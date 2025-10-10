brand studio Advertorial
Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula 1 Team craft a bold new whisky for the fast lane
The limited release brings together the heritage of both brands in a 16-year-old expression that balances precision with instinct.
Tradition often evokes the idea of constancy. Yet it’s those most rooted in their heritage who often take the boldest steps forward. So, when Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula 1 Team came together to create something new, it was never going to be ordinary.
At first glance, the two brands may seem like unlikely partners: the slow, careful craft of single malt whisky versus the high-octane rush of the racetrack. But early conversations uncovered a common thread – a pursuit of precision and performance, guided as much by instinct as by design.
The Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula 1 Team 16-Year-Old Limited Edition captures the meeting of two worlds – craft and performance – distilled into a single pour. This is a single malt that honours both tradition and velocity; a whisky made for life at full throttle, yet meant to be savoured slowly.
BETWEEN MATURATION AND MOMENTUM
Malt master Brian Kinsman turned to Glenfiddich’s archives for inspiration, creating a whisky that departs slightly from the distillery’s usual style.
“Across many of our expressions, we marry American and European oak together but for this limited release, we focused entirely on American oak,” he explained. “By using three different casks, we created a complex whisky with rich layers of flavour: first-fill bourbon barrels for rounded vanilla notes, active wine casks for bright red berry fruitiness, and new American oak for intense spice and vanilla.”
The resulting whisky opens with maple syrup and caramelised ginger, before evolving into fresh fruit and Chantilly cream. It finishes smooth, with weight and warmth.
Aston Martin Formula 1 Team driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins was pleasantly surprised by its texture. “It’s refined and bold without being overwhelming. It feels crafted and not just made, something that reflects the qualities of Aston Martin Formula 1 Team.”
Kinsman appreciated how involved Aston Martin Formula 1 Team was in the whisky's development. “They brought fresh perspectives from their design team to discussions around the synergies between distilling and engineering,” he shared. “While the processes remain distinct, the core insight was universal: Innovation is guided by precision but defined by instinct. It’s this interplay between data and human intuition that inspired the new whisky.”
PATIENCE AND PRECISION
Time works differently for the two brands. At Glenfiddich, maturation is measured in years. At Aston Martin Formula 1 Team, decisions happen in milliseconds.
Bringing the 16-year-old expression to market took under a year – quick by whisky standards. The speed was made possible by Glenfiddich’s established methods and a cross-functional team that could move swiftly.
“The final product is not defined by one moment or person but by hundreds of decisions made over many years, by our team of experts and craftspeople,” Kinsman said.
Hawkins was struck by how Kinsman and his team moved quickly without compromising on detail. Just as split-second instinct gives her team an edge on the track, the Glenfiddich team relies on the intuition of seasoned makers.
“Nothing is left to chance,” she said. “The human mastery behind every decision reminded me of Aston Martin Formula 1 Team’s own process when crafting and designing the race car.”
DISTILLING MODERN LUXURY
This collaboration isn’t just about a limited-edition bottle. It’s a broader statement on what luxury means.
“Modern luxury is increasingly about authenticity, provenance and meaningful experiences rather than simple exclusivity. Consumers want stories, craftsmanship and genuine connection to what they’re purchasing,” Kinsman said. Guided by “meaningful innovation rooted in authentic heritage”, he believes dynamic strategic alliances will shape the future of luxury.
Hawkins agrees. “It’s about authenticity, purpose and experiences that last longer than the moment shared. Partnerships like this redefine luxury by blending heritage with innovation.”
She added that human connection remains central. “The sport has really changed and I think the human element is what brings fans back for more,” she said. “Whisky and racing are ultimately about people, the makers, the drivers, the fans. It’s the shared passion that consumers can connect with.”
This struck a chord with Kinsman, who hinted at an ambitious vision for the partnership following showcases in cities including Shanghai, Miami, New York, Singapore and Silverstone in England. “We will continue to innovate and experiment, whether that be through exciting, limited editions or exceptional experiences on and off the track,” he shared.
The Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula 1 Team 16-Year-Old Limited Edition is now available in Singapore. Limited-edition cocktails featuring the whisky can be found at Little Birdie, Vue, Whisper Room, Writer’s Bar and Burnt Ends Bar until Oct 31.