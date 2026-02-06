Martell’s Assemblage du Cheval: A cognac as spirited as the horse it celebrates

From reunion dinners and beloved family recipes to homes dressed in red and gold, Chinese New Year is a time when rituals are carefully observed, gestures take on layered meaning and anticipation fills the air.

Maison Martell brings its own tradition to the occasion. Every Chinese New Year, the cognac house unveils a limited edition of its most prized brandy, L’Or de Jean Martell, inspired by the zodiac animal of the year.

For 2026, the maison presents the L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Cheval, marking the Year of the Horse. Limited to 500 individually numbered bottles worldwide, the release is aimed at collectors and connoisseurs who value rarity and artistry, expressed through one of Martell’s revered blends.

SPIRIT OF THE HORSE

In Chinese culture, the horse symbolises strength, grace, freedom and nobility – qualities that resonate with Maison Martell’s ethos. For this edition, cellar master Christophe Valtaud set out to evoke the animal’s distinctive personality while staying true to the identity of L’Or de Jean Martell.

His approach centred on selecting very old eaux-de-vie drawn from past Years of the Horse, a process that required patience, precision and balance. The aim was to combine the intensity and elegance of L’Or de Jean Martell with the verve, vivacity and controlled power associated with the horse.

The project also holds personal meaning for Valtaud. He chose eaux-de-vie primarily from Grande Champagne – the prestigious terroir where he was born, raised and still lives.

CRAFTING AN EXCEPTIONAL BLEND

At the heart of the cognac is a composition of more than 1,400 eaux-de-vie from Martell’s reserves, with the Grande Champagne terroir contributing both fullness and finesse.

On the nose, the cognac is full and supple, offering aromas of honey, candied fruit, floral overtones and a discreet aged quality. The palate opens with bright impressions of red fruit and blackcurrant, followed by subtle sweetness and a long, complex finish.

The result is a cognac that captures the steed’s noble, free-spirited energy – vibrant and assured, its power finely reined in.

SCULPTED IN CRYSTAL AND GOLD