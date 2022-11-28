A leap forward in the world of luxury

Travelling in the BMW 7 Series is a unique experience that begins as you enter the car: Semi-automatic doors open and close at the press of a button on the flush-fitting door handles. Proximity sensors help prevent the doors from hitting any objects when they’re being opened and closed.

Greeting the driver is the BMW Curved Display, a fully digital screen grouping that pairs a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel with a 14.9-inch control display.

Thanks to intelligent digitalisation and the concept of Shy Tech, where functions are discreetly integrated and the cockpit is clean of buttons and switches, the driver cockpit appears uncluttered and futuristic. The BMW Interaction Bar is a new design element – extending across the width of the dashboard, this touch-sensitive backlit panel allows easy access to functions like basic climate control settings. It also provides visual feedback, like lighting up when the driver receives a call on his mobile device.

The seats are designed to offer a feel-good factor for all occupants. Wider than those in the previous model, the seats are upholstered in supple BMW Individual merino leather and come with cooling ventilation as standard.

Thanks to the new Touch Command control units set in the doors, rear-seat occupants have full control over their entertainment options. In addition, the new My Modes function offers an encompassing interplay of vehicle functions and displays to create a distinct interior ambience to suit every occasion and mood, such as Expressive Mode or Relaxed Mode.

To truly spoil oneself, get the optional massaging seats with nine integrated programmes.

BEYOND THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE

The BMW 7 Series’ journey of comfort, delight and well-being doesn’t end with the car itself. The launch of the BMW Excellence Club ensures that BMW 7 Series owners enter a world of exceptional privileges.

“In addition to ongoing exclusive access to cultural, gastronomy and international driving events, customers will enjoy free airport transfers and special care packages for their vehicles for the first three years,” said Mr Lars Nielsen, managing director, BMW Group Asia.

With the Excellence Club, BMW is aptly applying its forward-thinking approach to luxury both within and outside the car, taking indulgence to bold new heights.

Till Nov 30, the side wall digital billboard at the Mandarin Gallery will showcase the new BMW 7 Series through the PopAR augmented reality app.

