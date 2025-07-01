The gift of a lifetime: How early legacy planning empowers the next generation to pursue their dreams

Every child has different dreams. Whether yours aspires to become a doctor, an artist or entrepreneur, you want nothing more than to see those ambitions take flight. While each ambition is unique, one thing remains constant: The enduring power of family support.

According to HSBC’s Quality of Life Report 2024, 56 per cent of affluent individuals believe legacy planning is a meaningful way to express love and support for their family, even beyond their lifetime. However, the report also revealed a striking gap: While 37 per cent of affluent individuals intend to pass down their assets, only two in 100 have planned for all or most of their legacy needs in a holistic manner. This disconnect suggests that while many recognise the importance of legacy – both financial and personal – few have taken concrete steps to put their intentions into action.

Safeguarding your children’s future begins with early legacy planning. Besides giving your wealth more time to grow, it also lays a strong foundation for your children to pursue their ambitions with confidence and security.

BUILDING A FINANCIAL LEGACY WHILE PROTECTING YOUR LOVED ONES