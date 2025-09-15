The Macallan Timeless Collections: Shaped by tradition, inspired by the future
Drawing from oak, artistry and heritage, David Carson crafts a new design language for The Macallan – one that honours its foundations while looking decisively ahead.
Reimagining a prestigious line of whiskies – conveying its character without changing its essence – calls for both respect and vision. The task is all the more exacting with the Timeless Collections, rooted in The Macallan’s legacy of heritage and artistry.
Grounded in the unmistakable presence of sherry-seasoned oak, the Timeless Collections – comprising Double Cask, Sherry Oak and Colour Collection – speak to the brand’s story of innovation and future-facing craft. To bring this to life, The Macallan turned to the artistic lens of American graphic design visionary David Carson.
Known for his rule-defying aesthetic and visual depth, Carson brings his signature style to the Timeless Collections. The result is a modern reframing that invites new conversation – while the whiskies themselves remain true to the taste enthusiasts know so well.
To mark the collaboration, the distillery will hold The Macallan 360 Experience from Oct 17 to 19 – an immersive encounter where guests can see and taste the spirit in a new light.
THREE COLLECTIONS, ONE SIGNATURE
For two centuries, The Macallan has built its identity on a set of guiding philosophies, known as the Six Pillars. Carson’s visual approach for the Timeless Collections brings these ideas together with a view to the future.
This story begins with the Estate, where the lush 485-acre grounds, Easter Elchies House and The Macallan Distillery represent the brand’s commitment to nature, tradition and innovation. Then, there are the Curiously Small Stills, modelled after those used by founder Alexander Reid in 1824, which enhance contact between spirit and copper to yield a distillate full of character. Exceptional Oak Casks, crafted from American and European oak and sherry-seasoned in Jerez, shape the whisky’s flavour and its Natural Colour – a spectrum ranging from pale gold to deep mahogany. The final pillar, Mastery, reflects the skill behind every bottle.
Carson’s design translates these elements into a visual language unique to the brand. The bottle’s reimagined silhouette takes its cue from the undulating roof of The Macallan Distillery – a reference to the estate at the heart of every pour. Symbolism continues in the triangular shoulder label, representing Spain’s Sherry Triangle where the casks are sourced, and on the back, new icons mark cask types and tasting notes. Carson’s choice of raw materials reflects The Macallan’s focus on oak casks while his mix of textures and scale mirrors the whisky’s complexity.
“Like whisky, design is all about balance,” said the 69-year-old of his approach to retelling the story of oak provenance and sherry maturation that underpins the collections. “With The Macallan, I wanted to create a visual identity that respects its rich history and encapsulates its forward-thinking spirit. Each detail, from the label to the bottle’s form, is a tribute to the mastery behind every dram.”
EXPERIENCE THE NEW TIMELESS COLLECTIONS
With its fresh, contemporary framing, The Macallan invites guests to The Macallan 360 Experience – held this October at The Singapore Edition hotel. The number represents a trio of concepts: the three collections, the six core pillars, and the zero symbolising wholeness, nature’s cyclical rhythm and The Macallan’s pursuit of perfection.
The showcase features Carson’s design language in full. Guests will explore The Macallan’s heritage, the rarity of its oak casks and the craft behind each bottle, served with drams of The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old and Sherry Oak 12 Years Old.
“The Macallan has never stood still and never will,” said The Macallan’s creative director Jaume Ferras. “This distinctive new identity offers a multitude of visual cues to tell our story, from the sherry seasoning to the American and European oak casks that contribute to the complex taste and flavour profiles in every bottle.”
It is a take that Carson readily agrees with. “Savouring The Macallan is like decoding a piece of art,” he said.
Step into a new chapter of the Timeless Collections at The Macallan 360 Experience.