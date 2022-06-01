Power trip: Suit up and seize control with Power Fabric+ Foundation

No fashion item encompasses power dressing like the Giorgio Armani suit of the 1980s. Making an indelible impression in the 1980 crime thriller American Gigolo, it was quickly adopted in the decade to come as the uniform for a generation of ambitious career women venturing into professional and political arenas traditionally dominated by men.

Unlike the stuffy corporate styles that erased all traces of femininity in the workplace, Armani’s power suit flowed with clean lines and sharp tailoring to command authority in a subtle and elegant manner, ultimately empowering women to come dressed as themselves rather than as one of the boys.

That same ethos is carried over in Armani beauty, the brand’s cosmetic arm established in 2000. Acclaimed by makeup artists and beauty aficionados worldwide for its quality formulas, Armani’s collection of luxe fragrances, skincare and makeup is meticulously developed by the designer himself to bring forth innate beauty rather than conceal it, inspiring confidence on the red carpet and in the boardroom alike for over two decades.

CHARISMA IN A BOTTLE

Just as Armani’s power suit projects an indomitable spirit, the ideal foundation provides perfect poise to seize the day. Armani beauty’s Power Fabric+ Foundation combines full coverage, long wear and a lightweight finish for active women who want to look and feel impeccable throughout the day. The liquid foundation first arrived in Singapore in 2018 and has since become a cult favourite because of how well-suited it is to the country’s humid climate.

With modern power dressing shifting its emphasis towards making women feel comfortable and confident, so, too, has the Power Fabric+ Foundation enhanced its original formulation to better suit the needs of modern women.

An immaculate complexion is achieved by first blending a high concentration of pure pigments to ensure flawless coverage and boldness of colour. A transformative liquid-to-powder technology in the foundation leaves behind a matte airbrushed texture that maintains a firm hold for up to 24 hours and is transfer-, water-, sweat- and heat-resistant*, giving the wearer full confidence that nothing smudges or smears as she goes about her day, even under a face mask.

The final touch lies in Armani beauty’s patented Micro-fil technology. Inspired by Mr Armani’s textile expertise, the fine weaving process allows pigments to lay flat on a translucent base for optimal colour clarity. The result? A barely-there, no-makeup look that brings out the skin’s radiance. The formula is further reinforced with SPF 20 PA++ protection to shield against damaging ultraviolet A and B rays, and is available in 15 shades to complement local skin tones.

COMPLETE THE LOOK

Of course, no power suit is complete without its accessories.

The Armani Glow routine provides a timeless cosmetic wardrobe to boost a woman’s natural confidence and charisma. Power Fabric+ Foundation sets the stage with a full-coverage, radiant complexion that lasts for 24 hours. Follow with Lip Power for a statement pout – the vivid, long-wearing lipstick comes with a sensual satin finish and does not diminish in intensity even as the day passes.

Finish the look with Si Passione Eclat de Parfum, the new brilliant interpretation of Armani beauty’s signature women’s fragrance Si. With top notes of blackcurrant essence and pear, and heart notes of jasmine and rose, the sparkling scent captures the irrepressible power of passion, emboldening its wearer to take on the world.

With Armani beauty, power dressing never goes out of style.

*The following claims are based on a consumer user test conducted on 103 women: 24-hour wear, 24-hour comfort, transfer resistance, sweat resistance, heat resistance. The following claim is based on a clinical study conducted on 24 women: Water resistance.