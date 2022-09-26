Patek Philippe’s World Time collection sees three new faces

Having had our wings clipped for an unprecedented two years, the re-opening of international borders comes as a relief to many.

For travellers who are constantly on the go, be it for business or leisure, owning a world time watch gives them a somewhat omnipresent grasp of time, with time zones of major cities across the world niftily consolidated on a single watch face.

The world time mechanism was perfected during the previous renaissance in travel – when air travel was just beginning to take hold in a world where journeys were taken by land or sea. How did this come to be? Let’s take a step back in time.

THE PASSAGE OF WORLD TIME

To fully appreciate the intricacies of world time watches, it’s crucial to examine the origins of the Heures Universelles (HU), or world time, movement pioneered by Swiss watchmaker Louis Cottier.

Intrigued by world time as a philosophy, the craftsman spent years refining a timepiece that would benefit travellers. In 1931, Mr Cottier reached his goal and developed a mechanism capable of showing the times of the 24 time zones. Six years down the road, his invention was brought to the next level when he collaborated with storied Genevan watch manufacturer Patek Philippe, which culminated in the birth of a patented mechanism unique to the brand. This partnership also gave rise to the first collection of Patek Philippe HU references.