An invitation to experience culinary mastery at Michelin-starred restaurants and more

Some of the most compelling cultural narratives aren’t found in museums – they’re served on plates. Rooted in native ingredients and shaped by generations of tradition, culinary heritage is a collection of treasured stories – brought to life by passionate chefs with polished techniques and their own signature flair.

That is why Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards places such importance on curating personal, meaningful expressions of cuisine. It not only celebrates outstanding culinary talent but also invites diners to discover new stories with every course.

Beyond priority access to some of the region’s most sought-after restaurants, select UOB cardmembers enjoy additional privileges that make the experience even more memorable. These include off-menu creations and UOB-exclusive dishes, a complimentary seat for a guest with every paying diner, and a glass of wine per guest, rated 95 and above by Robert Parker Wine Advocate.