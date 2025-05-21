Fun, relaxation and luxury reimagined, with Disney Cruise Line’s Concierge service
Elevated experiences and exclusive perks add a touch of magic to every moment at sea.
When Disney Adventure embarks on its maiden voyage on Dec 15, it will mark more than just the launch of Disney’s first Asia-based ship – it will usher in a new era of nautical joy. And with Disney Cruise Line’s Concierge service, sailing the high seas takes on an entirely new meaning.
Guests familiar with Disney’s signature hospitality know that every detail is considered. But Concierge service elevates the experience even further. With attentive service, elegant staterooms and access to exclusive spaces, your voyage becomes something truly extraordinary – where magic waits around every corner, in every moment.
LET THE CONCIERGE TEAM TAKE THE REINS
As Concierge guests, you’ll unlock a new tier of luxury, whether you are adults seeking relaxation or families who appreciate a touch of extra attention from the Disney team.
This is Disney magic, reimagined: Refined suites, private areas and a dedicated team that curates your experience from the very start. There’s no need to stress over planning – your itinerary is tailored to your preferences, and personalised service ensures your needs are met before you even ask.
The Concierge journey begins before you board. Priority check-in and seamless embarkation set a relaxed tone for the voyage ahead. On board, your spacious suite or stateroom offers room to unwind, with well-appointed amenities and refined designs inspired by Disney stories. For families, multi-bedroom layouts allow everyone to enjoy their own space, without missing out on moments together.
When it’s time to explore, the Concierge team takes care of everything – from securing dining reservations to booking spa treatments and immersive experiences. Whether it’s a small-group wine tasting or a surprise celebration arranged just for you, concierge guests are wrapped in Disney’s signature hospitality – at its most luxe.
WHERE THE WORLD MELTS AWAY
Aboard Disney Adventure, every moment is filled with delight – from fun character encounters to unforgettable entertainment. But for those who prefer their voyage at a gentler pace, there’s a different side of the ship waiting to be discovered – crafted with thoughtful spaces that invite you to slow down, reflect and simply enjoy.
At the heart of this is the Concierge Lounge, open throughout the day and designed with the mythical city of Agrabah in mind, inspired by Disney’s Aladdin. Gilded partitions create cosy nooks for conversation, where you can unwind over gourmet bites and curated pours from the ‘magic carpet’ wine bar. Younger guests can retreat to inviting alcoves painted like a starlit palace, complete with snacks and Disney films.
When the sun is shining, escape to the Concierge Sundeck – a tranquil retreat at the front of the ship reserved for Concierge guests. Here, panoramic ocean views meet plush loungers, breezy cabanas, a shaded pool and a whirlpool spa, creating the perfect haven for relaxation under open skies.
Wellness is also taken to new heights for Concierge guests at the Opulence Spa – Elemis at Sea. This sanctuary offers everything from facials to acupuncture, along with sauna lounges and a private yoga and fitness area. Two signature spa suites – Practically Perfect (a loving nod to Mary Poppins) and Hopps Haven – offer themed spaces ideal for larger groups to relax and recharge in style.
Even shopping takes on a more curated air. Exclusive boutiques, inspired by the opulence of Agrabah, feature fine jewellery and merchandise designed for Concierge guests, including apparel, souvenirs and unique collectibles.
With children engaged at the supervised Kids Clubs, adults can slip away to enjoy the ship’s more grown-up escapes. Feast on Northern Italian cuisine at the seaside-inspired adults-only Palo Trattoria, catch a live game over a pint at Buccaneer Bar or reconnect with your partner over complimentary cocktails during happy hour just for Concierge guests – all with the peace of mind that the little ones are having the time of their lives.
DIVE INTO THE MAGIC
When it’s time to explore, Disney Adventure reveals seven immersive themed areas that bring timeless Disney, Marvel and Pixar stories to life.
Start your journey at Disney Imagination Garden. This open-air gathering space features a majestic stage for live performances and a sprawling courtyard filled with whimsical details celebrating 100 years of Disney storytelling.
Then, head up to Marvel Landing on the upper deck, where you can meet iconic superheroes and take on the thrills of the longest roller coaster at sea. Craving a bite? Visit Disney Discovery Reef, where you can enjoy meals and snacks in eateries inspired by beloved aquatic friends from The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo, Lilo & Stitch and Luca.
Whether you’re dancing under the stars or watching world-class shows, Disney Adventure offers a fully packed entertainment calendar. Catch Moana: Call of the Sea, a production blending music, puppetry and water effects. Join Captain Jack Sparrow as he battles the fearsome Siren Queen in an action-packed adventure enhanced by dazzling LED visuals. And don’t miss the main stage magic at Walt Disney Theatre: Remember is a new musical created exclusively for Disney Adventure; while Disney Seas the Adventure gathers Disney characters and songs into one spectacular show.
The enchantment continues at every meal, with a selection of imaginative dining experiences only Disney could create. Guests will enjoy three of six unique dining venues during their voyage, such as stepping into the glamour of classic Hollywood at Hollywood Spotlight Club or embracing the golden age of cruising at the Navigator’s Club. They can enjoy a dreamy evening beneath a sky of glowing lanterns at Enchanted Summer Restaurant, inspired by Disney’s Tangled, or experience the magic of summer solstice in the Olaf dining room, named after everyone’s favourite snowman from Frozen. Animation lovers will be delighted by Animator’s Table or Animator’s Palate, where the creative process comes to life through music, colour and interactive moments – even your own hand-drawn sketch becomes part of the magic.
As a Concierge guest, your experience is elevated even further. With a dedicated team handling reservations and personal touches, everything flows seamlessly – so you can simply enjoy the wonder, one magical moment at a time.
Experience the height of enchantment as a Concierge guest. Bookings are now open, with additional sailings available through September 2026.
Select experiences require reservations and may incur additional fees.