A lavish Hyde-away awaits in the coveted exclusivity of Goodwood Hill

The concept of luxury has been gradually evolving in the past few years. With mental well-being, personal relationships and the home as an all-encompassing oasis coming to the fore, it has become a gratifying pursuit to seek refinement in a holistic lifestyle that tends to sheer fundamentals.

Capturing this spirit is The Hyde, a residential development at 11 Balmoral Road that overlooks Goodwood Hill. Helmed by award-winning boutique developer Aurum Land, the freehold property – which has won multiple regional and local accolades – is all about quiet elegance, diplomat-level privacy and an invigorating rendezvous with nature.

PRESTIGE WITH A SCREEN OF GREEN

Experienced builders Woh Hup and renowned design firm FDAT Architects took the lead from The Hyde’s choice locale to conceive a lush sanctuary for residents.

“The Hyde sits on a prime site in the city. A mere turn from Orchard Road, you arrive at a completely different world – an enclave of greenery, immense mature trees, birdsong and idyllic repose,” said Mr Donovan Soon, director at FDAT Architects. “We were immediately inspired by this.”

Designed with accessibility and privacy in mind, the group accorded The Hyde with modern comfort and luxury conveyed through a meeting of art and nature. Taken by the avant-garde approach of the Serpentine Pavilions at London’s Hyde Park, the firm pitched details like full-height glazed facades and sashless windows for views that transcend the boundaries between environment and home.

The project boasts 117 units that range from spacious four-bedroom apartments to one-bedroom units – a rare opportunity for singles seeking a home with a coveted address.

A REJUVENATING EVERYDAY ESCAPE

What often seems effortless requires meticulous thought, and FDAT Architects integrated the borderless elegance between The Hyde and its green surroundings by elevating the project, quite literally.

“Apartments are elevated high off-ground for commanding panoramic views of Goodwood Hill,” explained Mr Soon. “This allows almost the entirety of the site to be freed up for greenery and common facilities. Amenities are nestled amidst nature, envisioned as bold but simple forms that reimagine convention and coalesce architecture, art and landscape.”

One can witness the impact of this refreshing design ethos through the many amenities at the condominium. The Constellation Pool, for one, is a 50m pool surrounded by tropical greens. Come sundown, it glitters with LED lights that mirror the night sky. Other resident spaces like the Garden Club, playground and gymnasium are similarly cloaked in greenery for a rejuvenative escape whenever one visits.

The most breathtaking views can be found at the cantilevered rooftop clubhouse that extends out to nature. Beside it, the Sky Pool and Deck blend into the horizon with its infinity edge – a scenic spot to soak and unwind.

The connection with nature continues within the apartments. Living rooms are made with generous frontage, and space is augmented visually by full-height windows that proffer soothing scenes of green. Units with balconies offer unblocked panoramic views of Goodwood Hill and beyond, and select options come with private lifts for utmost privacy.

The beauty of the natural world comes through, too, in the luxurious materials used. Enjoy the elegance of fine marble flooring, accentuated with granite for the bath, while timber-strip flooring gives the bedroom a contemporary feel. Nature’s presence pairs perfectly with fine imported fittings, with contributions from De Dietrich in the kitchen, and Grohe and Laufen in the bathrooms.

No symbol of modernity is complete without an intelligent security system. The Hyde delivers smart homes with devices linked to a mobile app for full remote control and monitoring. For families with children and the elderly, it is peace of mind integrated with gracious living.

AN INVITE TO A LIFE

While The Hyde enjoys a green buffer from the urban noise, its strategic location promises easy accessibility to social amenities.

The popular Orchard Road boulevard, teeming with shopping centres such as ION Orchard and Tanglin Mall, hosts a plethora of international retail brands and stellar restaurants, including Michelin-starred options. Local fare is also a short distance away, with Newton Food Centre and Adam Road Food Centre firing up an alfresco epicurean adventure that satisfies round the clock.

The Hyde is a short distance from Stevens and Newton MRT stations, ensuring ease in commute on the Downtown and North-South lines. Take advantage of the residents’ shuttle service, which includes both stations as well as Orchard station in its route. Major highways nearby, like the CTE and PIE, provide drivers with the same convenience to the rest of Singapore.

For parents with young children, renowned schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and Singapore Chinese Girls’ School are located within a kilometre. Other education institutions nearby include EtonHouse Pre-School, St Joseph’s Institution and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior and Barker Road). With multiple embassies nearby, The Hyde sits in distinguished company.

For life’s conveniences and everything else, avail yourself to the concierge service at The Hyde. With the project ready for occupancy in the first half of 2022, it’s time to plan for your slice of luxury living.

