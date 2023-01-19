A Mortlach midnight mystery unveils itself in three extraordinary locales in Singapore, Shanghai and New York

Seemingly overnight, in an industrial warehouse at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, a mysterious destination appeared like a mirage in the night. Whisky appreciators were invited to this private members’ venue, dubbed Club 2.81, to experience a single malt just as enigmatic.

Guests were first ushered to the Discovery Lounge, where the Mortlach’s heritage was shared, with tales of how scientific formulas and artful cask selection resulted in a decadent dram. Making the storytelling more vivid was a Mortlach 12 cocktail crafted specially for the visitors.

Moving from history to artistry, guests were greeted by luminous murals from local street artist Zero in the Vision Room. His neon-coloured piece ‘Bold Vibrations’ – combined with guests’ penned messages – was a magnetic expression, just like the 30 Year Old Mortlach.

After a trip through sight and sound, it was time to tease the tastebuds at the Snack Bar. As guests convened at the table, a caged display of three rare Mortlach drams sat locked before them – a 12, 16 and 20 Year Old. The lock combination to the treasured drams laid within the distillery’s formula – 2.81, which represents the precise times the whisky is distilled to achieve its legendary profile.

To accompany these samplings, Austrian chef Stephan Zoisl of Chef’s Table created an upside-down menu, with clever entries that surprised and delighted in equal measure, such as the starter of beef tartare that resembled a lemon pie. The quirky menu delivered the message of boundary-pushing innovation that Dr Alexander Cowie invented in 1896 that became Mortlach’s legacy.

With its many secrets shared, it was time to meet the legend. In the last room, behind slatted doors, the Mortlach 30 Year Old was unveiled. It’s a bottle for the fearless – a prickly nose parts to reveal savoury and faint herbal notes, and the sip is full with apple notes and spice before it concludes with a lingering, peppery sweetness.

A COSMIC MEETING