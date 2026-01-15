brand studio Advertorial
Freedom with purpose: Navigating a new era in retirement
As more individuals rethink what wealth means, HSBC Life supports your journey to live on your own terms in this era of ‘multi-retirement’.
As life becomes more fast-paced, many are rethinking what truly matters. Dreams once deferred – travelling the world, pursuing passions or spending more time with loved ones – are no longer reserved for “someday”. Increasingly, they’re becoming priorities for today.
In this shift, people are beginning to realise that true wealth isn’t just about what we accumulate – it’s the freedom to live a full and meaningful life. That idea is giving rise to a new approach to living: multi-retirement. Rather than wait for a traditional retirement, more people are choosing to take purposeful pauses throughout their lives, making space for meaningful experiences along the way.
HSBC’s Rise of Multi Retirements report captures this shift. Nearly half of affluent individuals in Singapore now expect to take at least one mini-retirement during their lifetime. Among them, the top motivations include travelling and exploring without constraints as well as spending quality time with family (both at 37 per cent). About 36 per cent hope to focus on individual well-being while 27 per cent say they would like to pursue lifelong passions or personal development.
This reflects a broader redefinition of retirement: no longer just a period of financial security, but a journey shaped by balance, purpose and personal fulfillment.
BUILDING TRUE WEALTH ON YOUR OWN TERMS
Retirement is no longer a fixed destination. It’s a dynamic, multi-dimensional journey where people seek the freedom to pause, recalibrate and return to work with renewed clarity. This shift brings a key question to the fore: How can we ensure we have enough capital to support our aspirations?
In the same survey, Singapore respondents stood out for their reliance on personal savings and investment income to fund these mini-retirements. More than half said they would use personal savings (56 per cent, versus 49 per cent globally), while 52 per cent cited income from dividends, interest or capital gains (compared with 45 per cent globally). About 37 per cent (versus 32 per cent globally) said they would draw from pension or retirement accounts.
These findings point to the need for a broader view of retirement planning. A modern retirement plan does more than safeguard your future – it helps build your version of true wealth. It can safeguard your purchasing power, provide flexible and consistent income, and adapt as your needs change. Most importantly, it can also serve as the cornerstone for building a lasting legacy and enable the smooth transfer of wealth across generations.
A PLAN THAT GROWS WITH YOU
HSBC Life Indexed Flexi Income is an indexed universal life (IUL) plan designed to support your long-term financial goals while offering flexibility to enjoy the present.
You’ve built your wealth with intention – now let it power the life you choose. With lifetime income benefits, you’ll receive monthly payouts for life. You decide when to activate, pause or restart your payouts, allowing your income to flow in step with the life you want to live. As crediting rates increase1, so does your income – it gets locked-in at new highs2.
Shape your own strategy with the flexibility to adjust allocations between the general and index accounts. Tap into global and US indices that provide a broad exposure across equity, commodity and fixed income assets. This offers the potential for uncapped returns3, with a floor rate of up to 1 per cent3 to buffer against downturns.
The general account offers a guaranteed minimum interest4 in the first year, with the flexibility to design your premium allocation and choose a payment term that suits your life stage. That means you can stay focused on long-term goals, without being distracted by daily market fluctuations.
LEGACY THAT TRANSCENDS MULTIPLE GENERATIONS
HSBC Life Indexed Flexi Income doesn’t just secure your future – it protects your loved ones, too. With whole life protection5, your family is shielded from financial uncertainty in the event of the unexpected.
You can appoint a secondary life insured, designate a contingent owner or change the life insured up to five times, potentially extending coverage for up to 600 years. As the policy provides coverage up to age 120, this means that – if each new life insured begins at birth – the policy could potentially extend across multiple generations. This flexibility helps ensure the seamless transfer of accumulated wealth across generations, giving the people who matter most the stability they need to navigate their own chapters in life.
With this in view, understanding how IUL plans work can help you in deciding whether they serve the future you intend to create.
DESIGN YOUR OWN RETIREMENT
“Time is a luxury our clients value deeply,” said Mr Ouling Lu, chief product proposition officer at HSBC Life. “That is why we design solutions that work seamlessly to support them, allowing them to focus on what truly matters.”
Ultimately, a life well lived isn’t defined by a single retirement milestone, but by the many meaningful moments along the way. When you have the clarity and confidence to move through life at your own pace, each chapter becomes richer, each pause more purposeful. True wealth lies in the freedom to live – and retire – on your own terms.
Discover how HSBC Life Indexed Flexi Income empowers you to shape your vision of retirement and true wealth today.
