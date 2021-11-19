Peak Residence: A fine combination of centrality and seclusion

Developed by Tuan Sing Holdings, Peak Residence is one of the few new freehold projects in D11.

Built with exclusivity and tranquillity in mind, the low-rise, low-density property is a rarity in urban Singapore, where maximising of land use is often favoured and could result in densely-packed estates.

Peak Residence features just 90 premium units ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments.

Located a stone’s throw away from major expressways such as the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), travelling to other parts of the little red dot is already a cinch.

The North South Corridor – Singapore’s longest transit priority corridor – will further ease journeys to areas in the north such as the integrated Mandai Nature precinct and the Central Business District in the south. Featuring dedicated bus lanes, cycling trunk routes and pedestrian paths, the North South Corridor is a boon not only to motorists, but also bus commuters, cyclists and pedestrians alike.

For residents who prefer rail connectivity, Novena MRT station is minutes away on foot.

Ready to indulge in the national pastime of eating? Residents are spoilt for choice with a raft of comprehensive dining options available at nearby malls such as Novena Square, Square 2 and United Square.

Peak Residence is also a short drive from the iconic Orchard Road shopping belt and green spaces such as Singapore Botanic Gardens and MacRitchie Reservoir.

For families with school-going children, the freehold development is located in close proximity to schools such as St Joseph’s Institution Junior, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Singapore Chinese Girls’ School and CHIJ Toa Payoh.

No matter the life stage, staying in the pink of health is of utmost importance. The 17-hectare Health City Novena is positioned to be one of the leading healthcare developments in Singapore by 2030. Residents can rest assured knowing that healthcare options provided by top-notch specialist clinics and medical centres are just a few streets away.

WELLNESS AND RECREATION, FROM THE CONVENIENCE OF HOME