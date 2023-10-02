A meeting of great play and great taste: Whisky enthusiasts tee off at Sentosa Golf Club for the inaugural Glenfiddich Golf Invitational

A gathering of 80 guests marked the Glenfiddich Golf Invitational, each securing their position by virtue of possessing the Glenfiddich 30 Year Old. The expression hails from the Time Re:Imagined series, a trio of whiskies crafted by malt master Brian Kinsman.

Upon arrival, attendees were met with a welcome package encompassing a stylish J. Lindeberg shirt and the newly released Adidas MC80 spikeless golf shoes.

BMW’s sponsorship of a BMW iX introduced an element of competition through a hole-in-one challenge. Additionally, the automobile company offered a “nearest to the pin” award, with the enticing prize of a BMW weekend driving experience for the winner.

In line with the thematic essence of the Glenfiddich Time Re:Imagined series, the games integrated novel challenges. Hole 2 took the form of the Suspended Time Challenge, where the longest suspension of a golf ball mid-flight earned participants a special reward. This challenge paid tribute to the precise time of bottling for the Glenfiddich 30 Year Old, creating a symbolic “frozen” moment in its maturation journey. Hole 5 showcased the Cumulative Time Challenge, which gauged the longest and most precise distance achieved off the tee – a nod to the accumulation of flavours through remnant vatting in the 40 Year Old.

The Simultaneous Time Challenge was the pièce de résistance at the eighth hole, epitomising the synchronised efforts demanded in producing Glenfiddich’s 50 Year Old. This challenge entailed a collective endeavour, wherein teams that accomplished sinking all putts in the fastest sequence secured victory. This paralleled the making of the 50 Year Old, which took concerted tending from three generations of malt masters to distill its flavour.

A TOAST TO GOOD PLAY