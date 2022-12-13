A gift of expression: The Balvenie finds festive warmth in an ode to heartfelt craftsmanship

“I often draw inspiration from my surroundings and stories that inspire me. Seeing how The Balvenie pours its heart and passion into the craft of whisky-making inspires me as an artist,” said Adeline. She added that The Tiger of Singapore is a visual portrayal of the perseverance and determination that all craftsmen uphold. “The tiger orchid takes time to bloom and grow, as with every craftsman who takes years of dedication to perfect their craft.”

This beautiful encapsulation resonated deeply with The Balvenie’s time-honoured methods, making the collaborative limited-edition gift set a fitting tribute to the shared respect for craftsmanship.

Comprising a bottle of The Balvenie and a ceramic cup and coaster set, the bundle is a treat for those who love their storied sip. Featuring commissioned artwork from Adeline, intricate flora and foliage decorate the wares and the customised packaging. Whether as a gift or a keepsake for yourself, the set is a lavish memento that recalls the values of craft.

“At The Balvenie, we continually strive to collaborate with like-minded people who share our passion for creating the extraordinary, and our partnership with Adeline is testament to this,” said Mr Brett Bayly, Southeast Asia brand ambassador for The Balvenie. “Through her artistic interpretation of Singapore’s rich culture and heritage, the collaboration parallels Adeline’s and The Balvenie’s hard work, passion and dedication to ultimate craftsmanship. Like the craftspeople at the distillery, all artists have a unique story to tell. I’m thrilled to see these stories unfold as we present these visually stunning gifts.”

BOTTLES OF EXCEPTIONAL CALIBRE

For the limited-edition gift sets, two bottles of The Balvenie have been carefully selected for their distinctive profiles.