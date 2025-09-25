Paragon at 25: Redefining luxury through craft, story and discovery

Luxury today is no longer defined purely by exclusivity or price. Increasingly, consumers are drawn to craftsmanship, personalisation and the deeper stories behind brands.

Paragon’s enduring presence on Orchard Road reflects its ability to evolve alongside this shift. As it marks 25 years, the mall unveils its latest offerings – a forward-looking refresh anchored by new-to-market names and elevated store formats.

ELEVATED EXPLORATIONS

Today’s shoppers seek more than a simple transaction – they want meaningful, tactile experiences. In response, boutiques are evolving into immersive spaces that offer sensory storytelling and personalised service. At Paragon, four luxury labels return with striking duplex formats, designed to engage both new and long-time customers.

Bottega Veneta’s two-storey boutique (#01-48/48A, #02-50/51) is set to be a key stop for style connoisseurs, launching seasonal collections with priority access. Highlights from the Winter 2025 lineup include the Campana bag in Intrecciato leather as well as other iconic styles such as the Andiamo and Jodie, now offered in suede. Singapore exclusives also feature, alongside a regional first: the debut of the maison’s fine jewellery line, crafted in precious metals and stones with signature motifs.

At Prada (#01-45/47, #02-48), the store spans approximately 850 sq m and showcases a range of collections, including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories and footwear. The interior features signature elements such as the black-and-white chequered marble floor – a nod to the original Prada store in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II Milan – and the maison’s pastel green hue. A private VIC (very important customer) room and made-to-measure services are also available. An expanded store is set to open next year.