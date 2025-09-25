Paragon at 25: Redefining luxury through craft, story and discovery
Celebrating its silver jubilee, the mall continues to evolve – introducing first-in-market flagships, expansive duplex boutiques and new lifestyle concepts that keep it ahead of the curve.
Luxury today is no longer defined purely by exclusivity or price. Increasingly, consumers are drawn to craftsmanship, personalisation and the deeper stories behind brands.
Paragon’s enduring presence on Orchard Road reflects its ability to evolve alongside this shift. As it marks 25 years, the mall unveils its latest offerings – a forward-looking refresh anchored by new-to-market names and elevated store formats.
ELEVATED EXPLORATIONS
Today’s shoppers seek more than a simple transaction – they want meaningful, tactile experiences. In response, boutiques are evolving into immersive spaces that offer sensory storytelling and personalised service. At Paragon, four luxury labels return with striking duplex formats, designed to engage both new and long-time customers.
Bottega Veneta’s two-storey boutique (#01-48/48A, #02-50/51) is set to be a key stop for style connoisseurs, launching seasonal collections with priority access. Highlights from the Winter 2025 lineup include the Campana bag in Intrecciato leather as well as other iconic styles such as the Andiamo and Jodie, now offered in suede. Singapore exclusives also feature, alongside a regional first: the debut of the maison’s fine jewellery line, crafted in precious metals and stones with signature motifs.
At Prada (#01-45/47, #02-48), the store spans approximately 850 sq m and showcases a range of collections, including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories and footwear. The interior features signature elements such as the black-and-white chequered marble floor – a nod to the original Prada store in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II Milan – and the maison’s pastel green hue. A private VIC (very important customer) room and made-to-measure services are also available. An expanded store is set to open next year.
Tom Ford’s new flagship store (#01-04/06, #02-04/07) signals modern opulence. Its white Himalayan marble facade leads to an interior that balances rare stonework with polished mirror accents. Known for precision tailoring, the maison offers a made-to-measure service exclusive to Paragon – from formal wear and shirts to evening looks.
Completing the lineup is Balenciaga (#01-01, #02-01). The duplex’s brutalist-chic industrial design, shaped by the house’s raw architecture concept, brings in natural light through a streetside glass facade, while the concrete-and-steel palette is offset by soft leather and smoked glass in the private VIC room – its first in Singapore – modelled after its couture salon in Paris. The Winter 2025 collection is showcased in a campaign by Juergen Teller, featuring Claudia Schiffer, Nicole Kidman, Isabelle Huppert and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
CELEBRATING THEIR FIRSTS
As luxury expands its design vocabulary, both established and emerging names are staking new ground at Paragon.
Maison Margiela will be opening its first ready-to-wear store in Singapore at Paragon. Its latest collection explores the beauty of well-worn, time-marked pieces, fronted by American musician Miley Cyrus and shot by Paolo Roversi. A standout is the reconstructed 5AC bag in a white-painted bianchetto finish – a reflection of the maison’s raw, pared-back direction this season.
Zimmermann, known for its flowing resort wear and sense of movement, will make its Southeast Asia debut at Paragon soon. To mark the occasion, the Australian label has teamed up with long-time partner Studio McQualter to design a space that channels its signature aesthetic through a distinctly Singaporean lens. The store positions itself as the region’s key destination for Zimmermann’s core pieces, launching with the Cruise Ready-to-Wear 26 collection.
Founded in Venice in 2000, Golden Goose (#01-25) is known for its handcrafted sneakers, ready-to-wear and accessories that blend artisanal heritage with a lived-in aesthetic. Its newly reopened Paragon store unveils a refreshed concept centred on responsibility, craftsmanship and personalisation. The 300 sq m space houses an artisanal lab offering Co-Creation services – including sneaker and bag customisation, professional repairs and remakes for products from any brand – alongside exclusive collections such as the Venezia and Vita bags.
The flagship also introduces Singapore’s first Younique Caffe (#01-K1/K2), a lifestyle cafe serving Italian coffee and customisable desserts, bringing Golden Goose’s creative spirit into a new sensory space.
THE FINER MOMENTS
At the softer edge of luxury lies the joy of good company – best paired with fine food and drinks. This sentiment takes shape at Paragon with the arrival of three new dining concepts.
Making its international debut in Singapore, Chinese lifestyle brand Tomacado (#01-22) marks its 10th anniversary with a space that blends gastronomy with floral artistry. Styled as a four-season garden above the city, the concept serves a fusion Western menu that draws on regional flavours and balances nutrition with visual appeal.
Joining them is Blue Bottle Coffee (#01-37), unveiling its first standalone cafe in Southeast Asia. Known for its meticulous approach to brewing and commitment to quality specialty beans, the cult roaster’s Orchard Road outpost offers a relaxed yet intentional space for a community bound by their love of coffee, conversation and design.
If health is wealth, then Ultimate Midas Meal sets the gold standard. Slated to open in Paragon soon, its first flagship restaurant offers a premium wellness dining experience built on a nutrition-led, sugar-controlled approach. Key supplements such as Omega-3 and collagen peptides are woven into a menu that blends nourishment with indulgence.
From elevated retail formats to curated lifestyle experiences, Paragon continues to evolve with insight – creating space not just for luxury, but for the moments that give it meaning.
Experience a new chapter in luxury at Paragon.