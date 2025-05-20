An invitation to experience culinary mastery at Michelin-starred restaurants and more
Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards unveils seven acclaimed restaurants across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
Some of the most compelling cultural narratives aren’t found in museums – they’re served on plates. Rooted in native ingredients and shaped by generations of tradition, culinary heritage is a collection of treasured stories – brought to life by passionate chefs with polished techniques and their own signature flair.
That is why Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards places such importance on curating personal, meaningful expressions of cuisine. It not only celebrates outstanding culinary talent but also invites diners to discover new stories with every course.
Beyond priority access to some of the region’s most sought-after restaurants, select UOB cardmembers enjoy additional privileges that make the experience even more memorable. These include off-menu creations and UOB-exclusive dishes, a complimentary seat for a guest with every paying diner, and a glass of wine per guest, rated 95 and above by Robert Parker Wine Advocate.
PRISTINE PRODUCE AND EARTHY ESSENCES
This season, the two Singapore restaurants featured in Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards tell a story of contrast. One is a masterclass in restraint – refining seasonal produce to its purest form without losing its allure. The other dives deep into bold ingredients, offering dishes layered with meaning and complexity.
High above the city on the 70th floor of Swissotel The Stamford, two-Michelin-starred JAAN by Kirk Westaway continues to serve modern British cuisine with finesse. For this UOB-exclusive experience, chef Westaway looks to the sea, showcasing two white meats with elegant precision.
First is the toothfish fillet, poached gently in brown butter and served in a light tomato-caper broth, its acidity balancing the fish’s natural richness. Then, the Brittany blue lobster tail arrives delicately poached, paired with English peas and Kristal caviar in a nuanced play of sweetness and salinity.
At one-Michelin-starred Seroja, chef Kevin Wong draws from his Malaysian roots with his two UOB-exclusive dishes. His beef rib percik is a labour of love: Slow-cooked for 42 hours with herbs and spices, then kissed by charcoal for a smoky finish. It’s served with Sia rice from Sarawak and a side of lauk pauk – a bone broth brightened with jasmine tea and an acar-inspired salad.
The journey continues with lobster with white pepper gulai. The slow-poached Brittany lobster gains depth from a butter stock warmed over mangrove embers, and richness from a stew of lobster shells, prawn stock and tropical herbs. The dish is finished with a lemongrass-scented broth enriched with silky cold-pressed coconut milk.
HERITAGE REVISITED THROUGH A MODERN LENS
A new wave of fine dining chefs is emerging across Malaysia. With fresh perspectives and deep respect for tradition, they’re winning over diners and redefining the country’s food scene.
At Molina in Kuala Lumpur, head chef Guillaume Depoortere – known for his avant-garde take on European fine dining – brings bold innovation to Asia’s ingredients. Drawn to the region’s vibrant flavours, he has quickly earned a Michelin star and a loyal following.
For this special menu, he reimagines a classic from his Amsterdam restaurant Spectrum: Herring on crispy dill cracker, served with smoked egg yolk, dill sauce, cinnamon foam and caviar. Dessert pushes boundaries further. Pungent Époisses cheese is served atop a crisp potato chip, paired with mochi-style blackberry and a sharp hit of horseradish – a daring end note that only reveals its genius once tasted.
Over at Potager, listed in the Michelin Guide, guests are greeted with a tranquil bamboo-framed entrance – an expression of chef Masashi Horiuchi’s philosophy, inspired by the Japanese proverb “ichigo ichie”: A reminder to treasure every moment, as it passes only once.
Its UOB-exclusive menu opens with a luxurious twist on a humble dish: An onsen egg layered with truffle-braised leeks, tender abalone, white pearl clams, Bafun uni and Kristal caviar, finished tableside with clam jus to heighten its umami richness. The foie gras dish offers bold contrast, where the liver’s creamy depth meets tart braised rhubarb, roselle jelly, pistachios and a drizzle of duck jus, served with homemade brioche.
MEMORIES KEPT AND MADE
In Bangkok, two Michelin-recognised restaurants are capturing attention with menus that blend tradition and innovation.
At Côte by Mauro Colagreco, chef Davide Garavaglia has kept the restaurant’s two Michelin stars for four years. Bringing the spirit of the Mediterranean to Bangkok, he infuses Riviera elegance with Thai influences.
For the UOB-exclusive experience, diners can savour barbecued otoro paired with radish carpaccio and briny Dauricus caviar. Next comes the pigeon, prepared nose-to-tail and complemented by sweet Chiang Mai strawberries and a black garlic coulis.
Nusara – listed in Michelin Guide Thailand – is set in a charming heritage shophouse overlooking Wat Arun and the Chao Phraya River. Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn named the restaurant after his late grandmother, honouring the warmth of the meals they once shared.
This personal connection shines through in his colourful Thai dishes that spark happiness and nostalgia. On the UOB-exclusive menu, you’ll find watermelon sorbet with dried fish – a sophisticated twist on a Thai summer classic. The dish layers the intense brininess of dried fish with cool watermelon, lime and aromatic fried shallots.
Another showstopper is the crispy vermicelli with Siamese lime. Delicate rice noodles are fried to a golden crisp and drizzled with a tangy sauce made with lime, pineapple, fish sauce and herbs.
TREASURES FROM TIDE AND TERROIR
A returning favourite to Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards is Jakarta’s August, which has held a spot on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for three consecutive years. The duo behind its success – chef Hans Christian and restaurateur Budi Cahyadi – continues to charm with inventive takes on Indonesian flavours.
The new menu champions sustainability and thoughtful sourcing, with each dish a quiet homage to the producers who make it possible.
The UOB-exclusive Lombok fish crudo is a delicate starter that celebrates the quality of local catch. The fresh fish is marinated in a zesty calamansi dressing and topped with ikura and black tea jelly. Another highlight is the pineapple-fed chicken, served with glazed maitake mushrooms grown by an artisan producer in Lembang. The dish is a compelling example of circular sustainability: Chickens raised on a pineapple farm are fed fruit trimmings, reducing waste and naturally enhancing the meat’s subtle sweetness.
A STELLAR LINE-UP OF RESTAURANTS AWAITS
Across borders and cuisines, these restaurants are united by a common thread: Storytelling through food. By honouring their heritage and pushing culinary boundaries, they offer a rare and intimate experience – one designed to leave a lasting impression.
Whether you’re indulging in avant-garde gastronomy or exploring the personal stories behind each dish, savour the finest ingredients from sky, land and sea. Enjoy priority access to the fine dining experiences in the region with Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards.
Reservations open on May 19, 2025. Secure your table at priority-access.com/uob.
Terms and conditions apply. This programme is exclusively available to UOB Reserve cardmembers in Singapore, UOB Infinite Metal or Zenith cardmembers in Malaysia, UOB Reserve or Infinite cardmembers in Thailand, and UOB Zenith cardmembers in Indonesia.