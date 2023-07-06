Journey to the ends of the Earth: Silversea unveils new ice-class vessel for an unforgettable polar expedition
Discover the untamed beauty of Antarctica and the Arctic aboard luxury cruise ship Silver Endeavour.
Some of the world’s most extraordinary travel destinations are ones that transcend national borders. Antarctica and the Arctic, remote and enigmatic, are often considered elusive dreamscapes accessible only to a privileged few.
Yet, guests aboard Silversea cruises have the unique opportunity to explore these untouched realms while immersing themselves in uncompromising luxury. After all, the only thing better than a tranquil scene of majestic glaciers gliding past your windows is one enjoyed with champagne in hand.
POLAR-CLASS INNOVATIONS
When it comes to polar exploration, the importance of ice-class credentials rivals that of first-class amenities. Silverseas’s newest addition to its expedition fleet – the PC6-rated Silver Endeavour – combines state-of-the-art equipment with cutting-edge exploration technology.
Designed to navigate icy waters with efficiency, Silver Endeavour relies on two best-in-class Azipod propulsion thrusters that enable precise maneuverability and impressive power while leveraging advanced stabilisers to cushion against rough seas. In addition, dynamic anchor-free positioning technology lets the ship hover over the pristine environments without leaving a trace and minimise disturbance to delicate ecosystems.
These improvements grant guests the opportunity to embark on expeditions earlier in the season and go deeper into remote regions. Combined with the ship’s streamlined design, which facilitates close encounters with the polar landscapes, Silversea offers a blend of luxury and adventure that appeals to discerning travellers seeking an unforgettable escape.
TOP OF THE WORLD
While the Arctic and Antarctica may share a similar icy allure, the two tout distinct offerings. Silver Endeavour aims to reveal the vibrant narratives of each destination, helmed by a seasoned and specialised crew.
In the Arctic, a diverse array of wildlife thrives. Here, guests can go on small-boat excursions to witness the grace of walruses and seals, encounter arctic hares and perhaps catch a glimpse of the majestic polar bear.
For a deeper understanding of the region’s rich heritage, guests have the opportunity to engage with the indigenous Inuit communities and gain insights into their extraordinary way of life.
The Arctic is also a place of seasonality, with its icebergs and glaciers shifting to prevailing temperatures. It is surrounded by eight countries, so depending on the chosen itinerary, your voyage may unveil sightings of Beluga whales when cruising into the inlets of Canada and Greenland, or herds of reindeer grazing on the shores of Norway. But no matter where one explores, you’ll return to the welcoming warmth of the Mud Room at Deck 3, where a cup of hot chocolate concludes a satisfying day out.
THE FINAL CONTINENT
Unlike its northern counterpart, Antarctica is distinguished as a continent, serving as the southernmost land mass on our planet. Surrounded by ice sheets, the tranquil landscape presents a striking mosaic of frozen terrains shaped by wind and water, as well as dramatic snow-covered mountains.
In these extreme conditions, only the most resilient of creatures can survive. Of these, guests can anticipate encounters with various species of seals, formidable orcas, and the crowd-pleasers – penguins. From the adorable Adelie and Chinstrap penguins to the regal Emperor penguins, a rendezvous with these creatures alone is well-worth the trip to this remote corner of the globe.
TAKE A BOW
When not out exploring, guests can retreat to indulgent sanctuaries within the ship.
As pioneers of luxury expeditions, Silversea provides sumptuous dining experiences that commence from the break of day. Breakfast and light nibbles inspired by the destinations can be enjoyed at the Arts Cafe, while La Dame offers a quintessential fine-dining affair. Delightful culinary moments also await at Il Terrazzino, with a menu that reflects the fleet’s Italian heritage.
For deep pampering, the Otivm spa is a nurturing haven where knots and worries disappear. On top of three treatment rooms and dedicated thermal facilities for each gender, one can also visit the salon for a transformative beauty session.
On Deck 5 is the central pool and whirlpool, boasting scenic views with its glasshouse-like glazing that wraps 270 degrees around the two-storey space. Positioned at the bow, Deck 6 takes centre stage as the ideal vantage point for guests to experience the thrill of entering new territories or embarking on ice landings.
For a full panoramic affair, head up to the airy Sun Deck. Its elevated observation platform lets one soak in the surrounding vistas. It even comes with a full running track for jogs with a view. Maritime enthusiasts will appreciate the Captain’s Lounge, where route displays and navigational metrics offer insight into the ship’s passage and the vast oceanic geography.
During daylight hours, the Observatory Lounge provides a perfect setting for enriching presentations that delve into the lands traversed. Meanwhile, the cozy ambience of the Explorer’s Lounge on Deck 4 invites reflection on the day’s adventures, offering recaps, briefings and discussions with experts in diverse fields such as marine biology, glaciology, ornithology and photography.
The all-suite expedition ship ensures that nothing stands between you and nature’s most spectacular scenes, even within the comfort of one’s own cabin. Each of the nine suite categories boasts elegant appointments, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing far-reaching views to greet guests each morning. Furthermore, the ship’s 110 suites offer butler service, a customised fridge bar and plush settings with open balconies.
Indeed, no matter where you are on Silver Endeavour, the ship ensures that glimpses of nature’s artistry are always within reach. Even while luxuriating in the sauna, a strategically placed window reveals captivating vistas of the snow-white landscapes outside – a visual reminder of one’s voyage into a world where frozen geography, hidden wildlife and serendipitous encounters weave a tapestry of memories for the fortunate guests onboard.
