Fun, relaxation and luxury reimagined, with Disney Cruise Line’s Concierge service

Aboard Disney Adventure, every moment is filled with delight – from fun character encounters to unforgettable entertainment. But for those who prefer their voyage at a gentler pace, there’s a different side of the ship waiting to be discovered – crafted with thoughtful spaces that invite you to slow down, reflect and simply enjoy.

At the heart of this is the Concierge Lounge, open throughout the day and designed with the mythical city of Agrabah in mind, inspired by Disney’s Aladdin. Gilded partitions create cosy nooks for conversation, where you can unwind over gourmet bites and curated pours from the ‘magic carpet’ wine bar. Younger guests can retreat to inviting alcoves painted like a starlit palace, complete with snacks and Disney films.

When the sun is shining, escape to the Concierge Sundeck – a tranquil retreat at the front of the ship reserved for Concierge guests. Here, panoramic ocean views meet plush loungers, breezy cabanas, a shaded pool and a whirlpool spa, creating the perfect haven for relaxation under open skies.

Wellness is also taken to new heights for Concierge guests at the Opulence Spa – Elemis at Sea. This sanctuary offers everything from facials to acupuncture, along with sauna lounges and a private yoga and fitness area. Two signature spa suites – Practically Perfect (a loving nod to Mary Poppins) and Hopps Haven – offer themed spaces ideal for larger groups to relax and recharge in style.

Even shopping takes on a more curated air. Exclusive boutiques, inspired by the opulence of Agrabah, feature fine jewellery and merchandise designed for Concierge guests, including apparel, souvenirs and unique collectibles.

With children engaged at the supervised Kids Clubs, adults can slip away to enjoy the ship’s more grown-up escapes. Feast on Northern Italian cuisine at the seaside-inspired adults-only Palo Trattoria, catch a live game over a pint at Buccaneer Bar or reconnect with your partner over complimentary cocktails during happy hour just for Concierge guests – all with the peace of mind that the little ones are having the time of their lives.

