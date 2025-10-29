brand studio Advertorial
Lavo returns with a taste of coastal Italy – sky-high views, seafood, spritzes and more
After a four-month revamp, the rooftop venue at Marina Bay Sands reopens with a new menu, a Riviera-inspired cocktail programme and laid-back glamour that shifts from sunlit brunch to late-night lounge.
Whether it is sunbathing in the hidden coves of Cinque Terre or wandering through the pastel-hued towns of Positano, few scenes capture the romance of summer quite like the Italian coast. A slice of that charm has now arrived in Singapore, with the reopening of Lavo at Marina Bay Sands.
Known for its panoramic views, the rooftop venue is welcoming guests again after a four-month renovation. With sun-bleached brick, earthy tones and Mediterranean shrubs, it has been remade in the image of a seaside trattoria, evoking the spirit of the Amalfi Coast.
Drawing from the region’s culinary heritage, the refreshed menu features signature dishes and cocktails with a distinctly Italian flair. And the party does not end at sundown. With its sleek bar and wraparound views, Lavo is made for golden-hour socialising – turning into a sophisticated rooftop spot where every moment channels la dolce vita.
SUN-DRENCHED FLAVOURS FROM THE ITALIAN COAST
At the heart of Lavo’s refresh is a menu that draws from the kitchens of coastal Italy. From northwestern Portofino to the southern isles off Sicily, the region’s cuisine is known for its light, refined flavours and briny seafood bounty.
Lavo’s signatures reflect this zesty profile. Start with antipasti such as Red Prawn Ceviche or Grilled Octopus – bright, toothsome starters that bring the sea to the table. For something more substantial, try the Diavola Seafood Pasta, loaded with scallops, shrimp and calamari, or the Mafaldine Seafood Alfredo, where creamy ribbons of pasta are finished with lobster butter.
The wood-fired pizzas – made with dough from single-origin wholegrain flour – are also standouts. The Burrata features coastal staples like pancetta, red onion, arugula and tomato, while the Black Truffle is a richer option, with wild mushroom, Sicilian oregano and black truffle pecorino.
For groups, there are generous dishes made for sharing. Seafood lovers can opt for the Grande Tower – a showy spread of Maine lobster, oysters, prawns, langoustines, king crab, tuna ceviche, and a crab and scallop salad. The Tomahawk Ribeye makes a hearty centrepiece, paired with crispy butterball potatoes. Add the Shrimp Cocktail and Chilean Seabass Puttanesca, and the table is set for a sun-drenched trattoria experience – no passport required.
CHEERS TO THE COAST
Along the Italian Riviera, every setting seems to suggest a drink – a citrus refresher on a sunlit beach or a crisp martini by the sea. Lavo’s new cocktail programme channels this easy sophistication with a selection designed to take you from day to night.
Spritz-style signatures include Eternal Summer – a zesty mix of vodka, Aperol, red dragonfruit and prosecco – and Amalfi Breeze, a tropical, effervescent blend of gin, coconut liqueur, pineapple, citrus and coconut water. For those who prefer the classics, the bittersweet Spumoni and the peachy Bellini bring a sparkle to any table.
As the light fades, a dedicated sundowner menu helps to set the tone. The Cin-Cin, with bourbon and apricot brandy, is aromatic and herbaceous, while From Sicily with Love pairs basil-infused vodka with lemongrass, ginger ale and Peychaud’s bitters. For something more robust, the Riviera Rosso and Lavo Negroni offer a smoky, complex finish.
With nightfall, Lavo shifts gear – becoming a lounge venue with live DJ sessions and guest acts such as celebrity DJ Kim Lee, who played at its recent grand opening. Lavo Soiree brings late-night energy every Friday and Saturday from 9pm to 1am, while Weekend DJ Brunch runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays for a breezy start to the day.
CHANNELLING THE RIVIERA VIBES
Completing the picture of coastal Italy is Lavo’s refreshed interior. With a wraparound terrace and sun-washed lighting, the space captures the relaxed elegance and warm glow of the Riviera.
From its breathtaking height on the 57th level of Marina Bay Sands, guests are treated to sweeping views of the city skyline and sea horizon. Bricked archways frame a honey-toned dining hall that includes a lounge and a private room for up to 20 guests – suited to both corporate functions and intimate celebrations.
By day, it is a bright, laid-back space made for power lunches, brunches and shared plates among friends and family. As the sun dips, the atmosphere softens into something more romantic, before easing into an energetic night scene with its own distinct rhythm.
Its recent programming shows off that versatility. The Lavo Party Brunch during the F1 weekend on Oct 4 matched the trackside buzz, while the Race Weekend After Party the next night brought opulence, style and a lively crowd.
With its day-to-night offering, the reimagined Lavo blends the timeless charm of coastal Italy with the energy of the city – all in one sky-high destination.
Revel in the vibes of eternal summer at Lavo, Marina Bay Sands.