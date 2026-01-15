Freedom with purpose: Navigating a new era in retirement

As life becomes more fast-paced, many are rethinking what truly matters. Dreams once deferred – travelling the world, pursuing passions or spending more time with loved ones – are no longer reserved for “someday”. Increasingly, they’re becoming priorities for today.

In this shift, people are beginning to realise that true wealth isn’t just about what we accumulate – it’s the freedom to live a full and meaningful life. That idea is giving rise to a new approach to living: multi-retirement. Rather than wait for a traditional retirement, more people are choosing to take purposeful pauses throughout their lives, making space for meaningful experiences along the way.

HSBC’s Rise of Multi Retirements report captures this shift. Nearly half of affluent individuals in Singapore now expect to take at least one mini-retirement during their lifetime. Among them, the top motivations include travelling and exploring without constraints as well as spending quality time with family (both at 37 per cent). About 36 per cent hope to focus on individual well-being while 27 per cent say they would like to pursue lifelong passions or personal development.

This reflects a broader redefinition of retirement: no longer just a period of financial security, but a journey shaped by balance, purpose and personal fulfillment.

BUILDING TRUE WEALTH ON YOUR OWN TERMS

Retirement is no longer a fixed destination. It’s a dynamic, multi-dimensional journey where people seek the freedom to pause, recalibrate and return to work with renewed clarity. This shift brings a key question to the fore: How can we ensure we have enough capital to support our aspirations?

In the same survey, Singapore respondents stood out for their reliance on personal savings and investment income to fund these mini-retirements. More than half said they would use personal savings (56 per cent, versus 49 per cent globally), while 52 per cent cited income from dividends, interest or capital gains (compared with 45 per cent globally). About 37 per cent (versus 32 per cent globally) said they would draw from pension or retirement accounts.

These findings point to the need for a broader view of retirement planning. A modern retirement plan does more than safeguard your future – it helps build your version of true wealth. It can safeguard your purchasing power, provide flexible and consistent income, and adapt as your needs change. Most importantly, it can also serve as the cornerstone for building a lasting legacy and enable the smooth transfer of wealth across generations.