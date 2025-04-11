Penfolds 65F by NIGO is a collector’s dream

As the founder of the pioneering streetwear label A Bathing Ape and the creative force behind Human Made and Kenzo, Nigo has long been a master of subculture. His influence extends beyond fashion, threading seamlessly into music and art. It’s almost inevitable that he would eventually turn his eye to another canvas: Wine.

His love for fine vintages made the transition feel natural. And among his carefully curated collection, Penfolds has always held a special place. So, when he stepped into the role of creative partner for the winery, the synergy felt almost poetic. Both Nigo and Penfolds share a spirit of innovation – a drive to push boundaries while honouring heritage.

Now, after three sought-after collaborations with Penfolds, he unveils his fourth – and final – creation: Penfolds 65F by NIGO.

OF CHIMNEYS, CRAFT AND COLLABORATION