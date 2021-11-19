Peak Residence: A fine combination of centrality and seclusion
A luxury home on elevated ground that offers the best of city living alongside the tranquillity of an exclusive sanctuary.
In the past, the home used to be a place to unwind after a long day’s work. With new ways of living, the abode has become a space to live, work, play and rest.
The freehold Peak Residence is a trifecta of prestige, convenience and quietude in the coveted District 11 (D11), allowing residents to live their best lives in all aspects.
AN INTERPLAY OF FORM AND FUNCTION
In land-scarce Singapore, spacious dwellings are often in high demand and short supply. In this regard, Peak Residence stands head and shoulders above the rest.
With floor areas ranging from 528 sq ft to 1,389 sq ft, each unit is planned around a flexible open-living concept to accommodate a medley of family profiles with various lifestyle needs.
Making full use of the generous 3.2m ceiling height, Peak Residence’s living spaces enjoy a proliferation of natural light courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows, and are imbued with a sense of expansiveness.
With the development nestled on an elevated hilltop, residents are also privy to a rare 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the glittering city skyline.
In addition to scenic views, the finishing touches in each unit will also please its occupants. Kitchens are fitted with innovative appliances from V-ZUG, one of the top premium brands in the home appliance space.
EXCLUSIVITY IN THE HEART OF THE CITY
Developed by Tuan Sing Holdings, Peak Residence is one of the few new freehold projects in D11.
Built with exclusivity and tranquillity in mind, the low-rise, low-density property is a rarity in urban Singapore, where maximising of land use is often favoured and could result in densely-packed estates.
Peak Residence features just 90 premium units ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments.
Located a stone’s throw away from major expressways such as the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), travelling to other parts of the little red dot is already a cinch.
The North South Corridor – Singapore’s longest transit priority corridor – will further ease journeys to areas in the north such as the integrated Mandai Nature precinct and the Central Business District in the south. Featuring dedicated bus lanes, cycling trunk routes and pedestrian paths, the North South Corridor is a boon not only to motorists, but also bus commuters, cyclists and pedestrians alike.
For residents who prefer rail connectivity, Novena MRT station is minutes away on foot.
Ready to indulge in the national pastime of eating? Residents are spoilt for choice with a raft of comprehensive dining options available at nearby malls such as Novena Square, Square 2 and United Square.
Peak Residence is also a short drive from the iconic Orchard Road shopping belt and green spaces such as Singapore Botanic Gardens and MacRitchie Reservoir.
For families with school-going children, the freehold development is located in close proximity to schools such as St Joseph’s Institution Junior, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Singapore Chinese Girls’ School and CHIJ Toa Payoh.
No matter the life stage, staying in the pink of health is of utmost importance. The 17-hectare Health City Novena is positioned to be one of the leading healthcare developments in Singapore by 2030. Residents can rest assured knowing that healthcare options provided by top-notch specialist clinics and medical centres are just a few streets away.
WELLNESS AND RECREATION, FROM THE CONVENIENCE OF HOME
At Peak Residence, rest and relaxation for urbanites have been elevated to new heights. Fitness aficionados can take their pick between the in-house gym and the 33m-long lap pool for a good workout.
Alternatively, immerse yourself in the jacuzzi pool to loosen those tense muscles and take in million-dollar views from the Sky Terrace where it sits.
Parents have the option of chilling out by the hammock deck while watching the young ones get in some fun at the kids’ pool or play area.
Residents who wish to host gatherings out of home can look forward to entertaining at the gourmet terrace with its attached BBQ pit, poolside lounge, clubhouse or skyline pavilion.
Come home to all that Peak Residence has to offer in terms of optimised living spaces, facilities and amenities in the heart of the city.
Peak Residence is scheduled to be completed for vacant possession in 2025. Register your interest, or call 8338 2028 for more information.