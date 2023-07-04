Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura: A transcendent whisky journey that celebrates the fleeting and the unforgettable

Beauty, ethereal and fleeting, possesses an extraordinary power to stir the soul. It is this allure that draws countless enthusiasts to Japan, seeking to capture the ephemeral splendour that is the sakura, or cherry blossom, season.

As pretty as they are in the day, the delicate flowers also undergo a breathtaking transformation with each sunset. Bathed in soft illumination, the blossoms become a celestial spectacle, a pink-hued milky way suspended in the night sky. This after-dark phenomenon is known as yozakura.

That is also the name of the inaugural limited release from Glenfiddich’s Grand Series – Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura. The first single malt scotch to be graced by rare ex-Awamori casks, the whisky evokes a sense of awe akin to witnessing the transient meeting of the cherry blossoms.



WHEN CULTURE AND CASKS COLLIDE