Harry Winston: A history of bridal bliss

The famous American cartoonist and creator of Peanuts, Charles Schulz, once said: “All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” He wasn’t too far from the truth – a little bit of sweetness does make life, and relationships, better.

There are many ways to be sweet in a relationship. Some send chocolates or flowers. Others craft letters and poems to convey feelings and intentions. In the course of the relationship, the nature of gifts also tends to change and evolve.

Perhaps the most significant gift is also the most captivating. A symbol of infinity, an adornment to represent the singular promise of an eternity together – the engagement ring.

Popularised in the 1930s, the engagement ring has since defined the pre-marriage experience. It’s what everyone asks to see when someone announces an engagement and it’s an integral part of the story that the recipient recounts. For the House of Harry Winston, a brand that has come to be synonymous with diamonds and engagement rings, being a part of this milestone in a couple’s journey has been its calling.

A HISTORY OF I DOS

From the early days, Harry Winston’s gems have been the ultimate proposal gift for prospective grooms wishing to surprise their partners.

Since Cosmopolitan magazine bestowed the King of Diamonds title on Mr Harry Winston in 1947, the moniker has followed the jeweller right to this day. While the four Cs of diamonds – carat, cut, colour and clarity – may be familiar to most, Harry Winston goes a step further with the fifth C – character. Its gemologists select only diamonds with exceptional quality and character, and each stone is viewed as a unique and precious gift from nature.

Harry Winston’s diamonds have marked legendary engagements. In 1968, Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis gave former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy a 40-carat marquise-cut Lesotho III diamond from Harry Winston to celebrate their engagement.

While these Harry Winston engagement rings are as varied as they are beautiful, the most iconic version is still the Classic Winston – a stunning creation featuring a brilliant diamond centre stone in your choice of cut, flanked by a tapered baguette-cut diamond on each side, and paired with an understated platinum band.

DIAMONDS THAT STAND THE TEST OF TIME

With centre stones starting from 1 carat, the Classic Winston is the perfect canvas to showcase Harry Winston’s impeccable diamonds, which have colour grades ranging from D to F and clarity of at least VS2 (VS stands for Very Slightly Included) – meaning that internal inclusions or blemishes are almost invisible to the naked eye.

To best bring out the different aspects of the diamond, a variety of cuts are available – from the round brilliant cut and sophisticated cushion cut to angular designs like the emerald and radiant cuts, as well as less conventional ones like the marquise, heart, oval and pear. Each cut is executed with elegant lines that strike a balance between proportion and artistry, so that the stone sits beautifully on the finger.

THE PERFECT CUT FOR THE PERFECT BRIDE

The engagement ring should be as unique as the bride-to-be wearing it. But for the groom, surprising your love with the perfect cut can be confusing, to say the least. So, unless she’s specified the design she wants, here’s a handy guide to help you navigate the purchase based on her fashion choices.

The Classicist

Your sweetheart lives in the now but has an affinity for the past. While fashion trends come and go, she believes that classic looks will always hold true and she's not wrong. She's all about vintage shopping and her Pinterest board is a what's what of timeless design.

Suitable cuts: Round brilliant, cushion, heart-shaped

The Trendsetter

Your lady is at the forefront of the latest fashion, aware of trends before they even reach the masses. She knows who the best designers of every decade are as well as the upcoming ones. For her, fashion is an ever-changing ball game and she's there to win.

Suitable cuts: Emerald, cushion, radiant

The Independent Woman

You love her because she’s always had her own ideas. Personal style is more important to her than following the trends or past designs and she believes nothing makes a look stand out more than her own personality.

Suitable cuts: Marquise, pear, oval

