints a vivid tableau of Japan’s distinctive cultural eras.
Here, visitors are treated to a curated array of whisky flights and cocktails, presenting a rare opportunity for one to savour the limited-edition offerings from Suntory’s Yamazaki and Hakushu distilleries, alongside the House’s latest innovation, the Ao whisky.
ENCOUNTERS TO BRING HOME
Those seeking to extend their immersive journey with Suntory will appreciate the series of events happening from June to September, and perhaps the chance to acquire a bottle to savour at leisure.
In August and September, eight renowned chefs – Cheung Siu Kong of Summer Pavilion, Kenji Yamanaka of Béni, Takuya Yamashita of Whitegrass; Yohhei Sasaki of La D’Oro, Yuji Sato of Sushi Sato, Daniel Chavez of Canchita; Yusuke Takada of Hanazen and Taro Takayama of Takayama – will offer their artfully crafted menus paired with Suntory’s fine whiskies and spirits at the House of Suntory Masters.
This unique epicurean union invites diners to fully delve into aspects of the exquisite spirits through food. Patrons can savour the rare, distinctive beauty of Mizunara oak with the centennial edition of the Yamazaki 18 Years Mizunara and indulge in the delicate smokiness of the Hakushu 18 Years Peated Malt 100th Anniversary Edition, released this year in limited quantities.
If one is passing by Changi Airport Terminal 1’s transit area, look out for the global launch of its multi-sensorial pop-up. Uncover the delicate nuances of tasting notes and raw ingredients, or interact with video and tactile elements to understand Suntory’s heritage and monozukuri approach. Not to be missed is the bar counter, where travellers can sample a selection of craft spirits, from Roku Gin and Haku Vodka to the Ao whisky. You’ll likely want to bring home a bottle (or two, to share), especially with bespoke gifting options and collectible limited-edition bottle charms available.
"To see the House of Suntory recognised on an international level is a testament to the generations of hard work that our blenders have put into crafting our whiskies," said Mr Shinji Fukuyo, the fifth-generation chief blender at Beam Suntory. "While we celebrate the centennial year, it is our sincere desire to continually refine and hone our quality and craftsmanship for the next 100 years and beyond."
Be part of the House of Suntory's centennial celebrations.