Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula 1 Team craft a bold new whisky for the fast lane

Tradition often evokes the idea of constancy. Yet it’s those most rooted in their heritage who often take the boldest steps forward. So, when Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula 1 Team came together to create something new, it was never going to be ordinary.

At first glance, the two brands may seem like unlikely partners: the slow, careful craft of single malt whisky versus the high-octane rush of the racetrack. But early conversations uncovered a common thread – a pursuit of precision and performance, guided as much by instinct as by design.

The Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula 1 Team 16-Year-Old Limited Edition captures the meeting of two worlds – craft and performance – distilled into a single pour. This is a single malt that honours both tradition and velocity; a whisky made for life at full throttle, yet meant to be savoured slowly.

BETWEEN MATURATION AND MOMENTUM