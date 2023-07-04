Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura: A transcendent whisky journey that celebrates the fleeting and the unforgettable
The aged single malt is the first ever to be finished in rare ex-Awamori casks.
Beauty, ethereal and fleeting, possesses an extraordinary power to stir the soul. It is this allure that draws countless enthusiasts to Japan, seeking to capture the ephemeral splendour that is the sakura, or cherry blossom, season.
As pretty as they are in the day, the delicate flowers also undergo a breathtaking transformation with each sunset. Bathed in soft illumination, the blossoms become a celestial spectacle, a pink-hued milky way suspended in the night sky. This after-dark phenomenon is known as yozakura.
That is also the name of the inaugural limited release from Glenfiddich’s Grand Series – Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura. The first single malt scotch to be graced by rare ex-Awamori casks, the whisky evokes a sense of awe akin to witnessing the transient meeting of the cherry blossoms.
WHEN CULTURE AND CASKS COLLIDE
Each bottle in the Glenfiddich Grand Series shares a vision – to offer the discerning whisky-lover an encounter with the distillery’s fine whiskies through unique cask finishes. Previous expressions, such as the Grand Cru with its rare French cuvée casks, the Grand Couronne finished in sweet cognac casks and the Grand Reserva enriched by Caribbean reserva rum casks, have epitomised the character of their respective origins.
Continuing this tradition, Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura embarks on a journey to Japan, where it embraces the influence of Awamori casks. Having spent 29 years maturing in American and oak casks at the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown, this aged whisky receives a finishing touch in elusive oak casks that once cradled Awamori, a rice spirit native to Okinawa.
“We are always looking to experiment with new finishes,” said malt master Brian Kinsman. “When the chance arose to acquire these rare ex-Awamori casks, we saw an opportunity to push the boundaries and experiment with this highly unusual spirit.”
Awamori, a treasure exclusive to the southern Japanese island, holds the distinction of being the nation’s oldest distilled alcoholic beverage, with time-honoured production methods dating back over five centuries. Made using long-grain indica rice and indigenous black koji mould, the spirit traditionally slumbers and matures in clay pots. Only a small portion of Awamori undergoes further aging in oak casks, rendering them truly rare gems.
VELVETY CREAMINESS WITH A HERBAL ZING
While the meeting of scotch and cask reads like an experiment in contrast, Mr Kinsman was more intrigued by their underlying similarities.
“Awamori is much like whisky, with a diverse range of flavours,” he explained. “The six-month finish in ex-Awamori casks complements the smooth Glenfiddich taste profile, elevating the finish and lifting the flavour to a new level, accentuating the mouthfeel characters and zingy herbal notes unlike any in the series, or anything I have tasted before.”
Awamori, with a scent reminiscent of vanilla and caramel, imparts a mellow sweetness to the aged whisky. It is from this interaction that Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura acquires its distinctive profile.
Herbal aromas intermingle with the fragrance of zesty fruits, sweetened with notes of caramelised almonds and cinnamon. A sip unveils layers of complexity, bringing to mind toasted oak, creamy vanilla, toffee-coated green apples and a touch of sherbet and spice. The whisky glides across the palate, thanks to its silky tannins, leaving a lingering presence of oak that resonates long after the final sip.
This symphony of flavours establishes Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura as a bottle of calibre, and with its rarity, one best enjoyed with cherished company, much like a nocturnal encounter with cherry blossoms.
AN ARTFUL DISPLAY OF DELICATE NIGHT BLOSSOMS
To capture the enchantment of such an experience, Glenfiddich turned to Japanese illustrator, June. Renowned for her evocative depictions of Japanese culture and landscapes, June has garnered acclaim and accolades, including the prestigious grand prize at the 10th Adachi Contemporary Ukiyo-e Awards in 2018.
When tasked with presenting Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura, June conjures an arresting visual narrative with soft blossoms trailing around the box, beckoning one to discover the treasure within.
Upon opening, a bottle of aged scotch is revealed, accompanied by a bespoke topper and a moonlit scene of cherry blossoms framing traditional Japanese houses. A haiku by Matsuo Basho, a poet from the Edo period, graces the back, adding an extra layer of depth and meaning.
“The Grand Series underpins Glenfiddich’s spirit of innovation and Grand Yozakura is no exception. It is perhaps the most groundbreaking addition to the series, while also being the first limited-edition release,” said Glenfiddich global brand director Claudia Falcone.
For those fortunate enough to savour this experience, the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura leaves a lasting impression with each sip, transforming every witness into a custodian of its transcendental significance.
Encounter beauty that is rare and fleeting. Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura will be available progressively at select retailers across Southeast Asia and at The Distillers Library in Singapore, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City. The Distillers Library offers private clients access to ultra-rare whiskies from the Grant family archives.