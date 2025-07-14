Marina Bay Sands marks SG60 with signature flavours that define Singapore
Restaurants showcase creative tributes to culinary heritage for the national milestone.
A person’s palate is shaped over time. From school canteens to family meals, we develop our tastes and form deep attachments to the flavours we grow up with.
In Singapore, this connection is especially pronounced. The country’s multicultural makeup has long influenced its food landscape, producing cuisine that is inventive, layered and rooted in heritage. From Malay-Chinese satay bee hoon to colonial-era Hainanese pork chop, these dishes tell stories of migration, adaptation and creativity. More than just everyday staples, they are part of the national identity.
As Singapore marks 60 years of independence, the culinary talents at Marina Bay Sands present their own takes on these enduring flavours – a homage to the past, served with a contemporary twist.
HERITAGE FLAVOURS, REDEFINED
While the menus at Spago Dining Room by Wolfgang Puck showcase bold, cosmopolitan flavours – a culinary tribute to California’s globally influenced dining scene – executive sous chef Kevin Kwek adds a local touch with the Sea Bream Laksa (S$46). Finished tableside with the rich, spicy broth, the dish reflects the restaurant’s East-meets-West finesse.
“Food is a universal language – it has the power to bridge cultures, spark conversations and create lasting memories,” said Kwek. “I believe that people want to share something good, be it a warm, soulful meal or a great hospitality experience.”
For dessert, executive pastry chef Sam Huang transforms savoury buah keluak – typically used in Peranakan stews – into luscious Buah Keluak Coffee and Chocolate Truffles. Earthy and umami-rich, the nut is layered with chocolate and coffee for a sophisticated end to the meal. Available with both the three-course set lunch (S$68) and set dinner (S$88) menus, it’s a fitting finish to an experience that connects the familiar and the unexpected.
Set against the skyline on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands, the experience combines panoramic views with a fresh appreciation for Singapore’s food heritage – a fitting celebration of the nation’s 60th year.
TROPICAL ICONS, REIMAGINED
Durian, often hailed as the king of fruits, is as divisive as it is distinctive. Its creamy flesh and pungent aroma have earned it both devoted fans and vocal detractors.
At Maison Boulud by chef Daniel Boulud, durian appears in a surprising form. The light, airy Durian Souffle ($22), created by executive sous chef Vincent Yong, tempers the fruit’s intensity to let its natural sweetness shine through. The result is refined and approachable, reflecting Yong’s guiding ethos: “Cook not to impress, but to connect. Curate not just meals, but moments to remember.” It’s an elegant twist at the Riviera-inspired waterfront restaurant, where French classics like Duck Confit and Beef Rossini share the menu.
Another tropical fruit gets the fine-dining treatment at Wakuda, the brainchild of chef Tetsuya Wakuda and restaurateur John Kunkel’s 50 Eggs Hospitality Group. Instead of the familiar goreng pisang street snack, head pastry chef Soh Hui Shan – the youngest female lead pastry chef in Singapore – offers the Wakuda Mille-Feuille (S$24).
Inspired by the textures of the fried fritter, the dessert layers French pastry technique with Japanese precision. Set among the restaurant’s modern Japanese offerings, it’s a nod to local tastes – and a tribute to Tetsuya. Banana, after all, is his favourite fruit.
ESSENTIAL RITUALS, ELEVATED
For many Singaporeans, a cup of coffee with kaya toast is a familiar ritual, whether to kick off the morning or take a mid-day pause. The pairing of sweet coconut jam and salted butter on toast, alongside a robust cup of kopi, is a quintessential local experience.
Miracle Coffee, the specialty cafe concept founded by singer JJ Lin, pays tribute to this tradition with a playful twist. Known for its pour-overs and single-origin beans, the cafe offers the Kaya Cloud (S$11) – an iced Americano topped with a layer of salted kaya foam. Exclusive to Singapore, the drink is equal parts nostalgic and novel. “It’s a gentle introduction to our culture,” said general manager Ronald Tan.
As Singapore marks six decades of independence, creations like these reflect the national spirit – shaped by history, yet unafraid to innovate. At Marina Bay Sands, they’re served with both flair and familiarity, inviting guests to explore tradition from a new perspective.
Explore these inventive takes at Marina Bay Sands, and let your palate join in the SG60 celebrations.