Lexus ES: Perfecting the art of luxury – again

The new Lexus ES is the perfect example of the unique spirit of Japanese hospitality known as Omotenashi in action.

Omotenashi is the sincere, wholehearted brand of service that anticipates your every need, in order to create the most pleasant experience possible.

Guided by Omotenashi and a dedication to perfection, Lexus has given the new ES – available in three distinctive variants – unique appeal, applying its signature touch to deliver comfort, craftsmanship and refinement on a new level.

HYBRID REFINEMENT WITH THE ES 300H

The ES 300h features a powerful full-hybrid system, whose self-charging technology means it is topped up by regenerative energy – there’s no need for an external charger.

The hybrid ES is a chic model of sustainability. Its drivetrain offers uncanny silence and smooth acceleration, along with astonishingly low fuel consumption and the low carbon emissions that go with it.

But while there are three flavours of the new ES, it has always had a way of pampering occupants, no matter the version. All seats are now covered with soft semi-aniline leather, while the rear offers plenty of legroom and a power sunshade.

A redesigned dashboard is home to a sharp 12.3-inch touchscreen display and offers compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

ATHLETIC LUXURY WITH THE FIRST-EVER ES 250 F SPORT