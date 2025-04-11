Penfolds 65F by NIGO is a collector’s dream
The bold, final chapter of Nigo’s collaboration with Penfolds takes inspiration from the winery’s iconic Magill Estate chimney, reimagining tradition with a striking limited-edition design.
As the founder of the pioneering streetwear label A Bathing Ape and the creative force behind Human Made and Kenzo, Nigo has long been a master of subculture. His influence extends beyond fashion, threading seamlessly into music and art. It’s almost inevitable that he would eventually turn his eye to another canvas: Wine.
His love for fine vintages made the transition feel natural. And among his carefully curated collection, Penfolds has always held a special place. So, when he stepped into the role of creative partner for the winery, the synergy felt almost poetic. Both Nigo and Penfolds share a spirit of innovation – a drive to push boundaries while honouring heritage.
Now, after three sought-after collaborations with Penfolds, he unveils his fourth – and final – creation: Penfolds 65F by NIGO.
OF CHIMNEYS, CRAFT AND COLLABORATION
As you approach the Penfolds Magill Estate in the verdant Adelaide foothills, one feature stands out – its towering chimney, soaring 65 feet into the sky. That number holds the key to Nigo’s latest creation.
The designer drew inspiration from his first visit to the estate, where the commanding structure left a lasting impression. The pristine white column, tipped in fire-engine red, is emblazoned with the Penfolds name – a bold, modern statement against the estate’s historic brick buildings. This interplay of heritage and contemporary design became the foundation for Penfolds 65F by NIGO.
“The chimney has remained vivid in my memory as such a unique piece of Penfolds’ history,” Nigo shared. “Having the opportunity to access and draw from Penfolds’ archival iconography was an incomparable experience.”
Now, this architectural marker is reimagined as the packaging for the limited-edition release: A striking metallic cylinder that stands out in any collection.
But Nigo’s vision doesn’t stop there. Paying tribute to Penfolds’ winemaking legacy, he revives other nostalgic elements – the wine tag and chalk pencil harken back to the chalkboards once used at the Magill winery, while the bottle label is inspired by pressed designs of the 1930s to 1950s. The finishing touch? A wrap of retro-style tissue paper, featuring Penfolds’ logo scripted in elegant early 20th-century lettering.
And in true Nigo fashion, a playful detail seals the concept – a chimney-smoke wine stopper, a cheeky nod to the towering inspiration behind it all.
A RARE HARMONY ACROSS TERROIRS
Much like the way Nigo wove archival elements into the presentation of Penfolds 65F by NIGO, the wine within tells a story of serendipitous harmony. The 2021 vintage brought together two of Penfolds’ most celebrated varietals, Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz, capturing a season that seemed destined for greatness.
The bounty of 2021 culminated in a heady blend aged in French oak barriques for the signature Penfolds elegance. Its deep garnet hue hints at the sensory journey to come: A nose of French oak, nutmeg, cassis, blueberry compote, black fig and delicate balsamic glaze. On the palate, it’s mouth-watering and compact, with fine-grained, powdery tannins. Flavours of blueberry souffle and creme anglaise mingle with savoury notes of jamon, fennel and crostini.
A wine built for the ages, Penfolds 65F by NIGO will reach its peak between 2026 and 2041 – a prized addition to any cellar.
AN ARTISTIC LEGACY FOUNDED
Though Penfolds 65F by NIGO marks his swansong project with the winery, Nigo’s tenure as creative partner has left an indelible mark.
His vision first took shape with the global release of ONE by Penfolds in June 2023, featuring four animal illustrations, each representing a key winemaking region: Australia, France, the United States and China. Then came Grange by NIGO in February 2024 – an edgy reinterpretation of Penfolds’ flagship red, complete with its own custom bandana. By October, Holiday Designed by NIGO ushered in the festive season with a selection of vintages, further cementing his influence on the brand’s evolving identity.
“Our partnership with Nigo has allowed Penfolds to venture into the next frontier of cultural significance,” said Penfolds chief marketing officer Kristy Keyte. “Working with him over the past two years has pushed us creatively and opened significant opportunities for Penfolds.”
For collectors, Penfolds 65F by NIGO is more than a limited-edition vintage – it’s a celebration of craft-led winemaking and a milestone in Penfolds’ storied history.
Penfolds 65F by NIGO will be available at 1855 Bottle Shop and Le Rouge from Apr 11, 2025, at a recommended retail price of S$365. Visit penfolds.com for updates on stockists and availability.