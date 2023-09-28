Explore The Macallan Colour Collection – a travel exclusive – through a multi-sensory exhibition
The immersive showcase at the ArtScience Museum combines original art works from David Carson and a curated tasting experience.
George Bernard Shaw once famously called whisky “liquid sunshine”. While his sentiment may resonate with whisky enthusiasts, The Macallan believes that the golden dram deserves a deeper exploration. That is precisely why it has launched the travel exclusive The Macallan Colour Collection, a celebration of the rich hues and flavours that time and casks bestow upon its single-malt Scotch whiskies.
From Oct 7 to 11, the ArtScience Museum near Marina Bay Sands will be the venue for an immersive exhibition, inviting whisky aficionados to embark on a sensorial journey through The Macallan Colour Collection. Combining original art works from visionary artist and graphic designer David Carson and a curated tasting experience, guests can rediscover the magic of their favourite sips through a prism of radiant colours.
AGE STATEMENTS IN EVERY HUE
The Macallan Colour Collection is a series of five age-statement single-malt Scotch whiskies, comprising the 12, 15, 18, 21 and 30 Year Old, each deriving its distinct profile and colours from handpicked sherry-seasoned Spanish oak casks.
“These exceptional oak casks are the single greatest contributor to the quality, flavours and aromas at the heart of our single malts,” shared Kirsteen Campbell, master whisky maker at The Macallan. “Deepening in colour with age, each expression tells its own story and is a prism through which consumers can explore the unique characteristics that underpin the craftsmanship, quality and character of our whisky.”
The youngest, the 12 Year Old, boasts a golden oak hue and tasting notes of sweet oak, lemon and vanilla, with a hint of nutmeg. As time matures the spirit, the 15 Year Old presents a gentle beech-coloured elixir with a harmonious blend of citrus, velvety vanilla and baked peaches. Upon reaching the 18 Year Old, you’ll discover a light auburn body with added notes of vanilla, milk chocolate, orange and honeycomb, culminating in a medium oak finish with an orange undertone. The 21 Year Old beckons with a warm bronze allure, offering a fusion of tropical fruits, coffee, hazelnut and dark chocolate orange. The 30 Year Old, resplendent in burnished chestnut, delivers a sip of tropical fruit, almond, cinnamon, nutmeg and crystalised lemon peel – a heady concoction that is sure to delight the discerning palate.
These drams find artistic expression in Carson’s thoughtful packaging, where he drew inspiration from the city of Jerez de la Frontera in southern Spain. It is here, in the birthplace of the oak casks, that the collection’s distinctive visual identity takes root. The packaging of the 12 Year Old aligns harmoniously with the pale lemony terroir of the casks’ homeland, while that of the 18 Year Old reflects the warm evening sunlight, with light auburn tones mirroring the very hue of the whisky. To match its stately oak colour, the 30 Year Old is encased in sustainably sourced wood, symbolising prestige and utility beyond its contents.
SHOWCASING COLOUR WITH ART AND TIPPLE
Authenticity lies in nature’s untouched beauty and The Macallan Colour Collection exhibition is dedicated to the visual qualities of fine aged whiskies. During the five-day showcase, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the natural colours of different bottles, infused by the sherry seasoning of the oak casks used in their aging process.
A personal, guided tour of Carson’s artistic creations, which also grace the collection’s vibrant packaging, will bring guests through a visual journey of The Macallan’s craftsmanship. The exhibition includes immersive segments like the Time Tunnel, where visitors experience how maturation influences the jewelled hues of the final Scotch. Carson’s work with The Macallan is also brought to life through an immersive and textural showcase that is enhanced by augmented reality.
To complete the multi-sensory experience, guests will enjoy a guided whisky and curated canapes tasting session with The Macallan brand ambassador for S$65.
A TRAVELLER’S EXCLUSIVE
The Macallan Colour Collection exhibition is part of a global tour, with stops in cities like London, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Dubai.
For those travelling, an experiential pop-up at the Departure Hall of Terminal 3, Singapore Changi Airport, offers an exclusive experience until Oct 18. The pop-up features an interactive augmented reality journey highlighting the expressions’ chromatic signals and includes tastings of the drams. Visitors have the opportunity to add a personal touch to their bottles through a unique gifting ritual, enhancing the charm of this collection that celebrates both colour and craft.
Delve into the lush world of whiskies at The Macallan Colour Collection exhibition, a ticketed event where guests receive a personal, guided tour of David Carson’s art pieces and a curated canapes and whisky pairing menu with The Macallan brand ambassador (S$65). Secure your slot here.