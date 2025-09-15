The Macallan Timeless Collections: Shaped by tradition, inspired by the future

Reimagining a prestigious line of whiskies – conveying its character without changing its essence – calls for both respect and vision. The task is all the more exacting with the Timeless Collections, rooted in The Macallan’s legacy of heritage and artistry.

Grounded in the unmistakable presence of sherry-seasoned oak, the Timeless Collections – comprising Double Cask, Sherry Oak and Colour Collection – speak to the brand’s story of innovation and future-facing craft. To bring this to life, The Macallan turned to the artistic lens of American graphic design visionary David Carson.

Known for his rule-defying aesthetic and visual depth, Carson brings his signature style to the Timeless Collections. The result is a modern reframing that invites new conversation – while the whiskies themselves remain true to the taste enthusiasts know so well.