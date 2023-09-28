Explore The Macallan Colour Collection – a travel exclusive – through a multi-sensory exhibition

The Macallan Colour Collection is a series of five age-statement single-malt Scotch whiskies, comprising the 12, 15, 18, 21 and 30 Year Old, each deriving its distinct profile and colours from handpicked sherry-seasoned Spanish oak casks.

“These exceptional oak casks are the single greatest contributor to the quality, flavours and aromas at the heart of our single malts,” shared Kirsteen Campbell, master whisky maker at The Macallan. “Deepening in colour with age, each expression tells its own story and is a prism through which consumers can explore the unique characteristics that underpin the craftsmanship, quality and character of our whisky.”

The youngest, the 12 Year Old, boasts a golden oak hue and tasting notes of sweet oak, lemon and vanilla, with a hint of nutmeg. As time matures the spirit, the 15 Year Old presents a gentle beech-coloured elixir with a harmonious blend of citrus, velvety vanilla and baked peaches. Upon reaching the 18 Year Old, you’ll discover a light auburn body with added notes of vanilla, milk chocolate, orange and honeycomb, culminating in a medium oak finish with an orange undertone. The 21 Year Old beckons with a warm bronze allure, offering a fusion of tropical fruits, coffee, hazelnut and dark chocolate orange. The 30 Year Old, resplendent in burnished chestnut, delivers a sip of tropical fruit, almond, cinnamon, nutmeg and crystalised lemon peel – a heady concoction that is sure to delight the discerning palate.

These drams find artistic expression in Carson’s thoughtful packaging, where he drew inspiration from the city of Jerez de la Frontera in southern Spain. It is here, in the birthplace of the oak casks, that the collection’s distinctive visual identity takes root. The packaging of the 12 Year Old aligns harmoniously with the pale lemony terroir of the casks’ homeland, while that of the 18 Year Old reflects the warm evening sunlight, with light auburn tones mirroring the very hue of the whisky. To match its stately oak colour, the 30 Year Old is encased in sustainably sourced wood, symbolising prestige and utility beyond its contents.

SHOWCASING COLOUR WITH ART AND TIPPLE