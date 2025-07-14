Marina Bay Sands marks SG60 with signature flavours that define Singapore

A person’s palate is shaped over time. From school canteens to family meals, we develop our tastes and form deep attachments to the flavours we grow up with.

In Singapore, this connection is especially pronounced. The country’s multicultural makeup has long influenced its food landscape, producing cuisine that is inventive, layered and rooted in heritage. From Malay-Chinese satay bee hoon to colonial-era Hainanese pork chop, these dishes tell stories of migration, adaptation and creativity. More than just everyday staples, they are part of the national identity.

As Singapore marks 60 years of independence, the culinary talents at Marina Bay Sands present their own takes on these enduring flavours – a homage to the past, served with a contemporary twist.

HERITAGE FLAVOURS, REDEFINED