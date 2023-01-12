Johnnie Walker Blue Label leaps into Chinese New Year with furry blessings, featuring designs by Angel Chen

With her strong sense of colour and merged aesthetics from Eastern and Western influences, Chen made quite the impression on the first season of Next in Fashion, winning third place in the reality show. Throughout the episodes, her positive outlook and bold, progressive designs made an indelible impression on the judges and audience.

It is with this same vivacious energy that made Chen so apt for the collaboration with Johnnie Walker Blue Label, where she renders the rabbit onto the bottle and box through her unique lens.

“There’s a defiant energy to my illustrations that bring to life the vibrant spirit of the rabbit as it leaps across the design, symbolising how we need to keep moving forward, spreading goodness throughout the year to come,” the designer said.

Indeed, the resulting presentation is an energetic one – the long-eared creature prancing through mountains and clouds with vigour is a kinetic tribute to the Johnnie Walker motto, ‘Keep Walking’. The rabbit and mountains also symbolise longevity, while the clouds represent an ascension to greater heights.

Inspiration for Chen came from learning about the depth of craft that Johnnie Walker master blender Emma Walker and her team bring to Blue Label. “My work is often inspired by different generations, genders and cultures coming together to create something fresh and new,” she said. “These ideals echo the craft of Emma Walker, who takes different types of whisky from different distilleries and with differing ages of maturation, and blends them together perfectly to create a masterpiece – that is something I can relate to.”

AN EXCEPTIONAL BLEND