Journey to the ends of the Earth: Silversea unveils new ice-class vessel for an unforgettable polar expedition

Some of the world’s most extraordinary travel destinations are ones that transcend national borders. Antarctica and the Arctic, remote and enigmatic, are often considered elusive dreamscapes accessible only to a privileged few.

Yet, guests aboard Silversea cruises have the unique opportunity to explore these untouched realms while immersing themselves in uncompromising luxury. After all, the only thing better than a tranquil scene of majestic glaciers gliding past your windows is one enjoyed with champagne in hand.



POLAR-CLASS INNOVATIONS

When it comes to polar exploration, the importance of ice-class credentials rivals that of first-class amenities. Silverseas’s newest addition to its expedition fleet – the PC6-rated Silver Endeavour – combines state-of-the-art equipment with cutting-edge exploration technology.

Designed to navigate icy waters with efficiency, Silver Endeavour relies on two best-in-class Azipod propulsion thrusters that enable precise maneuverability and impressive power while leveraging advanced stabilisers to cushion against rough seas. In addition, dynamic anchor-free positioning technology lets the ship hover over the pristine environments without leaving a trace and minimise disturbance to delicate ecosystems.

These improvements grant guests the opportunity to embark on expeditions earlier in the season and go deeper into remote regions. Combined with the ship’s streamlined design, which facilitates close encounters with the polar landscapes, Silversea offers a blend of luxury and adventure that appeals to discerning travellers seeking an unforgettable escape.

TOP OF THE WORLD