Martell’s Assemblage du Cheval: A cognac as spirited as the horse it celebrates
Crafted specially for Chinese New Year 2026, an exclusive edition of L’Or de Jean Martell captures the noble elegance of this year’s zodiac animal with a blend of more than 1,400 eaux-de-vie.
From reunion dinners and beloved family recipes to homes dressed in red and gold, Chinese New Year is a time when rituals are carefully observed, gestures take on layered meaning and anticipation fills the air.
Maison Martell brings its own tradition to the occasion. Every Chinese New Year, the cognac house unveils a limited edition of its most prized brandy, L’Or de Jean Martell, inspired by the zodiac animal of the year.
For 2026, the maison presents the L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Cheval, marking the Year of the Horse. Limited to 500 individually numbered bottles worldwide, the release is aimed at collectors and connoisseurs who value rarity and artistry, expressed through one of Martell’s revered blends.
SPIRIT OF THE HORSE
In Chinese culture, the horse symbolises strength, grace, freedom and nobility – qualities that resonate with Maison Martell’s ethos. For this edition, cellar master Christophe Valtaud set out to evoke the animal’s distinctive personality while staying true to the identity of L’Or de Jean Martell.
His approach centred on selecting very old eaux-de-vie drawn from past Years of the Horse, a process that required patience, precision and balance. The aim was to combine the intensity and elegance of L’Or de Jean Martell with the verve, vivacity and controlled power associated with the horse.
The project also holds personal meaning for Valtaud. He chose eaux-de-vie primarily from Grande Champagne – the prestigious terroir where he was born, raised and still lives.
CRAFTING AN EXCEPTIONAL BLEND
At the heart of the cognac is a composition of more than 1,400 eaux-de-vie from Martell’s reserves, with the Grande Champagne terroir contributing both fullness and finesse.
On the nose, the cognac is full and supple, offering aromas of honey, candied fruit, floral overtones and a discreet aged quality. The palate opens with bright impressions of red fruit and blackcurrant, followed by subtle sweetness and a long, complex finish.
The result is a cognac that captures the steed’s noble, free-spirited energy – vibrant and assured, its power finely reined in.
SCULPTED IN CRYSTAL AND GOLD
The artistry of L’Or de Jean Martell – Assemblage du Cheval extends beyond the brandy to its presentation. Created in collaboration with French crystal maker Baccarat, the mouth-blown crystal decanter takes the form of a single, pure drop of cognac.
At the crown is a horse’s head stopper in deep red crystal, while the neck is engraved with the edition’s name and series number. The bottle rests on a golden pedestal embossed with a horseshoe motif and is housed in a handcrafted red cabinet adorned with intricate detailing. Inside, the decanter is set against a golden backdrop of grapevines and a rearing horse.
The piece reflects both the symbolism of the horse and the craftsmanship behind Maison Martell, enhancing its appeal as a collector’s item. Placed within the home, it is as much a centrepiece for the celebration as it is an expression of artisanal skill, shaped by auspicious hues, meaningful details and a sense of ceremony.
THE HOUSE OF MARTELL EXPERIENCE
Drawing on the tradition of house-visiting during Chinese New Year, Martell will host an immersive pop-up experience – The House of Martell – at the B4 indoor atrium of Ion Orchard from Feb 5 to 12.
Visitors can explore a curated journey into the maison’s culture and savoir faire, including a sculptural installation by Chinese artist He Datian, customised calligraphy keepsakes and gelato infused with Martell cognac. The space also showcases the brand’s Chinese New Year limited editions, including Martell Cordon Bleu and Martell VSOP, with a dedicated area spotlighting L’Or de Jean Martell – Assemblage du Cheval.
The experience concludes with bespoke cocktails, festive bites and a digital photo installation that allows guests to create personalised e-greeting cards.
As the season unfolds and gatherings fill the calendar, Chinese New Year becomes a time for strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories. Whether expressed through time-honoured rituals, symbolic objects or immersive encounters, these shared moments bridge old and new, preserving cultural continuity while looking ahead to the next chapter.
Visit The House of Martell pop-up experience from Feb 5 to 12, 2026. It is open daily from 10am to 10pm, with free entry. Selected activities are available only at designated times and while stocks last.
For purchase enquiries about L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Cheval, contact Le Cercle, Pernod Ricard’s private clientele platform, at hello [at] le-cercle.sg (hello[at]le-cercle[dot]sg). Enjoy Martell responsibly.