The Macallan celebrates two centuries of craft with an otherworldly pop-up at Singapore Changi Airport

Crafting exceptional whisky demands many things, but one quality stands above the rest – patience. At The Macallan, time is its most vital ingredient. Through a slow, deliberate maturation process, sherry-seasoned oak casks gradually transform each single malt into something extraordinary – a journey that cannot be hurried.

Two centuries later, this commitment to time and craft remains central to The Macallan, even as the distillery embraces innovation through new techniques and explorations. To mark its milestone anniversary, the brand has unveiled the TIME : SPACE COLLECTION – two releases celebrating its mastery of wood and spirit since 1824. These creations reflect a deep connection to nature, portraying its role in safeguarding the future while intertwining elements of past and future in a narrative of time travel.

One of the releases, TIME : SPACE Mastery, takes centre stage at an immersive pop-up experience at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall. Running till Jan 12, 2025, this interactive installation invites visitors on a red-hued journey through The Macallan’s whisky-making process, featuring a virtual reality (VR) experience, tasting sessions, dedicated discovery areas and exclusive gifting rituals.

ENTER A CRIMSON WORLD