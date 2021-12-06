One Bernam: A city within the city

Fronting the ever-bustling Tanjong Pagar Road, One Bernam is an upcoming development that comprises a 351-unit condominium, a two-storey retail podium that spans 15,726 sq ft, and 13 boutique serviced apartments.

Standing at 35 storeys tall, the complex is poised to feature prominently in Tanjong Pagar’s scenic landscape and usher in a new chapter of Central Business District (CBD) living as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s plans.

A PROMISING FUTURE AWAITS

Living in the CBD means being close to a wide range of amenities such as good food, attractions, shopping spaces, offices and transport nodes.

Among the various revitalisation initiatives is a proposed seamless connection between the downtown hubs of Tanjong Pagar and Raffles Place. Linking the two is Robinson Road, which is slated to be transformed into a transit-priority corridor with wide bus lanes, cycling paths, pedestrian walks and sidewalks for more greenery as well as alfresco dining.

The upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront is another addition for residents to look forward to. The 2,000ha waterfront promenade will span Pasir Panjang to Marina East, and is a mere stone’s throw from One Bernam. The area will be developed with new housing, attractions, offices and green spaces and is set to become a thriving infrastructural mascot for Singapore’s future of live, work and play.

RECREATION WITH PRIME CITY VIEWS

One Bernam’s 35 lifestyle facilities are strategically located on the fourth and 34th level – away from the city’s hustle and bustle and perfect for the enjoyment of panoramic views of the city skyline and Sentosa.

At the sky terrace on the fourth level, the development’s Wellness Lifestyle facilities such as the garden walk, chill out deck and yoga deck provide relaxing and mindful moments as well as Active Lifestyle facilities including the Club House, Gourmet Function Room, Swimming Pool, Spa Pool and Lounge Deck for more recreational and hosting options. The Botanic Collection is a series of greenery and gardens that make up the rest of the facilities on this sky terrace, including the Fragrant Garden, Shaded Garden, Waterwall and Alocasia Walk, all with a view of the city.

Higher up on the 34th floor, four zones of lifestyle facilities offer recreational experiences against the backdrop of the city skyline. Those seeking tranquil moments can head to The Tatami Garden that comprises a dedicated Kokedama Garden, two tatami decks and a relaxation corner, or explore The Sky Hammock Garden comprising two hammocks.

The Sky Dining Function Room offers views of Singapore's upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront. Artist's impression: One Bernam



For a workout closer to the clouds, The Sky Fitness Club features the Sky Gym, Active Deck and a Fitness Deck. Other facilities on the floor include The Sky Lounge with facilities such as the Sky Dining Function Room and the Sky Garden Pavilion for gatherings and parties. There are more open and green spaces for functions as well, like the Outdoor Terrace, Roof Terrace, North Sky Garden and South Sky Garden.

WELL-FITTED FOR LUXURY URBAN LIVING

One Bernam offers two unique home collections.

The Prestige Collection comprises one-, two- and two-bedroom plus study units specially tailored for property investors and smaller households.

The Palazzo Collection offers limited-edition units with expansive interiors that tout premium fittings and materials. It comprises three-bedroom units, two three-bedroom penthouses and one five-bedroom penthouse sized at 4,306 sq ft. The penthouses are equipped with a private lift lobby.

All residential units start from the fifth floor and are fitted with smart home features as well as specially curated brands such as Franke, V-ZUG, Gessi and Haiku.

The Club House will be One Bernam's go-to spot for relaxed indoor conversations. Artist's impression: One Bernam



In addition, all three penthouses will each have two private car park lots and a smart mirror that can display real-time updates on the traffic, weather and calendar schedules.

FIRST-CLASS CONVENIENCE AND CONNECTIVITY

One of the things that makes One Bernam remarkable is its location. Set in the heart of the CBD, One Bernam is minutes’ drive to financial hubs like Raffles Place and Marina Bay Financial Centre. Other commercial hubs nearby include Suntec City and City Hall/Beach Road. Also within a short drive is the Singapore General Hospital Campus, which is currently undergoing expansion to become the country’s largest medical hub for patient care, education and research.

Surrounding One Bernam is a vast range of amenities that include shopping malls such as 100AM, Marina Bay Sands and VivoCity; dining establishments such as Maxwell Food Centre, Amoy Street Food Centre, Ang Siang Hill and CHIJMES; parks such as Gardens by the Bay, Fort Canning Park and Pearl’s Hill City Park; as well as leisure and entertainment spots such as the Esplanade, Marina Bay Golf Course and National Museum.

One Bernam is also well-served by all the major MRT lines (North-South Line, East-West Line, Downtown Line, North-East Line as well as upcoming stations of the Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line) for easy commuting around Singapore. For motorists, expressways such as the Marina Coastal Expressway, Central Expressway, Ayer Rajah Expressway and East Coast Parkway are within close proximity.



To get a taste of the next frontier of urban living, visit onebernam.com.sg or the One Bernam show gallery opposite Oasia Hotel, next to Tanjong Pagar MRT Exit A.