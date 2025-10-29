Lavo returns with a taste of coastal Italy – sky-high views, seafood, spritzes and more

Whether it is sunbathing in the hidden coves of Cinque Terre or wandering through the pastel-hued towns of Positano, few scenes capture the romance of summer quite like the Italian coast. A slice of that charm has now arrived in Singapore, with the reopening of Lavo at Marina Bay Sands.

Known for its panoramic views, the rooftop venue is welcoming guests again after a four-month renovation. With sun-bleached brick, earthy tones and Mediterranean shrubs, it has been remade in the image of a seaside trattoria, evoking the spirit of the Amalfi Coast.

Drawing from the region’s culinary heritage, the refreshed menu features signature dishes and cocktails with a distinctly Italian flair. And the party does not end at sundown. With its sleek bar and wraparound views, Lavo is made for golden-hour socialising – turning into a sophisticated rooftop spot where every moment channels la dolce vita.